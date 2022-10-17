Read full article on original website
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasOssining, NY
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
Torrington woman, 26, killed changing tire on Route 8 in Thomaston, police say
THOMASTON — A Torrington woman died Wednesday after she was hit by a car while changing a tire, state police said. Karina Marie Lopez, 26, had been driving on Route 8 northbound near Exit 39 about 3:30 p.m. when she realized her tire was flat and her car became disabled in the left lane, police said.
Thousands honor fallen Bristol police officer Alex Hamzy
One of two Bristol police officers whose life was tragically cut short last week was honored by thousands of community members on Wednesday, paying tribute to an officer who, for eight years, served the city in which he was raised before making the ultimate sacrifice. The calling hours for Officer...
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.
A preliminary report regarding the incident that took place last week on Redstone Hill Road, Bristol, Connecticut, which resulted in a tragic demise of two police officers, has been released by The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General.
East Hartford shooting is top story on newscasts
There seems to be one common denominator in the evening newscasts on our local TV stations. Most of the time, the lead story is a shooting. Sometimes the shooting takes place in Hartford. Other times it takes place in New Haven.
Bristol officers fondly remembered for their once-viral lip sync video
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The lip sync challenge on social media was all the rage back in 2018, and the Bristol Police Department took part. The department’s video recently resurfaced as the city continued to grieve the loss of two participants, Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte. Four...
Teen dies in Waterbury crash
Both drivers were hospitalized, one for non-life-threatening injuries. The 19-year old operator succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. His identity has not been released.
9 hurt in train, tractor-trailer collision in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Nine people aboard a Metro-North train were injured after the train collided with a tractor-trailer on Monday. Metro-North said that the train traveling from Waterbury to Bridgeport struck a tractor-trailer at the Eagle Street railroad crossing just before 11 a.m. According to officials, the driver of the tractor-trailer noticed the crossing […]
19-year-old Waterbury resident dies in crash
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old Waterbury man was killed in a two-car crash Tuesday morning. Waterbury police responded to the crash on Watertown Avenue around 5:20 a.m. Both drivers were rushed to local hospitals. The 19-year-old driver, whose name has not yet been released by investigators, died from his injuries a short time later. […]
New Haven mourning loss of police officer to cancer
The New Haven Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its officers who died Sunday after battling cancer for more than a year.
East Hartford man charged in South Windsor crashes
SOUTH WINDSOR — A 70-year-old East Hartford man was charged Sunday based on accusations that he caused multiple vehicle accidents on June 26. Steven Corcoran was charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, evading responsibility, and violation of a traffic control signal, police said.
Bloomfield officer struck by car fleeing traffic stop
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bloomfield police officer suffered minor injuries after being struck by a car Monday. Police said the police officer initiated a traffic stop just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Regency Drive on a black Honda Accord with a misused license plate. The driver, identified by police […]
Homeless veteran breaks down near Old Saybrook on mission to visit lower 48 states
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Robin Sears’ truck broke down near State Police Troop F in Old Saybrook on his way to visit all of the lower 48 states — but he didn’t have to wait long for help. Sears, who does not have housing, said he’s on a mission to spread awareness about other […]
Weird Ways We Know It’s Going to Be a Bad Winter in Waterbury
Are we going to get hammered by nasty weather this winter in Connecticut? The weather authorities, all the big boys: The Farmer's Almanac, AccuWeather, NOAA, etc. have all issued dire predictions for winter 22-23. Waterbury already knew that. There are a few weird ways that us Brass City folk can...
Bear attacks 10-year-old in grandparents' Connecticut backyard, tries to drag him away before being fatally shot
A 250-pound black bear mauled a 10-year-old boy playing in his grandparents' backyard in Connecticut and tried to drag him away before the animal was fatally shot by police, authorities said. The child was attacked about 11 a.m. Sunday in the town of Morris, the state Department of Energy and...
Police: Northford Resident Victim in Fatal Crash
NORTH BRANFORD: On Sunday, Oct. 16, North Branford Police Department (NBPD) shared the identity of Northford resident Jeffrey Defranseco, 40, who died as a result of a three-vehicle accident in town on Saturday, Oct. 15. “Our heart goes out to Jeffrey’s family, friends and loved ones,” NBPD posted, in an...
Officer Alex Hamzy
Alex Hamzy, loving son, brother, husband, and friend was taken from us on Oct. 12, 2022. Alex was born Dec. 16, 1987, in Bristol where he attended Bristol Eastern High School, and before his untimely death, he served his beloved community for eight years (2014-2022) as a member of the Bristol Police Department. Alex was incredibly proud of his profession and served his hometown with conviction and integrity.
Update On Scary Crash that Closed Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
More details have emerged from a scary crash today on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge that brought massive police activity and huge traffic delays. Here's what we know so far. "Stay away from Newburgh Beacon Bridge, tons of police activity", warned an East Fishkill resident at around 2pm. Comments came flooding in. "Head on collision eastbound. People are reporting that it was a result of a car chase...", said one commenter. "I84 is closed Eastbound in the area of Rt 9W", warned another. A new traffic update added details.
Surviving Officer Shot In Double-Fatal CT Incident Graduated From HS In Westchester
The surviving Connecticut police officer injured while responding to a call that killed two of his fellow officers is a native New Yorker who graduated from high school in Northern Westchester. Alec Iurato, age 26, now a resident of Bristol in Hartford County, graduated from Yorktown High School in 2014.
12-year-old girl reported missing in Newington
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking for a missing girl who disappeared at some point during the night. Maekaeli Barnes, 12, was reported missing on Sunday, Oct. 16. Anyone with information about her whereabouts was asked to contact the Newington Police Department at 860-666-8445.
East Bronx: Search for Group of Gunmen following Multiple Shooting Incident
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating the group of people seen in the attached photos who are sought in connection to a reckless endangerment incident that occurred in the Laconia section of the East Bronx. It was reported to police in the 47th Precinct that on...
