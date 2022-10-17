TikTok star Emmanuel the Emu is battling devastating avian flu outbreak

Emmanuel the Emu, the mischievous viral TikTok sensation, is battling the dangerous avian flu.

Emmanuel rose to stardom after pecking at Taylor Blake’s phone as she attempted to film an educational video about farming when the emu, who is from her family’s Knuckle Bump Farms in Florida .

On Saturday (15 October), Blake took to Twitter to speak on the “massive tragedy” that affected the farm after wild Egyptian Geese started to routinely swoop down and infect the domesticated animals with avian influenza.

“I’ve tried countless times to write this post, but it’s been extremely difficult for me. We had a massive tragedy strike the farm, and I have been doing my best to wrap my head around it,” Blake tweeted.

In a subsequent tweet, she also stated that the farm lost over 50 birds in “3 days” and that she’s trying to “wrap” her head around it.

According to NBC News , Blake’s TikTok videos generally begin as educational but are boldly and hilariously interrupted by the lively emu.

The videos have garnered her 2.4 million followers and frequently show Emmanuel popping up in her shot and pecking her iPhone from its position as Blake says, “Emmanuel, don’t do it!”

Blake, who also dubs the emu “Emmanuel Todd Lopez,” said she’s been treating him since Wednesday.

She also explained that her veterinarian was able to “sedate and stabilize” Emmanuel, but he still faces “a long road ahead” to full recovery.

Blake further mentioned that vaccinating birds for avian influenza was “relatively impossible” because the virus mutates at such a high frequency.

But fortunately, Emmanuel hasn’t stopped fighting to become stronger.

After a few stressful days and nights, Blake created a sling for Emmanuel to begin physical therapy because he suffered nerve damage to his leg and foot after the infection.

On Sunday (16 October), Blake tweeted about some initial signs of Emmanuel’s recovery.

She said she had positioned the emu “lying down facing the gate to his stall” when she did her 6am check-in. And then, when she went back to do some “physical therapy” with him, he was “sitting up” and turned around in the opposite direction.

“ HE REPOSITIONED HIMSELF, BY HIMSELF! This is huge!”

Blake also shared that Emmanuel drank water alone for the first time since he contracted the virus and asked for continued prayers and well wishes.

The Washington Post reported that the avian flu has been spreading across the US for months now.

Experts consider it the most severe outbreak since 2015 when a strain impacted about 50 million birds.

