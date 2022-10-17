ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, CT

Thousands gather at funeral for 2 Connecticut officers

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Thousands of police officers from around the country have gathered in a football stadium in Connecticut for a joint funeral for two officers who were shot to death in an apparent ambush. Friday's service for Bristol officers Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy is being held at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field — the University of Connecticut's 40,000-seat stadium in East Hartford. DeMonte, Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato were shot on Oct. 12 in what police believe was an ambush by the shooter, Nicholas Brutcher. Iurato survived and killed Brutcher. Brutcher’s brother, Nathan, also was shot and survived. A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.
BRISTOL, CT
Woman charged, accused of freeing swarm of bees on deputies

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman is facing multiple assault and battery charges, accused of releasing a swarm of bees on sheriff’s deputies as they tried to serve an eviction notice. Masslive.com reported Wednesday that 55-year-old Rorie Woods pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Oct. 12 and was released without bail. The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department says deputies went to a home in Longmeadow on Oct. 12 and were met by protesters. Authorities say Woods arrived with the hives on a trailer and broke the cover off one, causing hundreds of bees to swarm out. A report says several law enforcement officials were stung, including three who were allergic to bees.
LONGMEADOW, MA

