The Crucible will be running beginning Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 30, at the Thibodaux Playhouse. The play is written by Arthur Miller and licensed through Dramatists Play Service. Directed by Mason Clark, the play is described as an exciting drama about the Puritan purge of witchcraft in old Salem. According to the playhouse advertisement, it is a gripping historical play and a timely parable of contemporary society. The story is about a young farmer, his wife, and a young servant-girl who maliciously causes the wife’s arrest for witchcraft. The girl is brought to court where a course of “bigotry and deceit is terrifyingly depicted.” Instead of saving his wife, the farmer finds himself also accusing her of witchcraft.

THIBODAUX, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO