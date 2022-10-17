Read full article on original website
Related
clayconews.com
SUSPECT WANTED ON FELONY WARRANTS CAPTURED AFTER POLICE CHASE IN BELL COUNTY, KENTUCKY
PINEVILLE, KY - The Bell County Sheriff's Department is reporting that on Wednesday morning, October 19, 2022, Bell County K-9 Sgt. Adam Southern observed 38-year-old Joe Bullins of Middlesboro, KY driving his vehicle on Highway 25E near the Pineville Water Treatment Plant. Sergeant Southern had recent prior knowledge that Bullins had several outstanding felony warrants for his arrest. As Deputy Southern turned to initiate a traffic stop, Bullins sped off at a high rate of speed.
q95fm.net
Two Individuals Arrested Following Domestic Dispute In Business Parking Lot
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning October 19, 2022 at approximately 9:05 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off US 25 approximately 6 miles South of London after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance complaint there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies conducted an investigation and learned that a male and female subject had allegedly been involved in a domestic disagreement there.
q95fm.net
KSP Searching for Wanted Pulaski County Man
Kentucky State Police are searching for a man by the name of Amel Shannon Bubnick. Bubnick is wanted for theft by unlawful taking. He is 53 years old and from Pulaski county. If you have information about his location please contact KSP Post 11 in London at 606- 878-6622.
q95fm.net
Middlesboro Man Arrested Following Chase With Deputies
A man out of Middlesboro was arrested on Wednesday morning after sheriff’s deputies say he led them on a chase and attempted to crash into one of their cruisers. Deputies spotted 38-year-old Joe Leon Bullins, of Middlesboro, traveling along US-25 East. Deputies recognized Bullins as having outstanding warrants and...
wymt.com
Southern Ky. school district bus involved in crash
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County Public Schools bus was in involved in a crash Thursday morning. London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials said they were called out to American Greeting Card Road a little after 8:30 a.m. No children were on board the bus at the time of the...
somerset106.com
UPDATE: No Children Were On Laurel County School Bus Involved In Crash
An update on a story we ran earlier: A Laurel County Public Schools bus was in involved in a crash Thursday morning. London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials said they were called out to American Greeting Card Road a little after 8:30 a.m. No children were on board the bus at the time of the crash. Officials said the driver of a pickup involved was taken to a hospital in another vehicle. The bus driver was not taken to a hospital. The crash remains under investigation.
fox56news.com
Madison County Sheriff, KSP launch High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — It’s something you should do multiple times a day, putting on your seat belt before driving off. But not everyone in Kentucky is following the ‘Click it or ticket’ law. This is causing more accidents and injuries in rural communities. Thanks...
WTVQ
Somerset police welcome new K-9
SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — Somerset police welcomed its newest member to the department, K-9 Joker. Joker is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois who was brought in from Mexico and is trained and certified in narcotics detection, criminal apprehension, evidence recovery and tracking, according to a Facebook post from the department.
wymt.com
Missing Whitley County man found safe, Golden Alert canceled
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - ***UPDATE***. The Golden Alert was canceled Tuesday evening. Pryor was found by his family in Pine Knot. Police in Williamsburg are looking for a man last seen at the Whitley County Detention Center. 58-year-old Charles Pryor was last seen Monday afternoon at the Whitley County Detention...
wymt.com
Work begins on Panbowl Dam project, lane closed on KY-15
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Work has started on a $6.7 million project to strengthen Panbowl Dam in Breathitt County. Concerns were raised about the dam’s stability following flooding in February 2021 and July 2022. The project closed the northbound lane on KY-15 between Lakeside Drive and Brewer Drive...
q95fm.net
Two Arrested On Drug Related Charges Following Police Chase
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Noah Ritchie arrested two individuals off a dirt trail behind a residence off Little Arthur Ridge Road on Monday afternoon October 17, 2022 at approximately 2:33 PM. The arrests occurred after Deputy Richie observed a blue colored Chrysler Town & Country minivan travel onto KY 3434 at Starr Hill Road , 3 miles north of London, nearly hitting the front end of Deputy Richie’s patrol vehicle. The suspect vehicle then turned heading in the opposite direction (as Deputy Ritchie activated his emergency equipment) and the suspect vehicle drove at speeds in excess of 95 mph on KY 3434 traveling past Pittsburg Park crossing the double yellow lines multiple times nearly striking oncoming traffic and proceeded to flee North on 25, north on Highway 490, turning onto Litton Town Road, then onto ArthurRidge Road onto Little Arthur Ridge Road and then traveled behind a residence down a dirt trail before striking a tree and coming to rest.( a total of approx.. 9 miles) (Deputy Richie noted that as the vehicle attempted to flee that it passed in no passing zones, on the shoulder of the roadway several times disregarding numerous traffic control devices and traveling at speeds up to 98 mph, operating the minivan extremely recklessly.)
wymt.com
Crews making final rounds of flood debris clean-up
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are still cleaning up from historic flooding in late July, the deadline to move debris to state or county rights-of-way or a designated community drop-off site is quickly approaching. Crews are making final rounds of debris collection. You should move your debris to state...
somerset106.com
Laurel County Pair Arrested On Drug Charges After High Speed Chase
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says while Deputy Noah Ritchie was patrolling near KY 3434 at Starr Hill Road, a minivan nearly hit his cruiser. When Deputy Ritchie attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver, later identified as 30-year-old Sonny Grubb of East Bernstadt, turned and headed in the opposite direction reaching speeds in excess of 95 mph. Grubb crossed the double yellow lines multiple times nearly striking oncoming traffic as he continued to flee onto North 25, Highway 490, Litton Town Road, then finally onto Arthur Ridge Road. Grubb then turned down a dirt trail behind a house and struck a tree. Grubb and his passenger, 22-year-old Kaitlyn Griffitts of London, got out and fled on foot. Both were found hiding and arrested. Grubb was found with a handgun, suspected meth and needles. Griffitts was found with suspected meth and pills. Both were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
WKYT 27
Clark Co. farmer discusses how corn has become a cash crop in Ky.
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Farmers are hitting the fields, across the Bluegrass, harvesting corn and soybeans. Kentucky enjoyed a record corn crop last year and is hoping for the same this year. The majority of the corn, harvested in central and eastern Kentucky, stays right here, going into bourbon.
indherald.com
Interrupting the drug flow: How the DEA went to battle against popular Oneida clinic
A Kentucky pharmacist named John Simkins was one of the first to alert federal authorities to what he considered a suspicious flow of prescription painkillers from a small medical clinic in Oneida. Simkins owned the since-closed Somerset Pharmacy. Located in Somerset’s historic downtown area, it was Pulaski County’s oldest pharmacy,...
Eastern Progress
Every dog has its day: former students, employees remember The Family Dog
When asked about their time at Eastern Kentucky University, alumni always bring up one thing: The Family Dog, a bar located on Richmond’s Water Street. Before gaining the name The Family Dog, it opened in the 1940’s as Specks. Located on Water Street, Specks was the place to be.
wymt.com
Housing Development Alliance begins project for flood survivors
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Housing Development Alliance (HDA) is in the process of building homes for the flood survivors of Eastern Kentucky. Alongside their usual builds, HDA is building homes for flood survivors in Perry, Knott and Breathitt counties. The organization is beginning this project by building 12 homes, but officials hope to build many more in the future.
k105.com
2 KY workers die on the job less than 24 hours apart. Name of man killed at Central Hardin HS released.
Two workers in Kentucky died on the job less than 24 hours apart last week. On Wednesday afternoon, 58-year-old dock worker David Poe, of Independence, was struck by a semi truck at GXO Logistics in Elsmere in Kenton County. The truck was backing up to a loading dock when Poe was fatally struck.
Comments / 0