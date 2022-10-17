Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: A potluck dinner will be held on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. followed by a discussion of a Bible lesson at 7. Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Sunday Bible study for all ages will get underway at 10 a.m. Worship services will be held at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live-streaming will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.

JONESBOROUGH, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO