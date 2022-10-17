Read full article on original website
Marcia Linda Segura
Funeral services for Marcia Linda Segura, 65, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at St. David’s Episcopal Church. Interment will follow at Sacajawea Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 27, 2022 at Davis Funeral Home with a wake to follow at St. David’s Episcopal Church.
Final Proof of Loss for ’07 Big Rig approved by Commissioners
The Fremont County Commissioners met Tuesday at the Courthouse in Lander. Following the meeting, a news release was issued with the board’s actions:. • A Wyoming Association of Risk Management Final Proof of Loss was approved for damages and replacement of at 2007 tractor and trailer totaling $34,951.80 which is less the deductible and auction proceeds.
Charles R. Piper
Charles R. Piper, 80 of Riverton passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Sage West Hospital – Riverton. A wake will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 212 Johnstown Valley Road beginning at 7:00 pm. The graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.
Laura Renea Duran
Funeral services for Laura Renea Duran, 30, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, Oct.. 24 at Duran residence, 385 Ethete Road. Interment will follow at St. Michael’s Mission Cemetery. A Prayer Service will be held at 5:00 p.m., (date) also held at the Duran residence. Mrs. Duran passed...
John “Dave” Moss
John “Dave” Moss, 80, of Riverton passed away peacefully at his home on Friday surrounded by family, October 14, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 28, 2022 at Davis Funeral Home. John David Moss was born January 21, 1942, in Denver, Colorado...
Brenda Kay Goodman
A Funeral Mass for Brenda Kay Goodman, 57, will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 21, 2022 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with Father Andrew Duncan officiating. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 1613 17 Mile Road with a wake to follow.
Mountain Lion Spotted Near Arapahoe School; Kids Ordered To Stay Inside
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As the Wyoming school day dawned Thursday, a mountain lion approached an elementary school campus. A neighbor across the road from the elementary Arapahoe School, in Arapahoe, spotted a mountain lion at about 8:45 a.m. and notified a staff member, said Roy Brown, superintendent of Fremont County School District 38.
2022 Cross Country State Championship Preview:
ETHETE – This Saturday one of the biggest events of the Fall sports season takes place right down the street, just outside of Wyoming Indian High School, as the Cross Country State Championships are being held on the beautiful hillside behind the Chiefs football field. Every qualified distance runner...
Sports Update 10/21
This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com. Last night’s...
‘Dirtbags’ Strike Again: Huge Elk Rack Stolen From Backyard In Lander
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The “dirtbags” are at it again. Thieves stole a trophy-sized elk skull and antlers from a backyard in Lander. “I don’t know why people do something like this. It’s pretty low,” David DeAustin of Lander told Cowboy State Daily...
Strangles Affects Wyoming Boarding Facility
On Oct. 15, an attending veterinarian and Wyoming State Animal Health Official confirmed five horses positive for strangles. The horses reside at an equine college boarding facility in Fremont County. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. It is unknown if more horses were exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine...
Lander ‘Spikes Out’ Cancer on the court
LANDER – Friday afternoon was a special night in Lander as the Lady Tigers’ volleyball team not only faced one of the toughest opponents on their calendar, but they did so with a purpose in mind behind the game. The Lander Valley High School (LVHS) Lady Tigers’ match...
Warm and Breezy Weather expected Thursday; Quite Windy for Friday
Warm and Breezy today. Windy tomorrow and remaining warm. Elevated to critical fire weather today and tomorrow, so burning is strongly discouraged. A big drop in temperatures arrives this weekend behind a strong cold front. High temperatures projected for Thursday include the upper 60s to mid 70s for the Wind...
Trophy Elk head and Antlers stolen from Lander Residence
The Lander Police Department is investigating the theft of a large elk head and antlers. The theft was reported at 8:43 a.m. in the 300 block of Del Street in Lander. The head and antlers were taken sometime in the late night of the 15th or early morning of the 16th and discovered missing Sunday morning. Anyone with information on the theft or location of the missing head and antler is asked to call Sgt. Detective Lutterman at the Lander Police Department, 307-332-3401.
Riverton Woman Accused of Smuggling Fentanyl Into Jail Via Rectum, Then Sharing With Inmates
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Accused of smuggling fentanyl into a jail in her rectum and distributing it to others, a 22-year-old Riverton woman could face up to 23 years in prison. Desiray Yvonne Marsh was charged Thursday with taking controlled substances into a jail, which...
Fremont County Coroner Dies After Report of a Cardiac Arrest
According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, the county coroner Larry Degraw died on Monday after the sheriff's office responded to a report of a cardiac arrest at Degraw's residence. The release states that Degraw was found unconscious and not breathing at his home on Pilot Butte Road and an...
Lander man sentenced to prison time, ordered to pay almost $30K following assault on Wind River Indian Reservation
CASPER, Wyo. — A Lander resident was sentenced on Oct. 11 to over two and a half years in prison for an assault resulting in serious bodily injury last year on the Wind River Indian Reservation, according to a release Tuesday by the U.S. Justice Department. Ian Josiah Timbana,...
