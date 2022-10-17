Read full article on original website
Bond With Consumers: Blockchain-Based App Allows Hemp Companies Streamline Their Business
Global Compliance Applications Corp. (GCAC) CSE a Vancouver-based blockchain application company is partnering with two others to offer affordable ways for hemp growers to connect with customers. “GCAC is partnering with ThingBlu Inc., a Washington state-based software-as-a-service agricultural solution, and B&M Products and Services LLP, an Indiana company that contracts...
Hubbell Hikes Dividend By 7%; Adopts Additional $300M Stock Buyback
Hubbell Inc HUBB said its Board of Directors declared a 7% increase in its common stock dividend rate. The new annual payment of $4.48 per share, or $1.12 per quarter, compares to the former rate of $4.20 per share, or $1.05 per quarter. The dividend will be paid on December...
Oracle Analyst Boosts Guidance After It Shares FY26 Targets Of $65B Revenue, 45% Margin, 10% EPS Growth
JMP analyst Patrick Walravens maintained a Market Perform rating on Oracle Corp ORCL after attending Oracle CloudWorld 2022, the company's user conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, which also featured a financial analyst meeting, and after the stock has fallen ~21% YTD versus down ~32% for the Nasdaq. Walravens' due diligence...
Rental Startup Rentberry Enters Its Last Week Of Funding On StartEngine
The rental real estate market is lagging as the world becomes increasingly digitized, with technology playing a dominant role in major industries. Start-ups such as Rentberry have been capitalizing on this opportunity to revolutionize the rental market across the U.S. and internationally. The long-term rental platform leverages patented technology to create a seamless and hassle-free rental experience for tenants and landlords alike, thereby potentially saving billions in move-in costs and rental deposits.
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment
It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
Where Public Service Enterprise Stands With Analysts
Public Service Enterprise PEG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Public Service Enterprise has an average price target of $75.0 with a high of $81.00 and a low of $68.00.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 2.87% to $213.23 during Friday's session. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space are trading higher amid overall market strength following a WSJ report suggesting the Federal Reserve may be debating the size of future rate hikes. Fed policy tightening has weighed on consumer spending throughout the year.
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Thor Industries Before The Dividend Payout
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Thor Industries THO. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 45 cents per share. On Tuesday, Thor Industries will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 45 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Analyst Ratings for Xcel Energy
Xcel Energy XEL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Xcel Energy. The company has an average price target of $67.89 with a high of $74.00 and a low of $59.00.
5 REITS with the Fastest Growing Dividends
Some income investors look for the highest-yielding dividend stocks while others feel more secure with lower-yielding stocks, provided the dividend is safe and consistently paid. But investors should also consider how fast the dividend is growing because a fast-growing dividend can quickly boost the yield of one’s original cost basis...
Peering Into Unity Software's Recent Short Interest
Unity Software's U short percent of float has risen 4.55% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 32.24 million shares sold short, which is 15.18% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Apple Loses Crucial Design Chief, Casting Concerns Over Its AR, VR, Electric Car Prospects
Apple Inc’s AAPL head of hardware design, Evans Hankey, will depart three years after taking the job, Bloomberg reported. Hankey will remain at Apple for the next six months while the company is yet to name her successor. One possible candidate to assume leadership is Richard Howarth, 9 To 5 Mac reports.
Analyzing Huadi International Group's Short Interest
Huadi International Group's HUDI short percent of float has risen 57.65% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 43 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.34% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Where Heritage-Crystal Clean Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Heritage-Crystal Clean HCCI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Looking At Coinbase Global's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Coinbase Global. Looking at options history for Coinbase Global COIN we detected 26 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 76% of the investors opened...
Cathie Wood Remains Skeptical Of Auto Debt: 'Decline In Used Car Prices Could Be Worse If...'
Cathie Wood, Founder of ARK Investment Management, reiterated her skepticism on auto debt saying a shift to electric vehicles could worsen the already declining used car prices. “Disruptive innovation/Deflation: The year-over-year decline in used car prices could be worse than -23% if the shift to electric vehicles is as rapid...
Analyst Downgrades Immunic After Lack of Details Drive Uncertainty
SVB Leerink has downgraded Immunic Inc IMUX to Market Perform from Outperform following disappointing initial data from the highly anticipated Phase 1b proof-of-concept study for IMU-935 in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis. The analyst lowered the price target to $5 from $9. "While we appreciate that this is an interim readout...
3 Double-Digit Yielding Stocks This Hedge Funder Is Trading, With 1 Reporting Record Net Income
Oaktree Capital Management, a hedge fund with at least $159 billion in assets under management, utilizes a diversified mix of global investment strategies in four categories: credit, private equity, real assets, and listed equities. On Apr. 12, 2012, the Howard Marks-founded firm was listed on the New York stock exchange....
