Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS UNLV Rebels: Staff Picks
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are in desperate need of unleashing an ass-whooping. With the UNLV Rebels visiting South Bend for the day — the Irish may not get a better opportunity for the rest of the season. There is absolutely no confidence from the fanbase as a whole that this will happen — so LFG.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: UNLV Rebels Q&A with Mountain West Connection
Well folks, here we are on another Thursday and somehow, some way, we’re about to once again put ourselves through the emotional roller coaster of watching the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team “play” another game on Saturday. We’re all still trying to wash away the horrible...
onefootdown.com
2022 College Football Data Preview: Notre Dame VS UNLV
It’s been a pretty crazy week for me which is both a good and a bad. The bad is mostly wrapped up in juggling a bunch of impending deadlines while also somehow not being able to recall at any given point and time what day of the week it is.
onefootdown.com
Clemson vs. Notre Dame (advice)
I recently got a cheap deal on a flight to Chicago during the weekend of the Clemson vs. ND game. This is my first time to go to South Bend, and I'm very excited! So, any advice on tickets or events would be awesome!!. (sorry, this looks like a corporate...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Hot and Cold Takes VS UNLV Edition
As you know, I normally feature the most interesting, most wildly inaccurate, and most accurate takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the previous week. Let’s get started!. Most Accurate. (there wasn’t a single accurate take on the board) I think this may be the first time that...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Hockey: Western Michigan Series Preview
After winning both games last weekend, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team continues their tour of Michigan, playing a non-conference home-and-home series against the Western Michigan Broncos. Notre Dame enters the series with a 2-1-1 record ranked #13 in the country, while the Broncos are ranked #17 with a 4-1-0 record.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame vs. UNLV: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
It’s another game weekend in South Bend for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as they host the UNLV Rebels. At 3-3, Notre Dame can still do some pretty awesome stuff this season — but the results of the Stanford game are almost too damning to be that positive. There’s so much “needs improvement” on Notre Dame’s plate, that there’s no way they fix everything this week.
onefootdown.com
OFD Podcast: Tom Loy talks about what impact Notre Dame’s season is having on the 2023 recruiting cycles
I couldn’t let the recruiting conversation from the latest OFD Podcast be the only thoughts shared this week - so I went to the master, 247’s Tom Loy, to talk all things surrounding Notre Dame’s recruiting effort in both the 2023 and 2024 class. In this episode:
Comments / 0