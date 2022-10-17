Vehicle chase in Scio NY, DWI, and child endangerment arrests. State Police took a Friendship man into custody early Friday after a high-speed vehicle pursuit in the Town of Scio. State Police said 33-year-old Beau D. Eck was allegedly driving westbound on County Road 9 and refused to comply with red lights and siren. Several other troopers responded to the area before Eck crashed. Police communications on Broadcastify said the vehicle was traveling at “over 100 mph.” Troopers charged Eck with felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (alcohol), fleeing police, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving. Eck reportedly had multiple complaints of pain and Wellsville Ambulance and Scio fire were dispatched to the scene. Arraigned in court, Eck was remanded to the Allegany County Jail. Bail was fixed at $15,000 cash or $40,000 bond. Further court action is pending.

SCIO, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO