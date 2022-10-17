Boone County man arrested on domestic warrant

BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boone County man was arrested last month following an investigation into a domestic situation.

According to reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 Boone County Deputies investigated a domestic situation in the Costa area.

The investigation led deputies to obtain a warrant for William “Jasper” Lyttle on domestic battery charges.

William “Jasper” Lyttle, 33 of Costa, was arrested and taken into custody.

