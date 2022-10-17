Read full article on original website
LMPD: Man dies after being hit by vehicle in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man died Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Louisville. According to Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a call of a person being hit by a vehicle just before 11 p.m on Third Street just south of Muhammad Ali Boulevard. LMPD...
Wave 3
Man taken to hospital after stabbing in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in downtown Louisville Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m., when Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to West Broadway and South 16th Street on a report of a stabbing. LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Pedestrian killed in downtown Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a fatal crash in downtown Louisville on Thursday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said that just before 11 p.m. they responded to reports of an accident involving a pedestrian and vehicle. The crash happened on 3rd Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
wdrb.com
Police called to Cherokee Park after several cows found wandering loose
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's park system is always full of surprises, but Friday brought something a little extra unusual. WDRB sports columnist Rick Bozich posted video Friday morning of at least 10 cows walking near Dog Hill at Cherokee Park after escaping from a truck that got in a crash Friday morning.
Woman who died after 'barrage of gunfire' identified, police investigating
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police identified the woman who died after being shot to death on the morning of Oct. 17. Jeffersonville Police said they responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Court. Officers said when they arrived on scene they located...
wdrb.com
Authorities say suspect in Frankfort Avenue warehouse fire left scene 'with his leg on fire'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities arrested a man in connection with an arson fire that caused major damage to a storage facility on Frankfort Avenue. According to Maj. Bobby Cooper with the Louisville Fire Department, 47-year-old Jeffrey Burton was arrested in connection with the Sunday, Oct. 9, fire at the A-1 Self Storage warehouse at 2133 Frankfort Ave.
WLKY.com
Police ID woman fatally struck by barrage of gunfire in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police have released the name of a woman found dead in a vehicle in Jeffersonville, Indiana. The shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Court. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found La’Aundra Owens — age not provided...
wdrb.com
Police say deadly shooting at Jeffersonville apartment complex was 'deliberate act'
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Authorities have now identified a woman who died after she was shot to death in Jeffersonville earlier this week. According to Clark County Coroner Billy Scott, that woman has been identified as La'Aundra Owens, of Louisville. The Jeffersonville Police Department said the shooting took place shortly...
wdrb.com
Man found guilty in shooting of cab driver near downtown Louisville in June 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man could spend up to 30 years in prison for shooting a cab driver near downtown Louisville. Friday, a Jefferson County jury found Rogerrick Miller guilty on charges of assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and being a persistent felony offender.
k105.com
Man charged in disappearance of teenager from Breckinridge Co.
A Bardstown man has been charged in the disappearance of a teenager from Breckinridge County. On Sunday, the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office was informed that 15-year-old Cadence Riggle was missing from a family farm. She was reported missing by her grandparents, who told police they were sleeping at approximately 1:30 Sunday morning when Riggle “snuck out of the cabin,” the sheriff’s office said.
Wave 3
Authorities seeking leads on family of deceased man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is seeking to identify a man who died earlier this week. According to Deputy Coroner Anthony Wight, the man is Caucasian, 5′7″ tall and weighs 225 pounds. He is between 40 and 50 years of age, has brown eyes and short brownish hair with balding.
Kentucky man charged with murdering his wife 3 years after her body was found in burning house
More than three years after a Kentucky woman was found dead inside her burning house, her husband has been arrested and charged with her murder, state police reported. Kentucky State Police investigators said they arrested Joshua R. Wolford, 36, of Hodgenville, and charged him with the murder of his wife, Chasidy R. Wolford.
Wave 3
Man found guilty in Virginia Avenue murder case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A verdict has been reached in the murder trial of a woman found dead in Louisville back in January 2020. The Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office confirmed on Friday that William Lee Sloss has been found guilty of murder and abuse of a corpse after 33-year-old Amanda Berry was found dead in a basement of a house on Virginia Avenue.
Wave 3
Shively police investigate ‘series of events’ that led to self-inflicted shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police are investigating a fatal shooting from Thursday night. Officers were called around 11:02 p.m. to the 1700 block of Bachman Drive, Shively spokesman Sergeant Jordan Brown said. Early investigation revealed there was an “incident” that stemmed from a dispute between two people who police...
Wave 3
Identity released of woman killed at Jeffersonville apartment complex
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The identity has been released of the woman who was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in southern Indiana earlier this week. The Jeffersonville Police Department confirmed on Thursday that La’Aundra Owens died from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle Monday morning at the Hallmark At Jeffersonville on Paddle Wheel Court.
wdrb.com
Police searching for family members of child found near downtown Madison, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Madison, Indiana, said a child was found Friday morning, and they're searching for his or her parents. In a Facebook post, the Madison Police Department said the child was found around 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East 3rd Street. The child...
Investigators seek information on man's 2020 death at Nowhere Bar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Investigators with DPJ Consulting want to speak with anyone who may have information about the January 2020 death of Christopher McKinney. McKinney was a patron at Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road in Louisville where he died after an altercation with a bouncer of the establishment. According...
wdrb.com
Louisville Police searching for man missing since Louder than Life concert
Wave 3
Teenager taken to hospital after being struck by car on Smyrna Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was taken to the hospital early Monday morning after he was struck by a car on Smyrna Parkway. Around 7:30 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 7700 block of Smyrna Parkway on a report of a pedestrian struck. LMPD...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man in serious condition after being stabbed in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in serious condition after being stabbed in west Louisville early Tuesday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. A spokesperson from LMPD says officers from the Second Division responded to a report of a stabbing just after 1 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
