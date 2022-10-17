ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs P Tommy Townsend gets random PED test after Bills game

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FixX5_0icAFXTt00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs walked away with a four-point loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. But for punter Tommy Townsend, he walked off the field and into a random drug test.

Townsend punted three times in Sunday’s game for a total of 173 yards and a 57.7 average.

Love a random PED test. Classic.

@tommy_townsend

The former Florida Gator is second in the league in yards per punt with a career-high 54 yards-per-punt and is tied for the longest punt in the NFL this season with a 74-yard bomb in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Despite only punting 18 times this season, which is tied for the fourth least in the league, Townsend still has 972 total punt yards.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker makes franchise-record 62-yard field goal

Townsend’s performance this season saw him named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month in September.

The NFL’s random drug test policy has been criticized by players in the past who believe it is in fact not random, and based on performances in a game.

Former NFL punter Pat McAfee chimed in to Townsend’s tweet with high praise for the third-year punter.

They watched that 58 yard fair catch and immediately decided “[expletive] TEST THAT BOMB KICKING MACHINE”

It’s a compliment.. kind of.

You’re awesome to watch brother.

@PatMcAfeeShow
Read more Kansas City Chiefs stories on FOX4

Townsend and the Chiefs will look to bounce back in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers on the road.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Chiefs News

According to reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Kansas City Chiefs are "strong contenders" to land free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ is fielding interest from several teams around the league as he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered during last year's Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams.
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Brittany Matthews Shows Off Baby Bump In Plunging Blazer Dress At Patrick Mahomes’ Game

Brittany Matthews showed up to support Patrick Mahomes at his NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 2 and looked absolutely adorable with her growing baby bump on display. In photos seen here, Brittany, who turned 27 in September, proudly smiled on the sidelines of the Buccs’ field sporting the Kansas City Chiefs colors and Patrick’s football number, which is 15. The number was printed in white on her black biker shorts which were paired with an extra long red blazer. The single button clasped over her baby bump.
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy