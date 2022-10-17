Read full article on original website
N26 Partners With BitPanda to Introduce Crypto Trading Tools
German neobank, N26 in partnership with Austrian digital bank BitPanda has launched cryptocurrency trading tools. The service will first be available to Austrians then feedback from Austrians will influence the push to other markets in the next six months. With the new service dubbed N26 Crypto, customers can purchase and sell digital currencies on the N26 app.
Santiment: Bitcoin whales at a 3-year low, retail investors at a record high
According to on-chain data, larger investors, or so-called “whales,” have been selling down their bitcoin holdings over the past few months. On contrary, smaller investors’ BTC holdings are increasing, reaching a new record high. Santiment considers BTC investors who own between 100 and 10,000 BTC units as...
Nubank Introduces its Own Cryptocurrency Nucoin
Latin America fintech bank Nubank is set to launch its cryptocurrency alongside its new customer rewards program. The launch which will be a revolutionary move of a large financial institution into the digital asset ecosystem is scheduled to take off in Q1 next year. The Warren Buffet-backed Nubank is a digital banking firm which is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
Bitcoin price analysis for 19 October 2022
Bitcoin price analysis for 19 October 2022, Bitcoin, the first largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. On the third day of this week, it seems that the pressure tries to balance between buyers and sellers based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50 but is close to the overbought zone. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
New Research Shows Nigeria Leads by Percentage of Crypto Ownership
As cryptocurrencies continue to see different use cases leading to adoption on a global scale, a recent study has shown that Nigeria tops the chart for crypto ownership as nearly half of its population uses or owns cryptocurrency. During the course of 2022, transactions in cryptocurrency are expected to reach...
Metaverse is among the least affected by the ongoing bear market: DappRadar
While the crypto market as a whole has seen a decline in trading volume, users are still flocking to metaverse worlds, according to a recent report. The Dapp discovery and analysis platform DappRadar has published a study on the Metaverse’s usage, adoption, and condition during the ongoing market conditions. The company reported that, at just $90 million in Q3, trading volume in the sector decreased by 91%. More specifically, the top ten metaverse platforms recorded a decline in their trading volume by around 80%.
Bank of England policy committee member questioned the true nature of the DeFi sector
On Wednesday while speaking at the University College London’s Blockchain Research Center, Carolyn Wilkins, a Bank of England financial policy committee external member stated that Decentralized finance (DeFi) isn’t as decentralized as it appears to be. According to Wilkins, senior advisor to the Bank of England, “Concentrations of...
U.S Financial Regulators Will Offer Guidance on Crypto, Says FDIC Head
Acting Chairman of the United States independent financial watchdog Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), Martin Gruenberg has moved to guarantee that financial institutions will receive proper guidelines on how to deal with crypto assets from regulators in the U.S banking industry. For the purpose of his speech at the Brookings...
Ripple Labs Unveils Second Wave of Creators For its Fund
Enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions company Ripple Labs Inc has unveiled the second wave of creators who will receive its Creators’ Fund. These chosen creators which cut across gaming, music, and sports, will receive funding for the development of Web3.0 and Non-fungible token (NFT) projects from the Ripple Creators’ Fund.
Israel and Tel Aviv Stock Exchange to Begin Digital Bond Testing
The Israeli Ministry of Finance Accountant General in collaboration with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) is set to commence the testing of a blockchain-backed platform for state digital bonds trading. This partnership is also bringing in digital asset custodian Fireblock and the United States software solutions developer VMware who will assist in the study.
IRS Modifies Rules for Digital Assets Ahead of the New Tax Season
The U.S Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in its latest move to close up tax loopholes has modified the guidelines for the new tax season to include a broader definition for taxpayers. In a deviation from its previous guideline, the tax regulator replaces “virtual assets” with “Digital Assets” which now recognizes...
BitBTC under attack: Hacker is withdrawing funds from Optimism bridge
BitBTC, a privacy coin, is actively being exploited for 200 billion BitBTC tokens using the Optimism bridge. The team now has less than seven days to execute an upgrade to reduce the damages due to the technical aspects of the hack. The BitBTC bride carried a “critical exploit,” according to...
Walmart aims to enable customers to ‘derive value’ from cryptocurrencies
The cryptocurrency market, in particular how consumers conduct transactions, will have a major impact on the future of finance, according to Suresh Kumar, global chief technology officer of retail giant Walmart. He reaffirmed the company’s support for the industry, saying that customers should be able to buy products and “derive value” from digital assets.
Moola Market faces hack, receives major funds back after negotiation
October has been a booming month for hackers as continuous attacks on DeFi protocols and NFT projects have worried the developers. On October 18, CELO Blockchain-based decently large crypto lending platform Moola Market was taken advantage of by manipulating the price of its native token, MOO, which has minimal liquidity.
South Africa Categorizes Crypto Assets as Financial Products
With the advent of several international laws governing and defining the crypto asset class, the South African financial watchdog Financial Sector Conduct Authority has categorized crypto assets as financial products. Based on a filing by the watchdog, this decided category for crypto assets was defined under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act.
Turkey Deploys Blockchain to Power its e-Human Projects
One of the most active nations in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space is Turkey, and it seeks to accomplish more. In a report by Cointelegraph Turkey on Wednesday, its president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan revealed information about the country’s e-human project which is powered by blockchain. The e-Humaan project...
