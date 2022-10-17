ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Jalen Rose and Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony announced as grand marshals for America's Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqmDz_0icADuW400

DETROIT (WWJ) -- NBA veteran and "Fab Five" legend Jalen Rose and Detroit Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony will lead the 96th America's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

A Detroit native, Rose started his prominent basketball career as part of the University of Michigan's "Fab Five" class. Rose was a first-round draft for the Denver Nuggets, and went on to play thirteen years in the NBA.

Rose is currently an ABC/ESPN analyst and a New York Times Bestselling Author for his autobiography Got to Give the People What They Want .

Rose is a well-known philanthropist and founder of the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy on Detroit's northwest side. Opening in 2011, the academy seeks to help students learn and grow as scholars, citizens and leaders.

Dr. Wendell Anthony is a Detroit community leader, serving as pastor of Fellowship Chapel since 1986.

He is a member of the NAACP National Board of Directors and President of the Detroit Branch of the NAACP, which hosts the largest sit-down dinner in the country -- an annual gathering of 10,000 people.

Anthony has degrees from Wayne State University and Marygrove College. He attended the University of Detroit for advanced study in Black Theology and is a Certified Social Worker in the State of Michigan.

Themed "Our Great City! Detroit!" -- America's Thanksgiving Day Parade will make its way down Woodward Ave starting at 10 a.m. on November 24.

The parade is broadcast live on 104.3 WOMC and can be seen on WDIV . Local coverage begins at 6 a.m.

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
detroitisdifferent.com

Detroit Bus in the 1980s and 1990s with Charles Wilson

Charles Wilson joins Detroit is DIfferent to discuss the Detroit Department of Transportation bus system in the 1980s and 1990s. Wilson shares how as a Vietnam vet, he navigated beyond that to sustain his family. He shares stories from famous routes like Fenkell, Woodward, Dexter, and Gratiot. Wilson also opens up about how Detroit’s poor busing route system kept many passengers from arriving to work on time. Learn the difference between Chicago, New York, and LA bus systems. The agreement between SMART bus and Detroit. It was an interesting and insightful interview with Mr. Wilson.
DETROIT, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

10/18/22: American Black Journal – DPSCD Supt. Dr. Nikolai Vitti, Forgotten Harvest’s CEO Kirk Mayes, Detroit’s Black fraternities & sororities

COVID recovery, chronic absenteeism, and a $700 million building campaign: DPSCD Supt. Dr. Nikolai Vitti discusses district’s future. In the decades before Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti was hired, Detroit had one of the most challenged school districts in America. In his first three years, Vitti was able to make major improvements to turn the district around, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, sidelining much of the progress being made.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Detroit teachers have an attendance problem

The Detroit Public Schools Community District has an issue with attendance, and it’s not just students who miss class. Detroit’s Superintendents Report from Oct. 11 reveals that teachers in Detroit have absenteeism issues. It placed the share of “Teachers with Excellent or Moderate Attendance” at 60.4% for the 2021-22 academic year. This is down from 83.8% in 2020-21. Pre-pandemic, the teacher rate was at 69.5% in 2018-19 and 82.6% in 2019-20.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Purcell’s Picks: Predicting Week 9 Metro Detroit football matchups

We have finally made it to the end of the high school football regular season and there are plenty of great finales all across Metro Detroit this week. Last week, I had one of my best weeks of the season by going 16-4 with my picks. That pushed my number of correct picks into the triple digits and I now stand at 108-42 with a daunting week ahead of me.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan has a top 10 rattiest city, with 2 more in top 50

There are three Michigan cities in Orkin’s Top 50 Rattiest Cities List. The good news is Cleveland, Ohio, is rattier than all Michigan cities. Detroit ranked as the ninth rattiest city in the United States in Orkin’s recently released list that ranks metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments - commercial and residential - performed from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2022. But it wasn’t as ratty as Cleveland, which came in eighth.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

The Once-Abandoned, Haunted 6th Police Precinct: Detroit, Michigan

The old 6th Precinct Police Station in Detroit, Michigan: historic, deserted and haunted. After the groundbreaking ceremony on June 19, 1930, this $83,100 historic building began covering parts of southwest Detroit until they wrapped it up and moved to new quarters in 1986. The new location & building for the 6th Precinct was/is 11450 Warwick Street.
DETROIT, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy