Pulaski Township, PA

John Andrew Morgan, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Andrew “Sonny” Morgan, 85 of Vienna, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital surrounded by family. John was born in Hastings, Pennsylvania, in 1936, to Andrew and Anne (Hudak) Morgan who preceded him in death. He is also...
Maybelle B. Bathlow, Vernon Township, Ohio

VERNON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maybelle B. Bathlow, age 90, of Vernon Township, Ohio, died Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Concord Care Center of Cortland. She was born March 20, 1932, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph A. and Jenniline B. (Manthey) Pfendler. A resident of Vernon since...
Oz responds to dog research attack ad during York County visit

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz spoke to the York Rotary Club on Wednesday where he faced questions regarding his opponent and ads targeting him. The disturbing and powerful television ad from a Democratic Super PAC suggested that Oz killed puppies as part of...
Lois Jean Langley McKnight, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois Jean Langley McKnight, 89 of Champion, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Clearview Lantern Suites. She was born June 9, 1933, in West Farmington, Ohio, the daughter of the late Edward Langley and the late Elsie (Belden) Langley, the oldest of eight children.
Adrian Jerome Hovanic, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With sadness, love and profound gratitude, the family of Adrian Jerome Hovanic announce his passing on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at his home with his wife, Carol, at his side. A lifetime resident of Champion Township. Ohio, Adrian is the last to survive and was...
‘No time to react’: Ohio couple start petition for safer highways

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Kettering couple has started a petition to install overhead street lamps on highways that run through deer-crossing areas after experiencing a life-threatening car accident that they say could have been prevented. In the early morning hours of Oct. 17, Jasmine Shaw and Austin...
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Border Report) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday urged 20 sheriffs and law enforcement to continue fighting what he calls “chaos” on the border caused by the Biden administration. “Every sheriff in Texas is a border sheriff because of the open border policies...
When does the time change and go back one hour?

(WKBN) – The sun is rising later and setting earlier. The air temperatures have turned colder. Fall is here, and the winter season is approaching. The days will get shorter through the end of fall, and the time change will cause an even earlier sunset into the colder season.
