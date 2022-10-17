ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Days Creek, OR

Comments / 1

North Medford softball player commits to University of Oregon

Medford, Ore. — University of Oregon (UO) has a new Southern Oregon commit!. Presley Lawton, junior at North Medford High School, has made the decision to continue her academic and athletic career at UO for softball. Earlier this month, Lawton received a phone call from her dad telling her...
MEDFORD, OR
Murder charges dismissed for North Bend woman accused of stabbing mother in 2019

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coos County District Attorney dismissed the murder case against Alexis Marie Bergquist due to mental illness. According to the DA, on December 30, 2019, Alexis Marie Bergquist was arrested and charged with Murder in the Second Degree for causing the death of her mother, Ramona Matthews. The event occurred in the City of North Bend.
NORTH BEND, OR
Committee submits signatures to recall hospital board members

COOS BAY, Ore. — Workers union UFCW 555 and the Oregon Nurses Association submitted more than 5 thousand signatures to the Coos County Clerk Tuesday. It's part of their effort to recall members of the Bay Area Hospital Board of Directors after the union says they received numerous worker complaints they attribute to decisions made by the board.
COOS BAY, OR

