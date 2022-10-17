Read full article on original website
Will County Commissioners Force the Closure of Brights Zoo for a Bitcoin Mine OperationJohn M. DabbsWashington County, TN
Bristol Casino Doubles Down on Breast Cancer Awareness Month With Events in OctoberJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Local Hospitals Experiencing System-Wide Failures as Quality Wanes from Staffing WoesJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Male Bobcat Kittens are Coming to Kingsport's Bays Mountain Park and PlanetariumJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Murals Across Johnson City Receiving Mixed Reviews as City Works to Add Decorative ArtJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Nominations open for Governor's awards
KINGSPORT - Nominations for the 14th annual Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards are now being accepted for Sullivan County, according to a press release. The awards will celebrate the efforts of volunteers who strive to improve their communities through service.
Tusculum invites local churches to minister to students
Tusculum University officials said on Thursday that local churches play an integral part in the educational and social experience of their students, and an invitation was extended to encourage more participation. The school said local churches provide support for athletic teams and ministering on campus, according to a press release....
ETSU voting site opening ahead of November elections
East Tennessee State University will be hosting an on-campus early voting site to make voting as accessible as possible for students, faculty, staff and the community at large. East Tennessee State University’s early voting location will be in operation from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, and from...
Kingsport company donates pipe to TCAT Elizabethton welding program
ELIZABETHTON— A graduate who remembered his school ties and a generous local business have helped the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton train the next generation of skilled craftsmen. Daniel Phillips is a member of the Class of 2005 at TCAT Elizabethton and is now working as a quality...
Church news
Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: A potluck dinner will be held on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. followed by a discussion of a Bible lesson at 7. Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Sunday Bible study for all ages will get underway at 10 a.m. Worship services will be held at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live-streaming will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
JCFD hosting Firefighter and Friends Block Party
The Johnson City Fire Department is hosting the Firefighters and Friends Block Party on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Pavilion at Founders Park. This family-friendly event is being held as part of Fire Safety Month. The block party is intended to help raise fire safety awareness and educate families, students and communities about fire prevention and whole home safety, according to a press release.
'Symphony at the Farmers Market' returns to Kingsport
KINGSPORT — When concert halls were closed due to the pandemic, staff members and musicians for Symphony of the Mountains decided to think outside the box to come up with a way to still entertain the community. What they came up with was an event so popular it has...
Sullivan school board approves swim survey, hourly employee bonuses
BLOUNTVILLE — Supporters of repairing the leaky and cold Sullivan Heights Middle School pool gave the Board of Education an earful of reasons for their stance Tuesday night. However, the board drew applause when it approved one-time bonuses for hourly employees of $1,000 for full-time workers and $500 for part-time ones.
Sullivan County Commission OK's sale of Colonial Heights middle
The Sullivan County Commission voted unanimously to approve selling Colonial Heights Middle School for $2.3 million Thursday night to Lakeway Christian Schools. The action takes place just days after the Sullivan County Board of Education approved the sell.
Kingsport schools named Niche's Best Place to Teach, fourth in Best Overall District in Tennessee
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools has been ranked No. 1 as "Best Place to Teach in Tennessee" out of 135 schools in the 2023 Niche Best Schools ranking. KCS also has been named fourth best over all school district in the Volunteer State and fourth in having the best teachers.
More than 30,000 SW Virginia voters affected by incorrect notifications
RICHMOND — State election officials said Tuesday that 31,000 Southwest Virginia voters could have been affected by a mailing of incorrect voting information materials. General registrars in eight Southwest Virginia counties and the city of Bristol were still receiving calls, emails and office visits by voters on Tuesday wondering about the notices — mailed to voters with P.O. box addresses instead of physical mailing addresses this week.
UT, local partners teaming up to open dental clinic in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — A new dental clinic that could one day turn into a full-fledged four-year dental school came closer to reality on Tuesday when the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a memorandum of understanding with three other partners to move forward with the project. University of Tennessee...
Carter County School Board approves Bible Release Time
ELIZABETHTON — During a brief meeting on Thursday afternoon, the Carter County School Board gave unanimous approval to Bible Released Time for students under a Camp Ta-Pa-Win-Go program and also gave authority for Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter to move forward on two capital projects. The board unanimously approved...
ETSU introduces locally roasted specialty coffee, Bucky’s Blend
Since its founding in 1911 as a state normal school to educate teachers, East Tennessee State University’s overarching mission has been to improve the quality of life for the people of the region. It aims to give that mission a boost by “improving the quality of life for people in the mornings” with the introduction of a new specialty coffee, Bucky’s Blend.
The Mousetrap coming to Northeast State Nov. 10-13
BLOUNTVILLE — Stranded inside a mysterious mansion during a snowstorm with a killer? That fate befalls a group of strangers in one of theater’s most enduring productions. The Northeast State Community College Department of Theatre stages Dame Agatha Christie’s masterful whodunit The Mousetrap. Adapted by Samuel French, the play sweeps both characters and audiences from a romantic winter getaway into a suspenseful murder mystery.
TSSAA classification changes split Boone and Crockett
Daniel Boone and David Crockett won’t be in the same district for several sports for the next two school years, a situation created by new classification numbers. The TSSAA recently released the numbers for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years, splitting the Washington County rivals into different districts for four sports.
Carter County records 323 votes on first day of early voting
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County election officials said they were pleased with the steady number of citizens who voted on the first day of early voting on Wednesday. Tracy Tanner-Harris, administrator of elections for the county, said there were 323 early voters. There was concern about the drop off in...
Sheriff’s department looking for student resource officer candidates
WISE - The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a few good student resource officers. Sheriff’s Capt. Charles Sanders said the department is accepting applications for the five SRO positions, funded through a $291,783 state department of Criminal Justice Services grant, through Oct. 31.
Eva's voice to be heard Saturday in Gate City
GATE CITY – She still has a voice. And her voice will be heard Saturday.
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 21
Oct. 21, 1886: The Comet reported sad news. “P. L. Farris died at his residence in this place last Thursday night after a long illness with typhoid fever. Mr. Farris was a member of the firm of Farris, Pierce & Co., and was a good citizen. He was a loving husband and father and his bereaved family have the sympathy of the community in their sad bereavement.”
