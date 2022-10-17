Jalen Rose and Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony announced as grand marshals for America's Thanksgiving Day Parade

DETROIT (WWJ) -- NBA veteran and "Fab Five" legend Jalen Rose and Detroit Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony will lead the 96th America's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

A Detroit native, Rose started his prominent basketball career as part of the University of Michigan's "Fab Five" class. Rose was a first-round draft for the Denver Nuggets, and went on to play thirteen years in the NBA.

Rose is currently an ABC/ESPN analyst and a New York Times Bestselling Author for his autobiography Got to Give the People What They Want .

Rose is a well-known philanthropist and founder of the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy on Detroit's northwest side. Opening in 2011, the academy seeks to help students learn and grow as scholars, citizens and leaders.

Dr. Wendell Anthony is a Detroit community leader, serving as pastor of Fellowship Chapel since 1986.

He is a member of the NAACP National Board of Directors and President of the Detroit Branch of the NAACP, which hosts the largest sit-down dinner in the country -- an annual gathering of 10,000 people.

Anthony has degrees from Wayne State University and Marygrove College. He attended the University of Detroit for advanced study in Black Theology and is a Certified Social Worker in the State of Michigan.

Themed "Our Great City! Detroit!" -- America's Thanksgiving Day Parade will make its way down Woodward Ave starting at 10 a.m. on November 24.

The parade is broadcast live on 104.3 WOMC and can be seen on WDIV . Local coverage begins at 6 a.m.