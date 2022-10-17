Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
TPAS Seeking Volunteers for Howl-O-Ween Parade
Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is seeking volunteers to participate in the 3rd annual Howl-O-Ween parade, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Houma Foundation. The event will take place in downtown Houma on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, featuring various pet-related activities and vendors for both pet parents and their furry friends.
houmatimes.com
Freedom Day event provides dental procedures for military members
In honor of Freedom Day USA, Houma Family Dental partnered with Dr. Pedro Cuartas of South Louisiana Dentofacial Center to offer free dental procedures to active, retired and veteran military men and women and their families. The Thank You event was held today, Oct. 21, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. with over 40 patients receiving a free 30 minute procedure performed by Dr. Stephen Morgan and Dr. Cuatras.
houmatimes.com
Chackbay Elementary students celebrate 4-H Week, collect donations to benefit local food bank
Lafourche Parish 4-H club celebrated National 4-H week with members participating in arts and crafts activities and contests. Members of the club at Chackbay Elementary celebrated the week by giving back to their community, collecting non-perishable foods to benefit the local food bank. In addition to the food drive, students...
houmatimes.com
Chef John Folse Culinary Institute at Nicholls Set to Host Open House Event
The Chef John Folse Culinary Institute is set to host an open house event on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, for anyone interested in a culinary degree, becoming a chef, or owning their own restaurant. The event will take place in the Ledet Culinary Building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To register for the free Culinary Open House, visit https://www.nicholls.edu/culinary/open-house/.
houmatimes.com
Weekend Round up: Trunk or Treats, Rougarou Fest, Gumbo Fest, and More!
It’s going to be a perfect Fall weekend for some weekend fun! Here are ten things to do in Terrebonne and Lafourche:. Starting Friday, October 21 | The Crucible | Thibodaux Playhouse 314 St. Mary St. The Crucible plays at Thibodaux Playhouse starting Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 30. The drama is about the Puritan purge of witchcraft in old Salem and is a gripping historical plan and a timely parable of our contemporary society. Tickets are now available and can be purchased at www.thibodauxplayhouse.com or by calling the box office at (985) 446-1896.
houmatimes.com
Registration Express at Fletcher aims to increase Spring enrollment
The spring 2023 semester is just two months away and Fletcher Technical Community College is offering an opportunity for students to get a head start on registration. Fletcher will host its registration express event on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students can stop by the Main...
houmatimes.com
Need Help with Medicare Information? There will be a Free Medicare Seminar in Thibodaux Tonight!
Book your seat today for a free educational Medicare seminar tonight, October 20, at 6:00 p.m. in Thibodaux!. The seminar will feature speaker Price Bourgeois with Bourgeois Insurance Agency in Thibodaux. The seminar is 100 percent educational and will cover Medicare options, how to enroll when to enroll, coverage gaps, Doughnut hole, Medicare Advantage, Medicare supplements, “what are those commercials about?”, and a question and answer session.
houmatimes.com
Jurassic Quest set to roar into Houma
The largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur show in the country is gearing up to roar its way through Houma! Gather your family and head over to Jurassic Quest at the Barry P. Bonvillian Civic Center from November 4- 6. The event will host a weekend full of family fun...
houmatimes.com
Watch The Cruicible at Thibodaux Playhouse in October
The Crucible will be running beginning Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 30, at the Thibodaux Playhouse. The play is written by Arthur Miller and licensed through Dramatists Play Service. Directed by Mason Clark, the play is described as an exciting drama about the Puritan purge of witchcraft in old Salem. According to the playhouse advertisement, it is a gripping historical play and a timely parable of contemporary society. The story is about a young farmer, his wife, and a young servant-girl who maliciously causes the wife’s arrest for witchcraft. The girl is brought to court where a course of “bigotry and deceit is terrifyingly depicted.” Instead of saving his wife, the farmer finds himself also accusing her of witchcraft.
houmatimes.com
TCU Food Bank Grows with Demand Adding on Additional Facilities
The Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank’s (TCU Food Bank) staff and volunteers have always been passionate about serving the area and doing everything they can to help with the area’s food insecurity. The food bank has recently completed a new building on the property to help with storage and plan to construct an additional building that will be approximately 3,000 square feet. Senator Mike Fesi and Representative Jerome “Zee” Zeringue visited the food bank this week to tour the new building and to see the fruition of the money they are advocating for in the state’s capital.
houmatimes.com
Public Notice: Meeting for Terrebonne Parish Hazard Mitigation Plan Update 2022
Terrebonne Parish Hazard Mitigation Plan Update 2022. The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, at the Direction of Parish President Gordon E. Dove and with the support of the Parish Council, is updating the Hazard Mitigation Plan. The last plan update was completed in 2020. Since that time, the proposed new flood maps have been released for comment, and Hurricane Ida reminded us that wind is a serious threat along with flooding.
houmatimes.com
$18.8 Million will be sent to Terrebonne Parish School Board for Hurricane Ida Remediation Costs
Our congressional delegation today announced $169,155,732 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants for Louisiana disaster aid. $18,857,855 will go to Terrebonne Parish School Board for emergency protective measures it took related to Hurricane Ida. This reimbursement covers 100 percent of the costs to clean out, dehumidify, conduct mold remediation, purchase generators, and other efforts to get Terrebonne Parish schools back online after Hurricane Ida.
6 adults, 3 minors arrested following fight at Westdale Middle School in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say a Monday (October 17) fight between children at a local middle school escalated after parents and other families members became involved, eventually leading to a total of nine arrests. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) and EBR Schools confirmed Monday that three youths began fighting […]
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux sugar cane farmer looks forward to bountiful harvest
In October 2021, Jason Richard was doing exactly what he is doing this October. He was waking up at the same time before 5 a.m., climbing in the same John Deere, harvesting sugarcane in the same fields and hauling his crop to same place — the nearby Raceland Raw Sugar Corporation. But things looked a little different in Lafourche Parish 12 months ago.
6 adults, 3 students charged after fight at Westdale Middle
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Six adults and three students are facing charges after a fight at a Baton Rouge middle school on Monday, Oct. 17, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. It happened at Westdale Middle School on Claycut Road. Deputies said there was a...
NOLA.com
New Orleans minister admits defrauding church, parishioners, school of $900,000
Rev. Charles Southall III, who led First Emanuel Baptist Church in New Orleans and Baton Rouge for more than three decades, admitted Tuesday that he defrauded his church, its housing ministries, his parishioners and a charter school of almost $900,000 that he used for personal gain. Southall, 64, pleaded guilty...
houmatimes.com
Lafourche Parish Sherriff’s Office Seeking Run Away Teen, Dakota McLaughlin
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Dakota McLaughlin of Verret Street in Golden Meadow. McLaughlin was absent for a legal proceeding on Wednesday, October 19. Juvenile detectives contacted his mother who stated she had not seen him and he had not been home since October 11, 2022.
brproud.com
Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
Broken neck. Shattered life. Stuck in a New Orleans wheelchair
In a New Orleans split second, this guy changes you forever
NOLA.com
A buyer for The Esplanade mall in Kenner? A deal for the troubled mall could close in November.
An Illinois-based real estate investment group has agreed to purchase The Esplanade in Kenner, with plans to convert the beleaguered shopping mall into a mixed-use, “open-air lifestyle center” with new retail, residential and recreational offerings. The deal, which is expected to close in November, comes as developers are...
