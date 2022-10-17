Read full article on original website
18-year-old killed in shooting on B Avenue in Norfolk
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 6:35 p.m. in the 800 block of B Avenue.
WAVY News 10
50 displaced, 12 injured, in Hampton apartment fire
WAVY's Hayley Milon reports: A woman and child remain hospitalized following a massive fire at a Hampton apartment complex early Friday morning that displaced approximately 50 residents. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/2-alarm-fire-at-luxury-apartment-building-in-hampton/. 50 displaced, 12 injured, in Hampton apartment fire. WAVY's Hayley Milon reports: A woman and child remain hospitalized following a massive fire...
Woman hit by vehicle on W Mercury Boulevard seriously injured
According to police, the call for the accident came in around 1:10 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Mercury Boulevard.
WAVY News 10
Inmate who used ‘toothbrush shank’ to escape jail is back in custody
Russell Heath was captured around 12:45 p.m. Friday in Currituck County, more than 24 hours after he escaped the Chowan County Jail, the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office says. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/inmate-who-used-toothbrush-shank-to-escape-jail-is-back-in-custody/. Inmate who used ‘toothbrush shank’ to escape jail …. Russell Heath was captured around 12:45 p.m. Friday in...
1 sent to hospital following single-vehicle crash on N Military Highway in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 12:19 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Military Highway.
Norfolk teen pleads guilty in 4-year-old’s beating death
Robert Bolsinger-Hartshorn is now 18 years old. On Friday, Oct. 21, he pleaded guilty to the involuntary manslaughter of Larkin Carter Carr. The 4-year-old died of blunt force trauma to the abdomen in November 2018 while he was being watched by Bolsinger-Hartshorn.
Smithfield PD searching for missing 40-year-old man
According to police, 40-year-old Leondus Holloman was last seen around October 4.
Police investigate bomb threat at Deep Creek High in Chesapeake
According to the Assistant Principal at Deep Creek High School, an anonymous caller contacted the school around 9:30 a.m. with a bomb threat. Students were immediately evacuated from the school as a precaution.
WAVY News 10
Court documents reveal disturbing details in missing Hampton kids case
WAVY's Amy Avery reporting. https://www.wavy.com/news/investigative/court-documents-reveal-disturbing-details-in-missing-hampton-kids-case/. Court documents reveal disturbing details in missing …. WAVY's Amy Avery reporting. https://www.wavy.com/news/investigative/court-documents-reveal-disturbing-details-in-missing-hampton-kids-case/. 2-alarm fire at luxury apartment building in Hampton. https://bit.ly/3F1C9Lx. Suspect in custody following possible abduction in …. Man dead following shooting on B Avenue in Norfolk. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports.
Suspect in custody following possible abduction in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers responded to reports of brandishing a firearm and a possible abduction in the 700 block of Lynnhaven Parkway.
18-year-old arrested after stealing gun from vehicle in Suffolk
According to police, officers responded to a call around 11:30 a.m. advising a subject had broken into a vehicle in the 1000 block of Meridian Obici Way and had fled into the woods with an assault rifle he took from the vehicle.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake police cancel missing persons alert for woman and 5-year-old
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police say they need help to find a 24-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter. Nikeria Miller-Joyner and her daughter Kalia Smith, who live in Virginia Beach, last spoke to relatives on the phone on Monday around 3:30 p.m. Miller-Joyner said she was in the Kempsville Road area of Chesapeake at the time.
WAVY News 10
12 people, including 8 firefighters, hurt in Hampton apartment building fire
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — 12 people, including eight firefighters, were injured in an apartment complex fire in Hampton on Friday morning. According to officials, the two-alarm fire started around 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Marcella Road at the Township in Hampton Woods apartments. In an update around...
WAVY News 10
2-alarm fire at luxury apartment building in Hampton
2-alarm fire at luxury apartment building in Hampton. Judge calls for another mental health evaluation …. WAVY's Regina Mobley reports. Andre Rawls lives in arm and leg pain every day; his family lives in emotional pain. Rawls, now 20 years old, spent a month at Sentara Norfolk General where doctors treated him for five gunshot wounds to his right arm and both legs.
Police calm fears over bizarre encounters with woman in Virginia
Police say they’re investigating a woman who’s had bizarre encounters with Virginia Beach families over the past month.
Judge calls for another mental health evaluation for a man shot by Portsmouth police
Andre Rawls lives in arm and leg pain every day; his family lives in emotional pain. Rawls, now 20 years old, spent a month at Sentara Norfolk General where doctors treated him for five gunshot wounds to his right arm and both legs.
Two killed in Mathews County crash
The drivers of two vehicles involved in a Tuesday crash on Route 198 in Mathews County died from their injuries, Virginia State Police say.
Crews responded to garage fire on E Little Creek Road in Norfolk
According to a Facebook post from Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the fire occurred in the 400 block of E. Little Creek Road. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the garage fully engulfed with flames.
‘It does not get easier’: Norfolk family mourns as murder remains unsolved for 7 years
There's an old saying that time heals all wounds, but each passing day is just as painful as the next for Travis Whitaker's family.
Hampton police: Man shot while walking in parking lot
HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on August 30, 2022. The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt on Tuesday night. According to a news release, the shooting happened at 9:19 p.m. on...
