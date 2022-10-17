ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BPS parents targeted by kidnapping scam

By Madeleine Aitken
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vYb4N_0icAByyY00
David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe

The Boston Police department issued a community alert after receiving multiple reports of a kidnapping scam from parents of students at Boston Public Schools.

Three separate parents of students have received calls that their child was in danger or kidnapped, with the caller demanding money sent through Western Union.

“This type of scam is called a kidnapping scam and is meant to trick a parent or grandparent into thinking that their child is in danger so that they will pay a ransom,” Boston Police said.

They noted that sometimes the callers can have detailed information about the child, which they will use to try to convince a parent or grandparent that the scam is real.

They issued the following guidance Saturday afternoon:

  • Be careful posting information publicly on social media and talk with your children about protecting their privacy online. Scammers often look through social media for any information that would give them the ability to persuade you.
  • Report any scams immediately to the police if you receive a similar call.
  • If you receive a scam call, immediately hang up the phone and do not reply to any suspicious emails, calls, or texts.
  • Do not reply to any urgent messages demanding money, especially if the person is demanding money through Western Union, gift cards, or cryptocurrency.

Boston

Boston

