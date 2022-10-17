The Green Bay Packers and Festival Foods are set to host the 16th annual Festival of Lights at Lambeau Field, Saturday, Dec. 3. The Packers again are seeking assistance in finding a tree. Anyone from Wisconsin or the Upper Peninsula of Michigan who has a 40-50 foot evergreen tree and wants to donate it to the event is asked to submit a proposal, in 100 words or less, on why his or her tree should be used for Festival of Lights and be displayed at Lambeau Field through the holiday season. Proposals should include a photo of the tree, and can be submitted through Wednesday, Nov. 9.

