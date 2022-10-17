ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

One injured in weekend shooting at Upstate festival

By Rob Jones
 4 days ago

One person is injured and an investigation is oingoing after a weekend shooting at an Upstate festival. The Spartanburg Police Department responded to a reported shooting just before 9 PM Saturday night, at the Piedmont Interstate Fair in Spartanburg.

The victim was transported to Spartanburg Regional for treatment, there's been no update since Saturday night on the victim's condition.

The Piedmont Interstate Fair released a statement immediately following the shooting that said " An unfortunate event happened at the fairgrounds where a young member of our community was shot by another young member of our community. On site law enforcement responded quickly to the incident. Upon recommendation of law enforcement, the fair was closed for the safety of our patrons."

No arrests have been announced as of the time of this report.

