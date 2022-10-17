Read full article on original website
ECU Voyages of Discovery Series opens new season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University is launching the 16th season of its Voyages of Discovery Series with a speaker discussing ‘Energy and Innovation in a Disruptive World.’. ECU’s Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences is hosting the event, on Thursday, Oct. 27 with Vijay Vaitheeswaran, award-winning...
Kinston making it easier for people to buy city-owned vacant property
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Kinston will begin the process to sell vacant city-owned properties. The plan was approved unanimously in Tuesday’s City Council meeting after council member Chris Suggs brought up the proposal. “The City of Kinston has around 1,000 vacant and unused properties,” Suggs said. “These properties are a real strain […]
Councilmember introduces policy to promote sale of vacant city-owned properties
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston councilmember Chris J. Suggs will introduce a policy at Tuesday night’s city council meeting aimed at promoting the sale of vacant city-owned properties and streaming the city’s property bidding process. “The City of Kinston currently owns several hundred vacant and underutilized properties throughout our community that has been a strain […]
Metronet announces fiber optic, high speed internet service for Greenville
Internet service provider Metronet announced for residents and businesses in Greenville, NC to be the first in the state to have access to fiber optic, high speed internet. Rather than using an electrical system to transmit data, the company offers a fiber optic technology that enables symmetrical speeds, Market Manager John Autry for Metronet Greenville said.
Wayne County man wins $ 1 million on Mega Millions
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Goldsboro man tried his luck in the Mega Millions drawing, winning a $1 million price. Lovenzo Marks bought his lucky $2 Quick Pick ticket from the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro. He matched all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.
AG sues companies over P-FAS contamination at NC airport, two ENC military installations
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has filed two more lawsuits over P-FAS contamination. At issue is a chemical foam used to fight fires. Aqueous Film Forming Foam, or AFFF, has been around since the 1960s. It's mixed with water and used to extinguish fires that contain flammable liquids, like jet fuel.
Social district in New Bern in discussion again
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Social districts continue to be a huge topic of discussion for communities throughout North Carolina, including in Eastern North Carolina. However, one city put the idea aside a few months ago and now some are wanting to revisit the option. Several business owners have mixed feelings on the idea of […]
Duplin County bridge maintenance to require temporary closure
WALLACE, N.C. – A bridge on SE Railroad Street in Duplin County is scheduled to close for two days next week for maintenance. The bridge over Rock Fish Creek, near N.C. 11, will close at 8 a.m. Monday and reopen by 5 p.m. the next day. The N.C. Department of Transportation will perform routine maintenance […]
Food Lion expands To Go services in Duplin County
KENANSVILLE, N.C. — As online shopping becomes more popular with customers due to its time convenience, Food Lion is expanding its Food Lion To Go grocery pick-up service in Kenansville and Wallace. The launch of this service comes just in time to make fall and holiday shopping even easier. Customers can confirm availability and place […]
Eastern Carolina drivers react to possibility of gas prices dropping further
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gas prices have been dropping recently and drivers hope to see that continue following President Biden’s announcement to release more oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. People in Eastern Carolina are excited as the holiday season and winter months are right around the corner. “I’d...
Williamston will have new option for overnight stay
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Anyone who is visiting the town of Williamston could soon have a new option for an overnight stay. This week, Williamston’s Planning Board voted on a zoning change. This will allow boutique hotels in the central business district. Town officials said they’re excited about new revitalization efforts and being able to […]
Mexican Consulate visits Pitt County town to help with documentation
BELVOIR, N.C. (WITN) - You need an ID to do a lot of things, and it can be easy to take for granted that many of us can stay in town to get or renew one. If you are a Mexican citizen but live here, for example, you might use what’s called a Matricula Consular card as an ID. It’s good for five years. But to get one, you need to go to a Mexican Consulate, and they aren’t exactly a few blocks down the road.
New record store looks to bring the music to eastern North Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new business now open in Greenville hopes to be music to customers’ ears. A new vinyl store, Alleycat Records, has just recently opened. Owner David Brown is ready to showcase all types of music to the Greenville community. With so many options on display along with merchandise of all kinds, […]
BCCC Foundation congratulates scholarship recipients
The Beaufort County Community College Foundation is proud to announce these scholarship recipients for the Fall 2022 semester. Other recipients will be announced throughout the fall. Registration is opens for the Spring 2023 semester on October 24. This will be the final semester of the Beaufort Promise in its current form. Qualified students from Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties can still receive free tuition and fees beyond 2023. All students can apply for Pell Grants and scholarships by filling out a FAFSA. Students can apply for scholarships for Spring 2023 after they have applied for financial aid by filling out a FAFSA. Scholarship applications are due on Nov. 5.
Retirees who receive social security react to check increase
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It was announced on Thursday that social security checks will increase by 8.7%. That is the biggest increase for social security recipients since 1981. Starting in January of next year, those who get social security will receive about an extra $150 a month. For many Eastern...
The 24th annual Smoke on the Water BBQ and Chili contest underway in Washington
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -Smoke on the Water got underway along the Washington waterfront Friday with live music, vendors, and the pig-cooking competition. Another full day is planned for Saturday, with a 5k race, a chili cook-off and the awards ceremony. Smoke on the Water has been something the town looks...
City of Jacksonville, Onslow Board of Elections being sued over current city ward system
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Jacksonville and the Onslow County Board of Elections are being sued. Three residents are challenging the current ward system, claiming it’s racially discriminatory and unconstitutional. 9OYS spoke with both sides on this issue. The current ward system has been in place for over 30 years. Following the 2020 […]
WPD investigating North Market Street shooting
On October 20, 22, At approximately 11:36 officers with Washington Police Department were dispatched to a reported shooting that occurred in the 700 block of N. Market Street. Upon arrival WPD officers found a 16 year old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The juvenile victim was transported ECU Health Beaufort Hospital by Washington Fire / Rescue. There is no update on the victim’s condition at this time. Washington Police Department is actively investigating this case and anyone with information is encouraged to call Washington Police at 252-946-1444.
More resignations announced for troubled Lenoir County town
PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - More resignations have been announced for one Eastern Carolina town after the mayor quit yesterday. Mayor Pro Tem Penny Murphy, who is now acting mayor, said the town clerk and the assistant clerk have also resigned. She would not say if those resignations were connected to the mayor’s departure or not.
North Carolinian wins $1 million in Mega Millions drawing
N.C. (WGHP) — A lucky North Carolinian is the winner of a $1 million prize after Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at the Handy Mart on US-70 in Goldsboro. The ticket was purchased for $2 and matched the numbers on all five white balls. The odds of a perfect five-out-of-five match […]
