Louisiana State

KNOE TV8

Flu cases surging earlier than usual across Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Children’s Hospital in New Orleans is nearly full with children sick from the flu. Doctors say they’re seeing spikes in the number of people infected, both children and adults, much earlier than in past years. Numbers they describe as concerning. With two little kids...
NOLA.com

Freeze warning issued for southeast Louisiana. Here's how much colder it could get this week.

It's going to get even chillier in southeast Louisiana this week, with a cold front bringing what could be the earliest freeze on record to the region. Temperatures are expected to "crater" Wednesday night as cold air moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. They will be some of the lowest temperatures in southeast Louisiana since the spring.
KPEL 96.5

$190,000 Lottery Winner Sold in Louisiana over the Weekend

Those who follow lottery games in Louisiana said this would be a big weekend for winners and those pundits, prognosticators, or soothsayers were spot on with their guesses of good luck for lottery players. We told you on Friday that Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, and Easy 5 were all "primed" to produce winning tickets and two of those games came through, and we've still got one more big drawing planned for tonight.
arklatexweekend.com

Bigger and Better: The State Fair of Louisiana returns

Shreveport, Louisiana — SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - One of Shreveport’s biggest events, the 116th Annual State Fair of Louisiana, returns bigger and better than ever. On Oct. 27, the State Fair of Louisiana will be opening its gates at the State Fair Grounds, located at 3701 Hudson...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Natchitoches Times

Is your name on list of those owed money?

Later this month, the Natchitoches Times will publish a list of parish residents owed money by the state of Louisiana. The state currently has millions of dollars it wants to return to its rightful owner, but first it has to locate those to whom money is owed, according to State Treasurer John M. Schroder Sr.
MyArkLaMiss

Motorcycle accident claims the life of Louisiana native

LOCKPORT, La. (BRPROUD) – A Cut-off native was killed in a motorcycle crash early Monday morning. The Louisiana State Police (LSP) was called to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle near Valentine Bridge shortly after midnight. Through an investigation, Troopers learned that 26-year-old Destyn Allinson was riding a curve on their 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when […]
WWL

Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite

NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Fifth Congressional District candidates make pitch to voters

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Candidates seeking to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District squared off at a forum on October 20. It was held at the University of Louisiana Monroe by KEDM. Three of the five candidates running attended the forum. They were Hunter Pullen, Dr. Walter Earl Huff, and...
MONROE, LA

