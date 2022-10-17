Read full article on original website
Halloween is for Dogs, Too, Thanks to ‘Barktoberfest’ Coming to Kingston Collection
Halloween isn’t just for kids. At the new JB’s Indoor Dog Park in Kingston, Halloween is going to the dogs for their third annual Barktoberfest on Sunday, October 23rd from 1 pm to 4 pm. JB’s Indoor Dog Park has had a home in Norwell since 2019, and...
Downtown New Bedford Becoming a Trick-or-Treater’s Paradise
No sugar-coating is needed to persuade the kids to show up for a free and safe trick-or-treat celebration on Saturday, Oct. 22. Elissa Paquette, president of Downtown New Bedford Inc., confirms this year's dNB Fall Fest (formerly known as All Treats, No Tricks) will feature more entertainment than ever. The...
Valley Breeze
Cumberland man going big with walk-thru Halloween display
CUMBERLAND – Eric Loffredo has always loved Halloween, carrying his joy for it into adulthood, but this year he’ll take that dedication to the fall holiday to another level. Loffredo is inviting area families to walk through the yard of his family’s home at 25 East Barrows St....
The Giant Bison Head From New Bedford’s Libads Bar Has a New Home in Fall River
If you've ever been to Libads Bar & Grill back in the early 2000s, then get ready for a nostalgic trip down memory lane. On Friday, October 21st, The Michael and Maddie Show finished up restaruant week with our final destination- Dunny's BBQ, Burgers, and More. The Fall River staple had just completed their restoraiton project, turning their popular bar into more of a family dining experience.
New Taunton Adventure Park Gives Off Awesome Discovery Zone Vibes
If you were a '90s kid, you probably have some pretty awesome memories of Discovery Zone in Dartmouth Mall. Depending on your age, you may have even worked there. Discovery Zone was a fun favorite for kids on the SouthCoast. It was located at the current H&M spot in the mall, and it was a place to go "DZ at Discovery Zone."
A New Bedford Donut Shop Is Baking Cupcakes for a Child in Need
A New Bedford boy by the name of JJ Montalban is recovering just fine after receiving his life-saving heart transplant, but the family is not quite out of the woods just yet. JJ's family has been struggling financially with medical bills, food, hospital parking, and even finding somewhere to stay while he remains hospitalized in recovery until the end of October. Once Grandma's Donuts & Coffee Shops in New Bedford got wind of this, they knew they had to help somehow and in a way, they knew best- a fundraiser that involved baking.
Fall River Native Opening Boutique of Her Dreams in Westport
When it comes to following your dreams, one Fall River native is setting the bar and encouraging anyone to "just do it." Now a Westport resident, 23-year-old Alendra Costa is making strides in local fashion and style. This weekend, she will open Jaxx Boutique in town at 875 State Road.
How Many Risotto Balls Can You Eat? This New Bedford Italian Restaurant Is Ready for the Challenge
It's restaurant week here on Fun 107 and the food has been flowing from the kitchens like Niagara Falls. I'll be honest, I have a love/hate relationship with restaurant week, but I'll never say no to working it. I'm sure you're asking yourself: "Gazelle, how could you hate being fed food from some of the best restaurants here on the SouthCoast for five days straight?" and I'll tell you to talk to my waistline.
New Bedford Hound is Toy-Obsessed and Ready to Make Forever Family Happy [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
There is nothing like the unconditional love of a pet, and if you are looking to bring that love into your home for the first time, consider pet adoption. Wednesdays are all about the animals on Fun 107 and finding them the ideal forever home. Thanks to local shelters, we share the stories of so many great animals, and this week on Wet Nose Wednesday, we head to New Bedford where a hound dog is waiting to show you his toys.
Haunted Tunnel in Massachusetts Is Full of Ghostly Activity
What happened here is just so sad.
Lakeville Farm Raises Thousands to Feed SouthCoast Families in Need
The annual Harvest Festival at Elliot Farm in Lakeville is about more than just festive, family fun. It's also about raising funds for local families in need and making sure everyone on the SouthCoast has healthy food on their tables. Earlier this month the staff at Elliot Farm held a...
Westport’s Ghostly Legend of ‘The House Next to White’s’
If you ask anyone of a certain age what the most haunted house is on the SouthCoast, they’re not going to mention Fall River’s Lizzie Borden House, Middleboro’s Oliver Estate or even Wareham’s Fearing Tavern. Instead, they’ll bring up a place that is long gone physically,...
Downtown New Bedford Goes Back in Time for Filming of AMC Series
If you were walking in downtown New Bedford on Tuesday, you might have thought you'd entered a time warp. New Bedford's famous cobblestone district looked more like the 1930s that the 2020s. This was because production is in full swing on the AMC television series Invitation to a Bonfire. According...
Car gets stuck in Warwick sinkhole
City workers in Warwick are looking into what caused a sinkhole to open up in a roadway Thursday morning.
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Rhode Island's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, with a closer look and attention to local legend, these buildings suddenly tell a different story.
Dartmouth Student Aims to Honor Veterans with Annual 5K at UMass Dartmouth
Veterans Day is an emotional day for many people and their families as the country collectively honor military veterans and their courageous bravery. One Umass Dartmouth Senior is hoping to bring a meaningful celebration of veterans to his campus, and on Friday, November 11th, 21-year-old Cameron McAlpine will introduce the first “Run for Veterans 5K”, giving students and members of the community a chance to show their appreciation.
Valley Breeze
Old Orchard Farm and its owner say goodbye after 36 years
LINCOLN – It’s been a long and fulfilling run for Luc Filion, owner of Old Orchard Farm on Old River Road in Manville, who spent his last Saturday in business saying goodbye to the friends he’s made over 36 years in business. “It’s a small place, but...
Odd Amenity at the Dover Mansion May Surprise You
Of all the things we've seen inside Massachusetts mega mansions, this Dover home's potato feature might just be the most unusual. It is a 15,369 square-foot home at 18 Walpole Street that sold in May of 2021, but it has such a unique backyard feature we are still talking about this place.
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World
Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
