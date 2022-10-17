Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
High schooler dies after shooting at Rutherford County home
A 17-year-old girl lost her life following a shooting at a Rockvale home on Wednesday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
fox17.com
Hendersonville Police arrest two serial pick-pocketers
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Hendersonville Police arrest two serial pick-pocketers on Friday for stealing a woman's wallet at a grocery store and attempting to use it . The police department said they initially received a report on Oct. 20 around 10:30 a.m. that a victim was shopping in a grocery story when a Hispanic male engaged her in small talk.
Death investigation after body found in Nashville
Police have roped off areas of a parking lot near the Cambrea Hotel in downtown Nashville, after a body was found.
Man found dead along Fairwin Avenue, Metro police say
An investigation is underway into the death of a man who was found lying on Fairwin Avenue with a gunshot wound Wednesday night.
WSMV
Rutherford Co. teen shot in domestic incident
ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Wednesday afternoon in the Rockvale community, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain said. Emergency responders met the girl and the apparent shooter at a Rockvale school where she was treated by emergency services paramedics while waiting for a LifeFlight helicopter, said Detective Capt. Todd Sparks.
17-year-old airlifted following Rutherford County shooting
A 17-year-old girl was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center following a shooting in Rutherford County.
Man arrested for deadly shooting outside Murfreesboro McDonald’s
A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Murfreesboro McDonald's.
Juveniles captured after Cheatham County search
The situation began unfolding around 9 p.m. in the area of Sams Creek Road.
1 injured in North Nashville shooting; suspect sought
Metro police are investigating a shooting on Jackson Street in North Nashville.
fox17.com
Oregon man charged accused of rape in Hendersonville
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Hendersonville Police Department (HPD) has arrested an Oregon man for an alleged sexual assault. HPD reports on October 18, police received a sexual assault complaint which had taken place in the early morning hours. 35-year-old Kyle Joseph Walker of Portland, Oregon was identified as the suspect and was...
fox17.com
VIDEO: THP searches for information on Williamson County hit and run
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is working to find information on a hit-and-run crash that occurred in Williamson County on Oct. 15. Preliminary information indicates that a red Mercedes SUV, possibly a 2016 to 2020 GLA model, was involved in the hit-and-run crash, THP reports.
fox17.com
VIDEO: Police take control of suspect in 15-hour-long Bellevue standoff thanks to K-9
UPDATE: Oct. 21 around 7 p.m. - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is investigation the 15-hour standoff in Bellevue overnight where gunshots were fired by law enforcement. Preliminary information shows that when Metro Police officers tried to serve an arrest warrant at a residence on General George Patton Road...
fox17.com
Middle Tennessee man facing murder charge in toddler's death
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 21-year-old Trousdale County man has been charged with felony murder and aggravated child abuse in the February death of his ex-girlfriend's child. Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) say James Yates called 911 back in February to report his girlfriend's two-year-old son...
‘Not that child’s fault’: Briley Parkway crash shines a light on importance of safeguarding children during school hours
A Wednesday crash on Briley Parkway has left behind a heartbroken family, and the community wondering why four teens were not in school at the time of the incident.
fox17.com
Two arrested after two-month investigation into cocaine, crystal meth in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A two-month undercover investigation into the distribution of cocaine and crystal meth sold in South Nashville led to the arrest of two individuals for selling illegal drugs. Metro Police said the investigation by Midtown Hills Precinct detectives and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) led...
WSMV
Family: 14-year-old left school early before fatal Briley Parkway crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville family wants justice after a car crash Wednesday on Briley Parkway killed their 14-year-old daughter. Metro Police said the driver was an intoxicated 17-year-old who is now charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication. Nancy Choc’s mom said their daughter left Hunters Lane High School...
Wanted fugitive arrested in Hickman County after hourslong standoff
The standoff lasted for several hours, but Maury County sheriff's deputies said they were able to safely remove everyone from the residence.
Jackson County man arrested on arson charges
A Gainesboro man was arrested Wednesday on arson charges stemming from a fire last month.
Tennessee woman arrested for allegedly shooting, killing sister
Police say the victim's sister, 25-year-old Kandis Davis, has been taken into custody and is accused of the shooting. They say she was arrested without incident.
WSMV
Juvenile dies in crash on Briley Parkway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile passed away after driving off the road in Donelson on Wednesday afternoon. According to Metro Nashville Police, the juvenile was driving on Briley Parkway South when the vehicle left the road and crashed into the tree line. The juvenile died in the crash. Briley...
