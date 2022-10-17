ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dobson, NC

Mount Airy News

Free COVID testing at health department to end

Despite the fact that Surry County is one of a cluster of counties with medium or high rates of COVID-19 transmission, the state department of Health and Human Services will stop offering free COVID testing through the local health department on Oct. 28. That is the final day the Surry...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Early voting draws hundreds on first day

The early voting location in Mount Airy is not hard to find — just look for the campaign signs, with those pictured just a sampling of ones seeking support from citizens. The democratic process is alive and well in Surry County, where hundreds of people have greeted the start of early voting ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Winston-Salem diner has 1 employee – the owner – keeping iconic eatery open through a shutdown, a labor shortage and more.

John Nikas thought he knew what he was getting into when he bought the venerable Murphy’s Breakfast and Lunch in 2010. “Mostly,” he says with a weary laugh. His father owned restaurants, and since 2000 Nikas had owned and operated the Courtside Cafe across from the Forsyth County Hall of Justice — and a steady stream of hungry lawyers and unfortunates unable to duck jury duty.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Mount Airy News

Remains of missing woman found

The discovery of human remains in northwestern Stokes County has solved a mystery surrounding the whereabouts of a woman who went missing from Surry more than four years ago, Sarah Ashley Hill. This breakthrough in the cold case unfolded earlier this week after the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Rezoning issues plague county board

The former Westfield Elementary School still has a few lingering artifacts that need to find a new home and County Commissioner Van Tucker has been working diligently nearly all year to get items re-homed. Over the past several weeks the Surry County Board of Commissioners has approved a trio of...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Man dies in the Guilford County Detention Center after ‘medical emergency’: sheriff’s office

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died in the Guilford County Detention Center after a “medical emergency” on Thursday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:15 a.m. on Thursday morning, an officer performing supervision rounds found 58-year-old Warren Broadhurst, of Greensboro, unresponsive in his cell. According to the GCSO, Broadhurst “had shown […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County man missing for more than a month

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGH) — A 50-year-old man has been missing for a month in Guilford County, according to the sheriff’s office. Stuart Lee Carter, 50, was last seen on Sept. 20. He is described as a white man standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 120 pounds. He was last wearing blue jeans with holes in them, […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
ourdavie.com

Arrest made in national theft ring

Don’t leave your purse or any valuables in your vehicle. It’s simple advice advice that Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman has given again and again, but after the arrest of a Florida woman last week – apparently part of an organized ring that has been committing such crimes across the country – he says it’s more important than ever.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Shots fired into home in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gun shots were fired into a home in Winston-Salem on Thursday. Winston-Salem police arrived at Williamson Drive around 10 p.m. to find the home had been damaged from gun shots. No one was injured from the shooting. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Mount Airy News

Surry County reports 3rd case of Chronic Wasting Disease

Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission reported a third deer in North Carolina has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The deer was hunter-harvested in Surry County during the archery season approximately ten miles from the two previous positive detections in Yadkin County. Wildlife Management Division Chief Brad...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Morales, Chaire win FH2A Championships

East Surry’s Addison Goins runs the final stretch of the girls 5,000-meter run. North Surry’s Miguel Vega pushes through the final sprint of Tuesday’s race. Surry Central’s Abigail Hernandez begins the second of two laps at Fisher River Park. Cory Smith | The News. East Surry’s...
DOBSON, NC
Mount Airy News

East tops North in FH2A Title match

East Surry junior Bella Hutchens was named Foothills 2A Conference Player of the Year following Wednesday’s championship match. North Surry’s Sadie Badgett prepares to attack for the Greyhounds. Cory Smith | The News. East Surry’s Merry Parker Boaz (1) sends an attack past North Surry’s Callie Robertson (7)....
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Bridge lane closure planned on I-77

The N.C. Department of Transportation has announced a planned closure that will affect a bridge on Interstate 77 in Surry County. This involves the northbound right lane on the I-77 bridge over the Fisher River, which is scheduled to be shut down temporarily next week for maintenance. The lane closure...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Two teens shot to death in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teenage male was shot in the head in Winston-Salem Saturday night, police say. Winston-Salem police responded to report made by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center stating a man arrived to the hospital with a gunshot to the head. The victim was identified as...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

