Boston, MA

24-year-old woman killed in triple shooting in Dorchester

By Dialynn Dwyer
 4 days ago

Two men were also injured.

A woman was killed and two men injured in a Sunday night triple shooting in Dorchester.

Boston police said officers responded around 8:51 p.m. to the area of 263 Geneva Ave. for a report of a person shot. At the scene, they found three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the individuals, a 24-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the other victims, an adult man, was hospitalized with serious, life-threatening injuries. The third individual, a male, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

No arrests have been made, and police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden was among the officials at the scene Sunday night, according to NECN.

“Obviously our hearts are heavy right now — we have yet another individual who lost their life to gun violence and that’s concerning,” Hayden said. “We’re going to do everything we can to actively investigate this case and pursue it. Again, our hearts are heavy. We need the community’s help here. If anyone has any information at all with regard to this incident, please contact the Boston Police Department.”

Mayor Michelle Wu, also at the scene, called it a “devastating end” to the weekend.

“Our Boston police are here day in and day out, 24 hours a day,” she said, according to the station. “This is a part of the city that has strong community organizations, strong community partnerships, and we ask for the public’s help in reporting any information that might be available so there can be swift accountability and justice in this case, as well.”

The triple shooting follows several acts of violence in recent weeks, which have prompted community activists to call for a public safety plan from officials.

Last Monday, a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in Roxbury. Last Tuesday, a 91-year-old woman was stabbed while walking her dog in Franklin Park.

Police are asking anyone with information about Sunday’s triple shooting to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Information can be shared anonymously with investigators by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

