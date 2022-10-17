Read full article on original website
Hey Wellsville!! Need a good massage? LaGra Salon introduces Heather Green, LMT
LaGra Salon and Day Spa is on East State Street in Wellsville NY. We are excited to announce that we are adding Heather Green, Licensed Massage Therapist to our team!. Heather will be available for 60 and 90 minute massage on Thursday’s from 2-7 and every other Saturday, starting Thursday November 3rd!
A scary fundraiser in Belmont for the Hornell Humane Society (video and story)
Cars are stopping at 45 Willets Avenue in Belmont and staring inside the home of Madison Cole and Cole Reed. They don’t mind at all. The soon-to-be-married couple has a Halloween lights and music display set up at their home with gigantic skeletons. A tree has lights letting the...
David A. Howe Library awarded over $150K by NY State
State Education Department Announces $34 Million for Public Library Construction. The David A. Howe Library in Wellsville is one of 223 public libraries to share in $34 million in funding to support construction and updates. The State Education Department said these funds help libraries construct new buildings, create additions, update electrical wiring and computer technology, improve broadband infrastructure, meet energy-efficiency standards, and renovate facilities to provide full accessibility to library users with disabilities and create meeting spaces to accommodate community needs. The Howe Library has been awarded $150,622. The library’s lower floor roof will be replaced to incorporate new weatherproofing, drainage systems, surface areas and interior plaster ceilings. Other recipients in Allegany County:
Armstrong Continues Efforts to Avenge Hunger
Proceeds from Armstrong’s recent “Fall Fest,” go to Wellspring Ministries. Pictured,L-R: Steve Rennie, Jesse Zuver, Beth Fleischman, Beth Beardsley, Bill Doezema, and Ernie Rositzke. Belfast, NY-October 14th, 2022– Armstrong conducted their fifth annual Avenge Hunger Month to provide much needed resources to over 200 community feeding programs....
Photo gallery and story: Genesee Valley/Belfast part of Hornell Cross Country meet
The Genesee Valley/Belfast cross country team took part in the Hornell Invitational meet on Tuesday. One of the advantages of the two schools coming together in sports is more opportunities like cross country. Thank you to Hornell Cross Country Coach Michael DeGaetano for the results:. JT-C-G: 15 Horn Inc. JT-C-G:...
Wellsville rallies around “Velvet”, donating over $2000 for eye surgery
Allegany County Trap Neuter Return rescue team found Velvet in dire condition. Carrie Jefferds is on the streets of Wellsville and Allegany county rescuing cats and kittens almost non-stop. The latest recovery was a very desperate case, a little kitten still alive but with serious injuries, specifically a necrotic eye.
Town of Wellsville meets briefly over Quicklee’s/Tim Horton’s traffic study
Alsworth: “This shouldn’t tie it up very long.”. The Wellsville Town Board gaveled into session for a special meeting Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The session was adjourned four minutes later. Up for discussion was the State Environmental Quality Review and the traffic study for the proposed Quicklee’s and Tim Horton development on Bolivar Road, just past the new Walgreen’s drive-thru pharmacy. Town Supervisor Shad Alsworth began the meeting with a statement:
Man who attacked Congressman Lee Zeldin released to Bath VA for care
Zeldin was attacked with a knife in a Rochester suburb during a campaign stop. The man authorities say attacked New York GOP gubernatorial candidate and congressman Lee Zeldin in Perinton in July will be released to an alcohol treatment program at the Bath VA. U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian Payson said that David Jakubonis, after treatment in Bath, would be transferred to the Veterans Outreach Center.
What’s new in Wellsville NY ?
The Wellsville Development Corporation newsletter is out!!. Read about the recent “Murder Mystery Dinner,” updates on the Main Street clock, and more….
Final “Electronic Waste Disposal Day” of 2022 in Allegany County is Saturday October 22
Allegany County will hold the final Electronic Waste Collection event of 2022 at the Belmont Transfer Station. This event will be on October 22nd from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All materials defined by the NYSDEC as Covered Electronic Equipment will be accepted. This includes computers, computer accessories, televisions, video games, and multimedia players.
Multiple fire departments responding to fire at Hyland Landfill in Angelica
An “outside fire” is burning at the Hyland Landfill on 6653 Herdman Road in Angelica. Angelica and several departments around the area have been called to the scene, including interior firefighters. The company is listed as Hyland Facility Associates and Cassella, and headquartered in Vermont.
Wellsville Village Police Reports
WPD makes child endangerment, resisting arrest, Fronczak jailed. Wellsville Police arrested William J. Plank, age 47 of Wellsville, charging him with Criminal Mischief 3rd (Class E Felony), Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Harassment 2nd. The charges stem from an incident that took place in July on Lombard Street. Plank was processed and arraigned before Associate Wellsville Village Justice Walsh. Plank was released and is due back in Wellsville Village Court on November 15th at 4:30 pm.
Bath NY Police warn dangerous predator is on the loose, released on October 14
Please call the Bath PD if you see Kroeger, who kidnapped a 14 year old earlier this month. Statement from the Bath Village Police Department: Update!! The Washington, DC Department of Corrections (without calling us) released Mr. Kroeger on October 14th. We were waiting to hear if he waived extradition and got the ok to transport him back to NY to face prosecution. We believe he will come back to 3 E. William St to retrieve his belongings. Please call us if seen (607-776-2175).
Regional Police Activity
Vehicle chase in Scio NY, DWI, and child endangerment arrests. State Police took a Friendship man into custody early Friday after a high-speed vehicle pursuit in the Town of Scio. State Police said 33-year-old Beau D. Eck was allegedly driving westbound on County Road 9 and refused to comply with red lights and siren. Several other troopers responded to the area before Eck crashed. Police communications on Broadcastify said the vehicle was traveling at “over 100 mph.” Troopers charged Eck with felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (alcohol), fleeing police, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving. Eck reportedly had multiple complaints of pain and Wellsville Ambulance and Scio fire were dispatched to the scene. Arraigned in court, Eck was remanded to the Allegany County Jail. Bail was fixed at $15,000 cash or $40,000 bond. Further court action is pending.
