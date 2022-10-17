Read full article on original website
Louisiana grandmother launches GoFundMe for slain babies’ funeral expenses
Brandy Marter-Moreno is asking for the community's help to raise $20,000 to bury her two grandchildren, ten-month-old Lillian Rose Marter and 23-month-old Ronnie Marter.
KNOE TV8
Flu cases surging earlier than usual across Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Children’s Hospital in New Orleans is nearly full with children sick from the flu. Doctors say they’re seeing spikes in the number of people infected, both children and adults, much earlier than in past years. Numbers they describe as concerning. With two little kids...
NOLA.com
Freeze warning issued for southeast Louisiana. Here's how much colder it could get this week.
It's going to get even chillier in southeast Louisiana this week, with a cold front bringing what could be the earliest freeze on record to the region. Temperatures are expected to "crater" Wednesday night as cold air moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. They will be some of the lowest temperatures in southeast Louisiana since the spring.
$100,000 bond for Louisiana woman who allegedly set seven acres on fire
A woman has been arrested after setting several fires in Louisiana, including one that engulfed seven-acre, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Foresty (LDAF).
Louisiana's Winter Outlook Includes Snow – Here's What to Expect
A cold snap moving into Louisiana this week has many wondering about how cold the winter will be, here's what we know.
postsouth.com
Mid-week freeze watch in effect for south Louisiana: National Weather Service
The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a freeze watch for parishes in the greater Baton Rouge area. The colder weather will be late Tuesday night to 9 a.m. Wednesday, as the freeze watch will affect East Feliciana, West Feliciana, St. Helena, and Tangipahoa parishes. South Mississippi counties are also included.
Officials give first walk-through of juvenile facility at Angola
ANGOLA, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the state of Louisiana gave a firsthand look at the new renovated juvenile facility at Angola. The facility will hold dozens of juveniles in the coming weeks. The young offenders will temporarily move from the Bridge City in Jefferson Parish, a place that has...
Shreveport man charged in Texas, Louisiana jewelry store heists
hreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish.
A Strong Cold Front Will Have South Louisiana Residents Grabbing Their Jackets This Week
You could see temperatures get as low as the upper 30s this week.
$190,000 Lottery Winner Sold in Louisiana over the Weekend
Those who follow lottery games in Louisiana said this would be a big weekend for winners and those pundits, prognosticators, or soothsayers were spot on with their guesses of good luck for lottery players. We told you on Friday that Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, and Easy 5 were all "primed" to produce winning tickets and two of those games came through, and we've still got one more big drawing planned for tonight.
St. Martin Parish structural fire in Henderson
The St. Martin Parish Fire District responded to a structural fire early Monday morning.
arklatexweekend.com
Bigger and Better: The State Fair of Louisiana returns
Shreveport, Louisiana — SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - One of Shreveport’s biggest events, the 116th Annual State Fair of Louisiana, returns bigger and better than ever. On Oct. 27, the State Fair of Louisiana will be opening its gates at the State Fair Grounds, located at 3701 Hudson...
Louisiana students receive medical attention after participating in online ‘One Chip Challenge’
Lafayette Parish students hospitalized after participating in social media 'one chip challenge'
Natchitoches Times
Is your name on list of those owed money?
Later this month, the Natchitoches Times will publish a list of parish residents owed money by the state of Louisiana. The state currently has millions of dollars it wants to return to its rightful owner, but first it has to locate those to whom money is owed, according to State Treasurer John M. Schroder Sr.
Motorcycle accident claims the life of Louisiana native
LOCKPORT, La. (BRPROUD) – A Cut-off native was killed in a motorcycle crash early Monday morning. The Louisiana State Police (LSP) was called to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle near Valentine Bridge shortly after midnight. Through an investigation, Troopers learned that 26-year-old Destyn Allinson was riding a curve on their 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when […]
Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite
NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
KNOE TV8
Fifth Congressional District candidates make pitch to voters
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Candidates seeking to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District squared off at a forum on October 20. It was held at the University of Louisiana Monroe by KEDM. Three of the five candidates running attended the forum. They were Hunter Pullen, Dr. Walter Earl Huff, and...
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana's Fake Nurse
A woman has stolen from multiple medical facilities in Acadiana and Mississippi.
Louisiana Man Charged with Rape and Indecent Behavior with A Juvenile After an October 12 Investigation
Louisiana Man Charged with Rape and Indecent Behavior with A Juvenile After an October 12 Investigation. Louisiana – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported the arrest of a Cut Off man for alleged child rape on October 14, 2022. Ricky Porrovecchio Jr., 41, was taken into custody on Thursday.
