ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Italian Content Boom Confirmed As Producers Study Shows Investment Topped $1.4B in 2021, For 37% Increase Since 2017

By Melanie Goodfellow
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kdKg0_0icAEgMv00
The Bride Rai

Original Italian film and TV shows drew a record €1.4b ($1.38b) in investment in 2021, according to a new study by local producer body APA.

The report, which was unveiled at Italy’s MIA Market last week, suggested there was between €1.42b to €1.47b ($1.38b-$1.43b) in investment in original Italian TV and film productions last year.

The association said this “conservative” estimate was 37% more than in 2017 when investments came in at €1b ($980m). The report calculated a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in investment of 8.2% over the four years to 2021.

Breaking the figure down, the study showed that roughly 70% of the investment had gone into productions destined for release on traditional broadcast networks or streamers.

Series and films produced for broadcast or online release accounted for €663m ($646m) of the investment; non-fiction TV programming such as entertainment and documentaries received €360m ($351m); and animation, €47m ($45m). An estimated €350-400m ($341m-390m) had been invested in feature films for theatrical release.

Within the €663m figure, €318m ($310m) came from Italian and international producers who had tapped into Italy’s 14% tax credit (the value of which was included in the figure), €120m ($117m) had come from streamers, and €225m ($219m) came from the traditional free-to-air and pay-TV broadcasters.

Looking specifically at investment in drama series and films for TV and online, investment was forecast to hit €806m ($786m) by 2025. This was on the basis of a conservative forecast of 5% CAGR, instead of the 13% witnessed from 2017 to 2021

The APA report confirms the recent production boom in Italy led by the entry of global platforms into the market and underpinned by the country’s generous 14% tax rebate scheme for productions shooting there.

Former top Rai executive and APA president Giancarlo Leone told the MIA presentation on Friday (October 14) that the figures were broadly positive but warned that the recent levels of growth would not continue at the same pace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27byxI_0icAEgMv00
Giancarlo Leone

“We’re getting to the close to the top” he commented.

He suggested that once growth plateaued the objective should be to consolidate investment and activity around the high levels achieved in recent years.

Total revenues for the entire audiovisual sector in 2021, spanning all platforms through theatrical and TV to new arrivals such as AVOD, came in at €10.14b ($9.89b), with the TV market accounting for €7.9b ($7.7b) of that. The emerging AVOD market had generated €1.25b ($1.25), while the VoD and SVoD platforms accounted for €750m ($731m).

The theatrical sector generated €170m ($165m) as it struggled to return to health in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the report said.

Leone said it was encouraging to see that for the TV sector the rise in revenues was in step with the increased investment but added it was a metric that needed close monitoring.

In other findings, the study showed that the number of high-end series and films aimed at TV and streaming had risen to 80 in 2021 from 58 in 2017. The average hourly cost of production had also increased to €1m from €780,000 in 2017.

Leone said the rise in the average hourly cost was due partly to rising costs of goods and services but also due to a drive to produce higher quality productions, often with international ambitions.

While the global streaming platforms continue to make inroads into Italy, state broadcaster Rai still dominates the landscape.

Looking at the 570 hours of fiction on offer in Italy in the 2021 to 2022 TV season, running September to September, Rai accounted for 74% of the offering, followed by Sky and Mediaset with 8% each, then Netflix, with 6% share, and Amazon with 3% and Disney, 1%.

Rai’s biggest Italian language dramas of the 2021-2022 season were the 1960s arranged marriage drama The Bride, the second season of Medical Report about a doctor suffering from amnesia, and the long-running priest detective series Don Matteo.

Top drama shows for private free-to-air broadcaster Mediaset were Fosca, A Tuscan Policewoman, family melodrama Storia Di Una Famiglia Perbene and lost child tale Luci Dei Tuoi Occhi.

The streamers are expected to take a bigger share of the market going forward, with the report suggesting that the value of investments by the platforms was likely to converge with that of the traditional broadcasters by 2025.

The study also featured insights into the international career of Italian original content, carried out in partnership with film body Anica.

The data, which was announced in an earlier presentation by Anica, showed that the number of original Italian dramas and films securing some sort of international distribution had more than doubled between 2017 to 2021.

Workforce

The report also explored the workforce in the audiovisual sector.

Overall, 111,235 professionals were making a living through the sector in 2021. Within this, 47,014 people were classed as independents and 44,075 as company employees, with the remainder in professions connected to the sector.

Looking at gender representation within the different professions in the sector, the study found that while woman were in the majority in make-up and hair departments, they accounted for just 23% of the technical crew and 12.4% of skilled operators such as cinematographers.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Liz Truss’s Former Aide Claims Team “Pretended Family Members Had Died” To Dodge BBC‘s ’Question Time’

Liz Truss’ difficult week is going from bad to worse. A former aide has claimed the under fire British Prime Minister’s advisers would lie about deaths in her family so she could miss appearing on British current affairs program Question Time. Speaking on the Whitehall Sources podcast, Kirsty Buchanan said Truss did not like media appearances, so her team would find excuses to pass on them. Buchanan worked for the PM when she was Justice Secretary between mid-2016 and 2017. “She didn’t like the media, so we used to spend quite a lot of time making up excuses and killing off minor...
Deadline

Channel 4 Takes News Anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy Off Air For One Week After Swearing About MP

Channel 4 has sidelined news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy for one week after he was caught on tape describing Tory MP Steve Baker as a “c***” following an interview.  Louisa Compton, Head of News and Current Affairs and Specialist Factual at Channel 4, said in a tweet: “Channel 4 has a strict code of conduct for all its employees, including its programming teams and on-air presenters, and takes any breaches seriously. Following an off-air incident Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been taken off air for a week.”  Guru-Murthy made the remark, which was not broadcast on television but was later picked...
Deadline

Report Of FBI Search On Home Of ABC News Producer Draws Response From Attorney, Questions About Investigation

A report on an FBI search last spring at the home of then-ABC News producer and reporter James Gordon Meek has generated a response from his attorney and lingering questions over the nature of the investigation. According to the network, Meek, a military and national security investigative reporter who produced Hulu’s 3212 Unredacted last year, “resigned very abruptly and hasn’t worked for us for months.” According to a report in our sister publication Rolling Stone, Meek’s exit came after an April 27 raid of his apartment in Arlington, VA. Meek has not been charged, but a magistrate judge signed off on...
Deadline

Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘RHOA’ Alum Claudia Jordan Shuts Down Meghan Markle Claims ‘Deal Or No Deal’ Treated Models Like Bimbos

Claudia Jordan, former star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, is opening up about her own experience on the Deal or No Deal set after Meghan Markle claimed they treated her like a bimbo. “For clarity — yes getting a modeling gig on a game show isn’t necessarily about your intellect but every show the executive producers picked five models with the most outgoing and fun personalities to place mics on who they knew would engage with the contestants,” Jordan shared on her Instagram Stories. In a second post she continued, “And Deal or No Deal never treated us like bimbos. We...
Deadline

Liz Truss Steps Down As UK PM After Chaotic Tenure, Becomes Shortest-Serving UK Leader

Liz Truss is out as UK Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party after just six weeks in office. Truss announced her resignation this morning during a nationally televised address, saying she had informed the King of her move. “I recognize given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative party,” Truss said as she resigned. A Conservative party leadership race will take place in the coming week to find Truss’s replacement. Her successor will be the UK’s third prime minister this year. Truss and her beleaguered government have faced severe pressure from...
Deadline

Dame Judi Dench Makes Royal Fuss Over ‘The Crown’, Calling Netflix Hit “Crude Sensationalism”

Judi Dench might be a Dame, and she’s portrayed real-life queens of England in several films, but she apparently isn’t a big fan of The Crown. In a blistering open letter to UK’s The Times, the iconic actress calls out the Netflix hit series for presenting “an inaccurate and hurtful account of history,” and urges the streamer to add a disclaimer at the start of each episode describing the show as a “fictionalised drama.”
Deadline

Steph Curry Tells NBA Crowd To Remember “Wrongfully Incarcerated” Brittney Griner On Her Birthday

It’s been eight months since WNBA star Brittney Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport, and one NBA superstar wants to make sure she hasn’t been forgotten. Steph Curry took a moment Tuesday during the Golden State Warriors’ championship ring-presentation ceremony before their season-opening home game against the Los Angeles Lakers to address the crowd on Griner’s birthday. “We want to continue to use our platform and the opportunity to shout out a very special member of the basketball community,” he said to the crowd and a nationally TV audience. “Brittney Griner’s birthday is today, she’s 32 years old....
Deadline

Jen Shah‘s Reunion Appearance On ’The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’ Is In Question After Guilty Plea

There were many revelations made during BravoCon and one of the most noteworthy was the one Andy Cohen made about The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah. The Bravo star pled guilty to fraud earlier this year and it is what shut her out of the convention this weekend in New York City. “Once we wrapped she pled guilty, I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there,” Cohen said during the Ask Andy panel at BravoCon. Season 3 of RHOSLC recently started airing on the cable network and a question that many...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deadline

Harvey Weinstein’s L.A. Rape Trial To Begin Monday As Jury Selected

The long-delayed Los Angeles rape trial of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein will begin Monday after a jury was selected today in a downtown courtroom. The parties and Judge Lisa Lench still are working to empanel 10 alternate jurors for the trial, in which Weinstein faces four counts of rape, four counts of forcible oral copulation, one count of sexual penetration by use of force, plus one count of sexual battery by restraint and sexual battery in incidents involving five women in L.A. County over a nine-year period. First charged and arrested for rape in May 2018 after the New York Times in October...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Anthony Rapp On Kevin Spacey Verdict: “Bringing This Lawsuit Was Always About Shining A Light”

Anthony Rapp has issued a statement following his defeat today in a $40 million sexual misconduct lawsuit against actor Kevin Spacey. The jury came in after just an hour of deliberations and found two-time Oscar winner Spacey not liable for damages. Addressing a crowd outside the Manhattan courtroom, Rapp lawyer Richard Steigman said: “The jury spoke. Anthony told his truth. We respect the jury’s verdict, but it doesn’t change his truth.” Rapp later issued his own statement, saying he was “deeply grateful” that he had a chance to tell his story. “Bringing this lawsuit was always about shining a light, as part of...
MANHATTAN, NY
Deadline

Niki Padidar’s ‘All You See’ To Open 2022 Edition Of IDFA; Europe’s Biggest Documentary Festival Also Unveils Main Competition Line-Ups

The 35th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) will open with Iranian-Dutch filmmaker Niki Padidar’s All You See. The feature explores themes of exclusion and being an outsider through Padidar’s own experiences in the Netherlands, which are interwoven with the stories of three other immigrants who have made a life in the country.   The festival, which will showcase 277 titles this year, has also unveiled the selections for its main Envision and International Competitions. A total of 13 titles will play in the International Competition line-up. Highlights include Mila Turajlić’s Non-Aligned: Scenes from the Labudović Reels, which will be presented...
ARIZONA STATE
Deadline

Ron Masak Dies: “King Of Commercials” And ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Actor Was 86

Character actor Ron Masak, best known for a recurring role in Murder, She Wrote has passed away aged 86. He passed away yesterday of natural causes, surrounded family, according to Facebook post from his daughter posted to his page. Known as ‘The King of Commercials,’ Masak had a long career in entertainment and played the popular recurring character Sheriff Mort Metzger in Murder, She Wrote, as well as appearing twice as other characters. His passing comes only nine days after Murder, She Wrote lead Angela Lansbury died at age 96. Masak’s other roles included appearances on The Twilight Zone, Webster, The Rockford Files,...
Deadline

CBS Gives Full-Season Orders To ‘East New York’, ‘Fire Country’ & ‘So Help Me Todd’

CBS has given full-season orders to its rookie dramas Fire Country, East New York and So Help Me Todd. “CBS is off to a tremendous start this season, said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, in a statement Wednesdy. “We are thrilled to have the three most watched new series, each with their own unique settings, characters and storylines. These dramas are elevating our already successful lineup, resonating with diverse audiences both on-air and on streaming, and continuing to grow each week. We thank the talented casts, executive producers and their incredible writing and production teams for bringing these shows to life. Additional kudos to...
NEW YORK STATE
Deadline

‘The Lord Of The Rings’ IP Broker Says Franchise Can Be As Big As Marvel & ‘Star Wars’, Reveals New Information About Embracer Group Deal – Mipcom Cannes

The Lord of the Rings franchise can reach the $6B-plus scale of Marvel and Star Wars, according to the man who brokered the sale of the IP to Sweden’s Embracer Group, who revealed new information about the deal. ACF Investment Bank CEO Thomas Dey told Mipcom Cannes Lord of the Rings is one of around six “pieces of IP of this magnitude on the planet,” which will now have its potential unlocked by Embracer. Embracer picked up the motion picture, video game, board game, merchandizing, theme parks and stage production rights relating to The Lord of the Rings and Hobbit franchises over the summer as...
Deadline

SF Studios Acquires Johan Rundberg’s ‘Moonwind & Hoff’ Series; Marrakech Unveils Line-Up For Atlas Workshops — Global Briefs

SF Studios Acquires Johan Rundberg’s ‘Moonwind & Hoff’ Book SeriesSF Studios has acquired the film rights to Johan Rundberg’s book series Moonwind & Hoff. The series includes the novels The Night Raven, The Queen of Thieves, The Angel of Death, and The Blood Pact. The Night Raven is the first novel that will be adapted, produced, and distributed by SF Studios. The film is expected to start shooting at the beginning of 2024 with a theatrical release in 2025. Stefan H. Lindén and Alexandra Thönnersten, producers at SF Studios, said: “The Night Raven and the entire series about Moonwind &...
Deadline

Snap Stock Plunges As Sales, Outlook Disappoint

Snapchat parent Snap kicked off earnings season for social media and tech companies today on a sour note with solid user numbers but lower than expected revenue and a dim outlook for the fourth-quarter where sales are expected to be flat. That forecast spooked the Street with Snap down over 25% in late trading. Snap is seen as a bellwether for digital advertising ahead of numbers coming next week from Facebook parent Meta, Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, Twitter and others. Those stocks also lost some ground after-hours but nothing comparable. Snap’s daily active users, or DAUs, hit 363 million, an increase...
Deadline

Warner Bros Names Jesse Ehrman To President Production & Development; Promotes Three

In what has been heavily buzzed around town, Jesse Ehrman has been named President, Production and Development at Warner Bros Pictures. The studio has also upped Cate Adams, Peter Dodd and Sheila Walcott to SVP Production, Warner Bros Pictures. Related Story DC Films Boss Walter Hamada Has Departed Studio As Warner Bros Discovery Finalizes Exit: The Dish Related Story DC Films & 'Conjuring' Universe Producer Peter Safran Re-Ups Warner Bros Production Pact Related Story 'Joker: Folie à Deax' Adds 'Industry's Harry Lawtey Additionally, studio veteran Kevin McCormick will continue in his role as EVP Production, working closely with Ehrman. The announcements were made Thursday by Michael De...
Deadline

Deadline

134K+
Followers
38K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy