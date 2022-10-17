ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Los Angeles

High Interest Rates Bring Down Home Sales in Southern California

Thanks to rising interest rates, the median price of an existing, single-family home in the Los Angeles metro area fell to $750,000 in September -- down from $765,000 in August but still up from $730,000 one year ago, the California Association of Realtors reported today. The month-to-month drop represented a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California

Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
CALIFORNIA STATE
freightwaves.com

Container imports to Los Angeles and Long Beach are plummeting

September is usually a strong month for West Coast imports as U.S. companies bring in their year-end holiday goods. Not so in 2022. On Wednesday, the Port of Los Angeles reported its lowest import total for September since 2009, amid the Great Recession. The day before, the neighboring Port of Long Beach posted its weakest import total for September since 2016.
LONG BEACH, CA
Eater

California’s Only Mexican Spit-Roasted Goat Is Hidden Away at a Tire Store

“It’s like Mexico here,” says Vanessa Sánchez, a resident of Muscoy, a community of San Bernardino County. “You can ride horses, 4Runners, and it’s a party 24/7.” In this semi-rural area, Latino families make up the majority, and live in homes with large lots ideal for small-scale farming, raising livestock, running horse stables, and even operating speakeasies (serving pajaretes, a kind of spiked chocolate milk).
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Can I track my California inflation relief check?

(NEXSTAR) – As California continues to send out the Middle Class Tax Refund straight into residents’ bank accounts, the state is also formulating a more detailed plan on when it will send out the next batches of payments. The state is currently in the first phase of sending...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

An ominous warning for California economy

Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
electrek.co

The world’s largest single-phase battery is now up and running

Meet Crimson Storage, the world’s largest single-phase battery, which is now live in the California desert. Crimson Storage is also the second-largest energy storage project currently in operation of any configuration. The 350 megawatt (MW)/1400 megawatt-hour (MWh) battery storage project, which sits on on 2,000 acres west of Blythe...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
solarpowerworldonline.com

1,400-MWh standalone energy storage project now online in Southern California

Axium Infrastructure and Canadian Solar subsidiaries Recurrent Energy and CSI Energy Storage today announced that Crimson Storage, a 350-MW/1,400-MWh standalone energy storage project, is now in operation and providing flexible capacity to the California grid. A fund managed by Axium owns 80% of the project and Recurrent Energy, the project developer, retains 20% ownership. CSI Energy Storage was the turnkey system integrator of the project, delivering the EPC services and will provide long-term operational services for the project.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Progressive Rail Roading

Metrolink Arrow to begin service next week

The Southern California Regional Rail Authority (Metrolink) and San Bernardino County Transportation Authority will open the new Arrow rail service on Oct. 24. More than a decade in the making, Arrow extends Metrolink's San Bernardino Line by 9 miles, featuring four new stations between San Bernardino and Redlands. The new route will also connect riders to the Inland Empire-Orange County lines, Metrolink officials said in a press release.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?

The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Fragile Forests: Millions of California trees dying due to drought

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In forests throughout the Golden State, trees are turning a dark shade of rust, succumbing to the impacts of the drought in a well-documented phenomenon known to forest scientists as tree mortality.  The problem first peaked in 2016 when the U.S. Forest Service released images from a statewide aerial […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox5sandiego.com

Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect for San Diego

(NEXSTAR) – The Climate Prediction Center’s official winter forecast has been released, and it’s got some mixed news for California. The 90-day-outlook was published Thursday morning by the Climate Prediction Center, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Weather Service. It gives people a rough idea of what November, December and January will look like across the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Study: Cancer-causing gas leaking from California stoves

Gas stoves in California homes are leaking cancer-causing benzene, researchers found in a new study published on Thursday, though they say more research is needed to understand how many homes have leaks. In the study, published in Environmental Science and Technology on Thursday, researchers also estimated that over 4 tons of benzene per year are being leaked […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm, Universal Studios Hollywood attendance rebounds from pandemic lows

ANAHEIM, Calif. — After coronavirus pandemic related-restrictions closed theme parks across the state in 2020, high pent-up demand and marketing to locals brought visitors back to Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood and Knott's Berry Farm during a rebound year. The Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM released their annual themed index...
CALIFORNIA STATE

