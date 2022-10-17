A New Bedford boy by the name of JJ Montalban is recovering just fine after receiving his life-saving heart transplant, but the family is not quite out of the woods just yet. JJ's family has been struggling financially with medical bills, food, hospital parking, and even finding somewhere to stay while he remains hospitalized in recovery until the end of October. Once Grandma's Donuts & Coffee Shops in New Bedford got wind of this, they knew they had to help somehow and in a way, they knew best- a fundraiser that involved baking.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO