ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Britain Herald

Thousands honor fallen Bristol police officer Alex Hamzy

One of two Bristol police officers whose life was tragically cut short last week was honored by thousands of community members on Wednesday, paying tribute to an officer who, for eight years, served the city in which he was raised before making the ultimate sacrifice. The calling hours for Officer...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol officers fondly remembered for their once-viral lip sync video

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The lip sync challenge on social media was all the rage back in 2018, and the Bristol Police Department took part. The department’s video recently resurfaced as the city continued to grieve the loss of two participants, Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte. Four...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

9 hurt in train, tractor-trailer collision in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Nine people aboard a Metro-North train were injured after the train collided with a tractor-trailer on Monday. Metro-North said that the train traveling from Waterbury to Bridgeport struck a tractor-trailer at the Eagle Street railroad crossing just before 11 a.m. According to officials, the driver of the tractor-trailer noticed the crossing […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

19-year-old Waterbury resident dies in crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old Waterbury man was killed in a two-car crash Tuesday morning. Waterbury police responded to the crash on Watertown Avenue around 5:20 a.m. Both drivers were rushed to local hospitals. The 19-year-old driver, whose name has not yet been released by investigators, died from his injuries a short time later. […]
WATERBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford man charged in South Windsor crashes

SOUTH WINDSOR — A 70-year-old East Hartford man was charged Sunday based on accusations that he caused multiple vehicle accidents on June 26. Steven Corcoran was charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, evading responsibility, and violation of a traffic control signal, police said.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

Bloomfield officer struck by car fleeing traffic stop

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bloomfield police officer suffered minor injuries after being struck by a car Monday. Police said the police officer initiated a traffic stop just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Regency Drive on a black Honda Accord with a misused license plate. The driver, identified by police […]
BLOOMFIELD, CT
zip06.com

Police: Northford Resident Victim in Fatal Crash

NORTH BRANFORD: On Sunday, Oct. 16, North Branford Police Department (NBPD) shared the identity of Northford resident Jeffrey Defranseco, 40, who died as a result of a three-vehicle accident in town on Saturday, Oct. 15. “Our heart goes out to Jeffrey’s family, friends and loved ones,” NBPD posted, in an...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Officer Alex Hamzy

Alex Hamzy, loving son, brother, husband, and friend was taken from us on Oct. 12, 2022. Alex was born Dec. 16, 1987, in Bristol where he attended Bristol Eastern High School, and before his untimely death, he served his beloved community for eight years (2014-2022) as a member of the Bristol Police Department. Alex was incredibly proud of his profession and served his hometown with conviction and integrity.
BRISTOL, CT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Update On Scary Crash that Closed Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

More details have emerged from a scary crash today on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge that brought massive police activity and huge traffic delays. Here's what we know so far. "Stay away from Newburgh Beacon Bridge, tons of police activity", warned an East Fishkill resident at around 2pm. Comments came flooding in. "Head on collision eastbound. People are reporting that it was a result of a car chase...", said one commenter. "I84 is closed Eastbound in the area of Rt 9W", warned another. A new traffic update added details.
NEWBURGH, NY
Eyewitness News

12-year-old girl reported missing in Newington

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking for a missing girl who disappeared at some point during the night. Maekaeli Barnes, 12, was reported missing on Sunday, Oct. 16. Anyone with information about her whereabouts was asked to contact the Newington Police Department at 860-666-8445.
NEWINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy