ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

Hendersonville Police arrest two serial pick-pocketers

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Hendersonville Police arrest two serial pick-pocketers on Friday for stealing a woman's wallet at a grocery store and attempting to use it . The police department said they initially received a report on Oct. 20 around 10:30 a.m. that a victim was shopping in a grocery story when a Hispanic male engaged her in small talk.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Rutherford Co. teen shot in domestic incident

ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Wednesday afternoon in the Rockvale community, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain said. Emergency responders met the girl and the apparent shooter at a Rockvale school where she was treated by emergency services paramedics while waiting for a LifeFlight helicopter, said Detective Capt. Todd Sparks.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Oregon man charged accused of rape in Hendersonville

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Hendersonville Police Department (HPD) has arrested an Oregon man for an alleged sexual assault. HPD reports on October 18, police received a sexual assault complaint which had taken place in the early morning hours. 35-year-old Kyle Joseph Walker of Portland, Oregon was identified as the suspect and was...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
fox17.com

VIDEO: Police take control of suspect in 15-hour-long Bellevue standoff thanks to K-9

UPDATE: Oct. 21 around 7 p.m. - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is investigation the 15-hour standoff in Bellevue overnight where gunshots were fired by law enforcement. Preliminary information shows that when Metro Police officers tried to serve an arrest warrant at a residence on General George Patton Road...
fox17.com

Middle Tennessee man facing murder charge in toddler's death

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 21-year-old Trousdale County man has been charged with felony murder and aggravated child abuse in the February death of his ex-girlfriend's child. Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) say James Yates called 911 back in February to report his girlfriend's two-year-old son...
TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Family: 14-year-old left school early before fatal Briley Parkway crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville family wants justice after a car crash Wednesday on Briley Parkway killed their 14-year-old daughter. Metro Police said the driver was an intoxicated 17-year-old who is now charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication. Nancy Choc’s mom said their daughter left Hunters Lane High School...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Juvenile dies in crash on Briley Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile passed away after driving off the road in Donelson on Wednesday afternoon. According to Metro Nashville Police, the juvenile was driving on Briley Parkway South when the vehicle left the road and crashed into the tree line. The juvenile died in the crash. Briley...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy