Boone County man arrested on domestic warrant
BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boone County man was arrested last month following an investigation into a domestic situation.
According to reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 Boone County Deputies investigated a domestic situation in the Costa area.
The investigation led deputies to obtain a warrant for William “Jasper” Lyttle on domestic battery charges.
William “Jasper” Lyttle, 33 of Costa, was arrested and taken into custody.
Additional LOOTPRESS crime coverage can be found here.
Comments / 1