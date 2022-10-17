ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

50 displaced, 12 injured, in Hampton apartment fire

WAVY's Hayley Milon reports: A woman and child remain hospitalized following a massive fire at a Hampton apartment complex early Friday morning that displaced approximately 50 residents. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/2-alarm-fire-at-luxury-apartment-building-in-hampton/. 50 displaced, 12 injured, in Hampton apartment fire. WAVY's Hayley Milon reports: A woman and child remain hospitalized following a massive fire...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Inmate who used ‘toothbrush shank’ to escape jail is back in custody

Russell Heath was captured around 12:45 p.m. Friday in Currituck County, more than 24 hours after he escaped the Chowan County Jail, the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office says. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/inmate-who-used-toothbrush-shank-to-escape-jail-is-back-in-custody/. Inmate who used ‘toothbrush shank’ to escape jail …. Russell Heath was captured around 12:45 p.m. Friday in...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Court documents reveal disturbing details in missing Hampton kids case

WAVY's Amy Avery reporting. https://www.wavy.com/news/investigative/court-documents-reveal-disturbing-details-in-missing-hampton-kids-case/. Court documents reveal disturbing details in missing …. WAVY's Amy Avery reporting. https://www.wavy.com/news/investigative/court-documents-reveal-disturbing-details-in-missing-hampton-kids-case/. 2-alarm fire at luxury apartment building in Hampton. https://bit.ly/3F1C9Lx. Suspect in custody following possible abduction in …. Man dead following shooting on B Avenue in Norfolk. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake police cancel missing persons alert for woman and 5-year-old

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police say they need help to find a 24-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter. Nikeria Miller-Joyner and her daughter Kalia Smith, who live in Virginia Beach, last spoke to relatives on the phone on Monday around 3:30 p.m. Miller-Joyner said she was in the Kempsville Road area of Chesapeake at the time.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

2-alarm fire at luxury apartment building in Hampton

2-alarm fire at luxury apartment building in Hampton. Judge calls for another mental health evaluation …. WAVY's Regina Mobley reports. Andre Rawls lives in arm and leg pain every day; his family lives in emotional pain. Rawls, now 20 years old, spent a month at Sentara Norfolk General where doctors treated him for five gunshot wounds to his right arm and both legs.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Hampton police: Man shot while walking in parking lot

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on August 30, 2022. The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt on Tuesday night. According to a news release, the shooting happened at 9:19 p.m. on...
HAMPTON, VA

