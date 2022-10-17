Read full article on original website
John Andrew Morgan, Vienna, Ohio
VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Andrew “Sonny” Morgan, 85 of Vienna, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital surrounded by family. John was born in Hastings, Pennsylvania, in 1936, to Andrew and Anne (Hudak) Morgan who preceded him in death. He is also...
Maybelle B. Bathlow, Vernon Township, Ohio
VERNON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maybelle B. Bathlow, age 90, of Vernon Township, Ohio, died Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Concord Care Center of Cortland. She was born March 20, 1932, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph A. and Jenniline B. (Manthey) Pfendler. A resident of Vernon since...
Oz responds to dog research attack ad during York County visit
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz spoke to the York Rotary Club on Wednesday where he faced questions regarding his opponent and ads targeting him. The disturbing and powerful television ad from a Democratic Super PAC suggested that Oz killed puppies as part of...
Lois Jean Langley McKnight, Champion, Ohio
CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois Jean Langley McKnight, 89 of Champion, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Clearview Lantern Suites. She was born June 9, 1933, in West Farmington, Ohio, the daughter of the late Edward Langley and the late Elsie (Belden) Langley, the oldest of eight children.
Adrian Jerome Hovanic, Champion, Ohio
CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With sadness, love and profound gratitude, the family of Adrian Jerome Hovanic announce his passing on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at his home with his wife, Carol, at his side. A lifetime resident of Champion Township. Ohio, Adrian is the last to survive and was...
‘No time to react’: Ohio couple start petition for safer highways
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Kettering couple has started a petition to install overhead street lamps on highways that run through deer-crossing areas after experiencing a life-threatening car accident that they say could have been prevented. In the early morning hours of Oct. 17, Jasmine Shaw and Austin...
Ohio 3D-printed ‘ghost gun’ maker pleads guilty to trying to sell them
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspended Ohio National Guard member, who was previously charged with making terroristic threats against a Jewish school in April, has pleaded guilty to selling “ghost guns” with a 3D printer. Thomas Develin, 25, of Columbus, pleaded guilty to federal charges related to...
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Border Report) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday urged 20 sheriffs and law enforcement to continue fighting what he calls “chaos” on the border caused by the Biden administration. “Every sheriff in Texas is a border sheriff because of the open border policies...
When does the time change and go back one hour?
(WKBN) – The sun is rising later and setting earlier. The air temperatures have turned colder. Fall is here, and the winter season is approaching. The days will get shorter through the end of fall, and the time change will cause an even earlier sunset into the colder season.
