Fall colors in Calumet County
CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) -- For those looking to catch a glimpse of the fall colors around the area, experts say the upcoming weekend is a good time to do it. It's 96 wooden steps to the top of the 60-foot-tall Tracy Wagner Memorial Tower at the Ledge View Nature Center, south of Chilton.
Northeast Wisconsin reaching peak fall foliage
(WLUK) -- If you're hoping to take a day to go leaf peeping, the best colors are pretty much upon us in our neck of the woods. The latest fall color report from TravelWisconsin.com as of Wednesday afternoon show lots of color all across the state. But it's clear that...
Southern Wisconsin tornado outbreak was state's largest in October
(WLUK) -- Last week's tornado outbreak in southern Wisconsin was the state's largest October outbreak on record. The National Weather Service confirmed seven tornadoes last Wednesday. That topped the four confirmed on Oct. 8, 1992, for the most in a single day in October. The Oct. 12 outbreak also included...
Canada geese migration underway, but some birds may stay in Green Bay area
DE PERE (WLUK) -- A familiar flyer is making an appearance around Northeast Wisconsin. Experts say some Canada geese are getting ready to head south for the winter, but others may be sticking around. On the shoreline of a De Pere retention pond, Canada geese gather for what some might...
4 Northeast Wisconsin counties remain at 'medium' level of COVID-19 activity
(WLUK) -- All but four counties in Northeast Wisconsin are in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest weekly update. Brown, Kewaunee, Door and Marinette counties are listed in the "medium" category. At that level, the CDC recommends anyone at...
Search is underway for Lambeau Field Festival of Lights tree
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The search is underway for a large tree to be placed outside Lambeau Field this holiday season. The team is set to host the 16th annual Festival of Lights at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Dec. 3. The free event includes family-fun activities inside the Lambeau Field...
City of Kaukauna hopes to buy former Girl Scouts camp land
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- City of Kaukauna officials are jumping at the opportunity to add on to their 1000 Islands conservancy zone. “Once I found out they were divesting some of their properties, I sent an email to the Girl Scouts," Kaukauna Mayor Tony Penterman said. "We would like to acquire that and keep it in its original form.”
On Broadway Inc. bringing Christkindlmarket series to downtown Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Christkindlmarket is coming to downtown Green Bay this holiday season. On Broadway Inc. is bringing a pilot series of a traditional German-style holiday street market, offering unique gifts, festive food, beverages and programming. The Christkindlmarket will be held six times over the holiday season at...
Miss Wisconsin prepares for major competition
MADISON (WLUK) – Miss Wisconsin is preparing to compete in the Miss America competition in December. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke with Miss Wisconsin, Grace Stanke, via Zoom about how she’s preparing and what she’s being doing since she was crowned. Stanke says first she will...
Date Night Snack Ideas from Green Bay Olive Oil Co.
Kari from the Green Bay Olive Oil Company joins Living with Amy with some easy date night in ideas. Take a look. Green Bay Olive Oil Company has two locations. Check them out at 2605 S. Oneida St. in Ashwaubenon or 4083 Main Street in Fish Creek. For more on...
Halloween safety reminders
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Halloween is a little more than a week away. It can be one of the most fun nights of the year for children. But for parents, it can be nerve-wracking. Kimberly Hess, the Executive Director for the Center for Childhood Safety joined Good Day Wisconsin to share these simple precautions to ensure kids stay safe on fright night.
1 dead after nearly 60 vehicles crash in thick fog in Oregon
BROWNSVILLE, Ore. (KATU) — One person is dead after more than 60 vehicles crashed in thick fog in Oregon Wednesday morning, police said. The Oregon Department of Transportation reported the I-5 closure at about 8 a.m. near the Halsey-Brownsville exit at milepost 216. A dense fog advisory was in place for much of the Willamette Valley through noon with the National Weather Service saying visibility was down to a quarter mile in some areas.
Game Day grilling staples from Maplewood Meats
HOWARD (WLUK) -- Game Day is this weekend. FOX 11's Emily Deem joined Brad Van Hemelryk at Maplewood Meats to share some grilling staples for your tailgate. Game Grilling Staples: Bratwurst, Burgers, Smash Burgers, Sliders, Wagyu Burgers, Brat Bites, Sausage Kabobs, Beef & Chicken Kabobs. Maplewood Meats is located in...
Kitchen fire causes $15,000 in damage to Allouez home within minutes
ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- A kitchen fire that was contained within five minutes of crews arriving on the scene managed to create an estimated $15,000 of damage. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says they responded to a house fire in Allouez around 6:13 p.m. Thursday. The department says it took...
3 people, pet displaced after attic fire in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Two adults, a child, and a pet were displaced after an attic fire. The fire happened in the 400 block of N. National Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. A resident noticed smoke coming from the roof when he was outside. The man went into...
Sheriff's officials release timeline for Pulaski area bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WLUK) -- Investigators now have a timeline for what happened last Friday night when at least 17 teenagers suffered burn injuries from a bonfire explosion. The Shawano County Sheriff's Department says it is aware of about 60 people who were at the bonfire in the...
Bell ringers desperately needed in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- It's the sound of the season -- bell ringing near bright, red Salvation Army kettles. In Oshkosh, the campaign will begin in just two weeks. Major James Mungai says the need this year is great, not only for dollars, but also for volunteer bell ringers. He joined...
Football seeds draw quite the response, but it's now playoff time
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- There is no question in my years of covering high school sports that last Saturday's bracket released by the WIAA for the football playoffs was met with most negative reaction ever. I talked with coaches and texted with coaches, and not just one or two, and...
Brown County emergency officials highlight importance of active threat response training
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay Police have been participating in a large-scale joint training exercise over the past couple weeks. They're working with other emergency officials from Brown County. The drills are focused on responding to large threats needing multiple jurisdictions. Bay Beach amusement park has been the scene...
New London doctor returns home after Hurricane Ian relief efforts
NEW LONDON (WLUK) - An emergency room doctor who recently returned from Hurricane Ian relief efforts said the medical care provided was perhaps more routine than people might think -- but vital to helping the residents there cope with the storm’s aftermath. Dr. Jay MacNeal, an emergency medicine physician...
