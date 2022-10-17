Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
Free COVID testing at health department to end
Despite the fact that Surry County is one of a cluster of counties with medium or high rates of COVID-19 transmission, the state department of Health and Human Services will stop offering free COVID testing through the local health department on Oct. 28. That is the final day the Surry...
Mount Airy News
Early voting draws hundreds on first day
The early voting location in Mount Airy is not hard to find — just look for the campaign signs, with those pictured just a sampling of ones seeking support from citizens. The democratic process is alive and well in Surry County, where hundreds of people have greeted the start of early voting ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
wfmynews2.com
Guilford County School district responds after multiple fights at multiple high schools
The fights were caught on video. The district said the students would be disciplined properly.
North Carolina family celebrates $200,000 lottery win after son buys $5 ticket at Food Lion
SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rowan County family is celebrating a $200,000 lottery win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Andrew Raymond Stefanick, of Salisbury, got off work at the hospital and decided to buy a $5 lottery ticket. That ticket won his family a $200,000 lottery prize. “I just felt an urge […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Winston-Salem diner has 1 employee – the owner – keeping iconic eatery open through a shutdown, a labor shortage and more.
John Nikas thought he knew what he was getting into when he bought the venerable Murphy’s Breakfast and Lunch in 2010. “Mostly,” he says with a weary laugh. His father owned restaurants, and since 2000 Nikas had owned and operated the Courtside Cafe across from the Forsyth County Hall of Justice — and a steady stream of hungry lawyers and unfortunates unable to duck jury duty.
Mount Airy News
Remains of missing woman found
The discovery of human remains in northwestern Stokes County has solved a mystery surrounding the whereabouts of a woman who went missing from Surry more than four years ago, Sarah Ashley Hill. This breakthrough in the cold case unfolded earlier this week after the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction...
Mount Airy News
Rezoning issues plague county board
The former Westfield Elementary School still has a few lingering artifacts that need to find a new home and County Commissioner Van Tucker has been working diligently nearly all year to get items re-homed. Over the past several weeks the Surry County Board of Commissioners has approved a trio of...
Man dies in the Guilford County Detention Center after ‘medical emergency’: sheriff’s office
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died in the Guilford County Detention Center after a “medical emergency” on Thursday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:15 a.m. on Thursday morning, an officer performing supervision rounds found 58-year-old Warren Broadhurst, of Greensboro, unresponsive in his cell. According to the GCSO, Broadhurst “had shown […]
Guilford County man missing for more than a month
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGH) — A 50-year-old man has been missing for a month in Guilford County, according to the sheriff’s office. Stuart Lee Carter, 50, was last seen on Sept. 20. He is described as a white man standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 120 pounds. He was last wearing blue jeans with holes in them, […]
ourdavie.com
Arrest made in national theft ring
Don’t leave your purse or any valuables in your vehicle. It’s simple advice advice that Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman has given again and again, but after the arrest of a Florida woman last week – apparently part of an organized ring that has been committing such crimes across the country – he says it’s more important than ever.
The real tragedy behind the legendary haunting of Lydia’s Bridge in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — If you grew up in Jamestown, you know the story. Lydia’s Bridge is one of the most well-known ghost stories in the Piedmont Triad. We began investigating this story in 2020, just a couple years after paranormal authors Michael Renegar and Amy Greer announced a surprising discovery: they believed they had […]
Shots fired into home in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gun shots were fired into a home in Winston-Salem on Thursday. Winston-Salem police arrived at Williamson Drive around 10 p.m. to find the home had been damaged from gun shots. No one was injured from the shooting. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information...
Should a man convicted of murder in High Point be paroled? North Carolina wants to know
GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) – A man convicted in Guilford County of killing his brother-in-law for cash, a crime that became the subject of a true-crime TV episode, could be the next inmate released from prison in North Carolina. But this time the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which for months has been announcing […]
Mount Airy News
Surry County reports 3rd case of Chronic Wasting Disease
Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission reported a third deer in North Carolina has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The deer was hunter-harvested in Surry County during the archery season approximately ten miles from the two previous positive detections in Yadkin County. Wildlife Management Division Chief Brad...
Mount Airy News
Morales, Chaire win FH2A Championships
East Surry’s Addison Goins runs the final stretch of the girls 5,000-meter run. North Surry’s Miguel Vega pushes through the final sprint of Tuesday’s race. Surry Central’s Abigail Hernandez begins the second of two laps at Fisher River Park. Cory Smith | The News. East Surry’s...
Mount Airy News
East tops North in FH2A Title match
East Surry junior Bella Hutchens was named Foothills 2A Conference Player of the Year following Wednesday’s championship match. North Surry’s Sadie Badgett prepares to attack for the Greyhounds. Cory Smith | The News. East Surry’s Merry Parker Boaz (1) sends an attack past North Surry’s Callie Robertson (7)....
Mount Airy News
Bridge lane closure planned on I-77
The N.C. Department of Transportation has announced a planned closure that will affect a bridge on Interstate 77 in Surry County. This involves the northbound right lane on the I-77 bridge over the Fisher River, which is scheduled to be shut down temporarily next week for maintenance. The lane closure...
Pedestrian hit, killed on US 52 at Germanton Road in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A fatal crash had a busy highway closed early Thursday morning. The call came in just after midnight that a person had been hit on southbound US 52 at Germanton Road. Police say that a man was walking in the southbound lanes of US 52 when he was struck. The driver […]
wfmynews2.com
Two teens shot to death in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teenage male was shot in the head in Winston-Salem Saturday night, police say. Winston-Salem police responded to report made by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center stating a man arrived to the hospital with a gunshot to the head. The victim was identified as...
Family of NC woman killed when neighbor allegedly fired into ceiling questioning investigation
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The family of a Clemmons woman that deputies say was killed when a man fired a gun into the ceiling of the apartment below her is now questioning the sheriff’s office’s response. Documents show deputies had been called to a reported discharge of a firearm at the same location – a […]
