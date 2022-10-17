Read full article on original website
Report names 1 ‘strong contender’ to sign Odell Beckham
Rumors about Odell Beckham’s future are heating up with the wide receiver possibly being cleared to get back to work within a month or so. One report Wednesday indicated one team that may be a significant factor in the process. The Kansas City Chiefs are regarded as a “strong...
NFL Week 7: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL writers has assembled a comprehensive guide to every game that will be played in Week 7, laying out the full schedule, telling you what to expect and making predictions on the outcomes. Make sure to check the site and app throughout the season for great analysis and storytelling each week.
Former Buccaneers leader speaks out on bad blood with Tom Brady
Tom Brady is one of the most well-known players in the NFL, but that doesn’t mean he is one of the most well-liked. A Buccaneers legend gave his perspective on the GOAT. If Tom Brady is the most beloved quarterback in this history of the Buccaneers, there is a chance that Ryan Fitzpatrick makes an argument to make it into the top five if he sneaks his way into the list.
Look: Chargers Fan's Racy Photo Went Viral
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos battled to a 16-16 tie after regulation. The overtime period saw a back-and-forth struggle before a late muffed punt turned the tide. Los Angeles took over deep in Broncos territory and used a field goal from Dustin Hopkins to win the game by a final score of 19-16.
NFL Coverage Map Week 7: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts
The NFL coverage maps have been released for Week 6. The NFL schedule isn’t overly exciting this week in terms of matchups, but we could have a much better idea of who’ll be ready to make a playoff push come the second half of the season. This week’s doubleheader can be found on FOX.
Tom Brady states the obvious regarding his future with Bucs
It is almost crazy that some are worried about it, but Tom Brady has clarified his future with the Buccaneers after some uncertainty. It is almost crazy that we have arrived at this point with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. This season has been way more hard than easy, but...
Our expert NFL picks for Week 7 of 2022
Welcome to our weekly picks. We’re really happy you’re here. The NFL in 2022 remains one of the least-predictable, wildest seasons in recent memory where so many teams are overperforming, underperforming, or swinging wildly from week-to-week that it’s become near impossible to predict. The majority of our...
Potential Eagles targets at running back prior to NFL trade deadline
Might the Eagles add one more game-breaker to the offensive backfield?. As the trade deadline approaches, there are multiple players league-wide that could benefit from a fresh start in a Philadelphia Eagles uniform. For a team seemingly at the beginning stages of a playoff push, one that hopefully leads to a second Vince Lombardi Trophy, a few things are obvious.
NFL odds Week 7: Roar with the Bengals, stay with the Jets, more best bets
Another week of betting on the NFL is another week I am soaring high with the Jets! After they went into Green Bay and left not only with a win, but a Lambeau Leap, the skies are theirs to fly. Also, there is a little tidbit on the Bengals defense...
Olivia Culpo says goodbye to Carolina fans with heartfelt video
Olivia Culpo, model and girlfriend of running back Christian McCaffrey, said goodbye to Carolina after the Panthers traded him to the San Francisco 49ers. With just one win through the first six weeks of the season, the Carolina Panthers have signaled that they are selling ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. After firing head coach Matt Rhule, the team traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. Days later, there was a huge domino to fall, and it took place during Thursday Night Football.
Steelers injury report-3 with concussions practiced full
3 Steelers dealing with concussions all practiced full on Wednesday as Diontae Johnson discussed how Kenny Pickett looked. Here is the whole list
Christian McCaffrey breaks silence on potential Panthers trade
Following the firing of Matt Rhule, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has found himself in the middle of trade talks. But the All-Pro running back isn’t letting himself get pulled into all of the outside noise. On Wednesday, McCaffrey was asked by reporters about the possibility of a...
