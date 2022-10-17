SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Located in Rincon, Georgia, iHeart Dental provides a welcoming and comfortable environment for their patients with the goal of removing all fear-factors that come with going to the dentist. Not only does iHeart Dental provide dental services, they also have a top of the line med spa. Esthetician and Dental Assistant, Winny Barnes-Cournoyer, says that “there’s nothing more rewarding than when a service has been completed and someone’s mood has been completely changed as well as their appearance.” iHeart Dental’s med services are not just for physical appearance it is a full mind, body, and soul experience to make you feel refreshed and connected within your own life.

