Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry.
Stops in Boone, Jefferson, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
10/18/22: Mineral County- Elk Garden FD (Mineral and Grant County Residents Only).
10/20/22: Barbour County- Fairgrounds
10/20/22: Hampshire County- Hope Christian Church (Hampshire County residents only).
10/21/22: Lewis County- Jackson Mill Air Strip
10/22/22: Boone County- Amazing Grace Fellowship
For the complete Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule, visit the Mountaineer Food Bank website here.
