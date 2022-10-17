SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman is facing multiple assault and battery charges, accused of releasing a swarm of bees on sheriff’s deputies as they tried to serve an eviction notice. Masslive.com reported Wednesday that 55-year-old Rorie Woods pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Oct. 12 and was released without bail. The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department says deputies went to a home in Longmeadow on Oct. 12 and were met by protesters. Authorities say Woods arrived with the hives on a trailer and broke the cover off one, causing hundreds of bees to swarm out. A report says several law enforcement officials were stung, including three who were allergic to bees.

LONGMEADOW, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO