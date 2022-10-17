ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

All Four Of Maryland’s HBCUs Among Top 15 Best Universities To Attend In The State

By Airiel Sharice
92Q
92Q
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X9yCR_0icABJE700

Y’all know we love to celebrate and highlight black excellence and this is something to be proud of and to consider now that we are in the college application season.

According to a new report recently released by WalletHub , all four of Maryland’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities are among the top 15 best schools to attend in the state.

The highest-ranked HBCU in Maryland was Coppin State University coming in at number seven, followed by the University of Maryland Eastern Shore at number nine. Morgan State University was ranked number eleven and Bowie State University ranked number twelve.

NOTE: There are currently 55 colleges and universities in the State of Maryland. (defined as accredited, degree-granting, postsecondary institutions) There are a total of 32 four-year colleges and universities in Maryland.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

WalletHub compared higher education institutions throughout the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories including Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes.

Additionally, the data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

Check out the individual highlights for each HBCU below and share your thoughts with us!

Also, don’t forget to rep your HBCU!

READ MORE: Morgan State To Open First New Medical School At An HBCU In 45 Years

READ MORE: Coppin State Receives $25K Grant For Nursing Students

READ MORE: Ten Things You Shouldn’t Say To A DJ At Homecoming…..OR EVER!

1. Coppin State University

According to WalletHub, Coppin State is the 7th best school to attend in Maryland and the highest ranked HBCU based on the following factors: Student Selectivity, Cost and Financing, Campus Safety and Faculty Resources. The school has a final point rank or total score of 54.13. Visit WalletHub for a full breakdown of the score.

2. University Of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES)

UMES was ranked among the top 10 of best schools to attend in Maryland coming in at number 9.

The school has a total score of 50.12. Visit WalletHub for a full breakdown of the score.

3. Morgan State University

Morgan State University was ranked number 11 on the list of best schools to attend in Maryland.

The university has a total score of 47.34. Visit WalletHub for a full breakdown of how the score was calculated.

4. Bowie State University

Bowie State University was ranked number 12 on the list of best schools in Maryland.

The university has a total score of 46.93. Visit WalletHub for a full breakdown of how the score was calculated.

The post All Four Of Maryland’s HBCUs Among Top 15 Best Universities To Attend In The State appeared first on 92 Q .

Comments / 2

T Hawk, the real
4d ago

Good for them, Wish all the students the best. Education is the key no matter what school you attend... Aggie Pride !

Reply
3
Related
Washington Examiner

Maryland school district blocked Republican gubernatorial candidate's website

A Maryland school district had blocked visiting the Republican gubernatorial candidate's website from its computers before fixing access on Thursday. A student of Frederick County Public Schools had been working on a school assignment from home on a district-issued computer when the student discovered the website of Dan Cox, the Republican candidate running against Democrat Wes Moore, could not be accessed on the device. After being alerted to the issue, FCPS began to work on fixing it, according to Fox 45 News.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

8 of the Top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) Elementary Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo, According to Latest Niche Rankings

Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. According to the rankings, 8 of the top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) public elementary schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Stone Mill Elementary School (North Potomac) earning the top spot. All MoCo schools ranked in the top 25 are listed below.
MARYLAND STATE
washingtoninformer.com

Maryland Gubernatorial Debate Still Shows Wes Moore Leading

Maryland gubernatorial nominees Wes Moore and Dan Cox faced off in the only general election debate held thus far in a forum broadcast October 12 on Maryland Public Television. Both candidates met the qualifying criteria, including the 10% nonpartisan polling threshold. Some of the topics in this debate included abortion...
MARYLAND STATE
udc.edu

University of the District of Columbia Announces Next Steps in its Presidential Search

WASHINGTON – The University of the District of Columbia (UDC) Board of Trustees has taken its first important steps in the national search for the next president of the University. Ronald Mason Jr., UDC’s longest-serving president, announced in July that he would step down at the conclusion of his contract in June 2023. Today, Board of Trustees Chair Christopher D. Bell announced the formation of a search committee co-chaired by Dr. Elaine Crider and Trustee Mignon L. Clyburn. The search committee consists of representatives from numerous UDC constituencies and includes the following members:
WASHINGTON, DC
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Virginia

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
testudotimes.com

Maryland men’s basketball media day notebook

The official start of the Kevin Willard era is just 18 days away, and the new energy around the program is exuberant. Thursday marked the program’s official media day, where Willard gave an opening press conference, and players and assistant coaches were made available. As the page starts to...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
howafrica.com

Howard University College of Medicine Appoints First Ever Black Woman Dean in 154 Years

Andrea A. Hayes Dixon, M.D., FACS, FAAP has made history as the first Black woman dean of the Howard University College of Medicine in the institution’s 154-year history. “I am truly honored and humbled to lead the outstanding Howard University College of Medicine,” said Dixon, according to The Dig. “The responsibility of educating the nation’s next generation of leaders in medicine is an enormous responsibility that I take very seriously. I am excited to engender allies and friends to join me in the journey of moving Howard forward.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

National Premium beer brewing in Maryland for first time since 1996

National Premium is once again brewing its beer in Maryland for the first time since 1996. Heavy Seas Brewing is now manufacturing the beer with its original recipe. For decades, National Premium, National Bohemian and Colt 45 were brewed in Baltimore's Highlandtown neighborhood. Then, the brewery moved to Halethorpe before it was discontinued in 1996 and then moved to Delaware in 2011.
MARYLAND STATE
92Q

Report: RSV On The Rise In Young Children Across Maryland

Health officials are warning parents to stay cautious as RSV cases are rising among children. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is a virus causing a crisis in healthcare facilities nationwide. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join! However, doctors […] The post Report: RSV On The Rise In Young Children Across Maryland appeared first on 92 Q.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Governor Hogan and Maryland Stadium Authority Break Ground on New Downtown Hagerstown Ballpark

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan and the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) today broke ground on a new Multi-Use and Sports Facility in the heart of downtown Hagerstown. The stadium—a project long sought by local leaders—will serve as the home of a new professional baseball team in the Atlantic League as well as other sports, cultural, and community events.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WTOP

Gov. Hogan urges CareFirst, Johns Hopkins health system to resolve impasse

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A lingering contract dispute between the state’s largest health care system and its biggest insurance carrier is threatening to disrupt the health coverage that hundreds of thousands of Marylanders rely on — and Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is urging the two sides to resolve their differences as quickly as possible.
MARYLAND STATE
Hilltop

First In-Person Homecoming In Two Years, Safety Still Top Priority

After a completely virtual 2020 homecoming and a hybrid 2021 homecoming with restrictions on alumni attendance, Howard University is returning to a completely in-person homecoming format amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; meanwhile, data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is showing monkeypox cases topped 25,000 in the United States and 500 in Washington, D.C. with growing public safety concerns on campus.
WASHINGTON, DC
92Q

92Q

427
Followers
2K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

Bmore's 92Q is the new home of The AM Clique!

 https://92q.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy