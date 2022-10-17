Read full article on original website
Related
How I almost fell for a San Francisco Craigslist apartment scam
Two months of responding to fake ads taught me some valuable lessons.
Theatrical lighting designer embraces ‘ethereal art form’
Advertising Feature: This article is from a special section that was not produced by the newsroom. Each part of designer, artist, educator Stephanie Anne Johnson tells a different story with the whole being dramatically more than simply a sum of its parts. Johnson is a theatrical lighting designer who also co-creates installations based on original lighting designs. She’s a respected educator and a Black feminist activist. Johnson is also a creative writer and performer of original theatrical work. Her energy and enthusiasm are inexhaustible. Drama, as an artistic form, has been central for Johnson since she was a child in Englewood, New Jersey.
Where San Francisco pizza chef Tony Gemignani grabs a slice in the Bay Area
When the chef isn't slinging dough at his restaurant, he ventures to his favorite pizzerias.
Bay Area rapper LaRussell teams up with Vallejo restaurant in 'pay what you want' deal
"This is our gift to the community we love so dearly!"
The Daily 10-21-22 One of the most romantic parts of SF is dimming
A San Francisco phonebook dating back to 1965 yielded two pages full of neon sign companies, and famous footage of Market Street from that era shows hundreds of the signs lighting up the night sky. They advertised everything from hotels to bus stations; movie theaters to barber shops, dentist’s offices and clothing stores. But over time, downtown corridors were abandoned for shopping malls. Today, Market Street has only one neon sign left, while just a handful of neon sign shops remain dedicated to keeping the craft alive.
Bob's Donuts is expanding outside of the foggy confines of San Francisco for the first time
"Everyone has lifted us up to become who we are."
Comments / 0