The Lander Police Department is investigating the theft of a large elk head and antlers. The theft was reported at 8:43 a.m. in the 300 block of Del Street in Lander. The head and antlers were taken sometime in the late night of the 15th or early morning of the 16th and discovered missing Sunday morning. Anyone with information on the theft or location of the missing head and antler is asked to call Sgt. Detective Lutterman at the Lander Police Department, 307-332-3401.

LANDER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO