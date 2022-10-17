ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV-TV

Where has Bunny Ware been this week?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s that time of the week folks! Time to check out what fun adventures our Bunny Ware has been on recently. From the HUGS Masquerade Ball & Boo Bash, to the P.A.C.K Savannah Student Campaign, and we can’t forget the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival in Richmond Hill, Georgia! There are endless opportunities to attend amazing events in Savannah and the surrounding areas, and we love having Bunny to give us an inside sneak peak to them.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Share your favorite local Halloween homes with WSAV

We’re talking about homes that capture the Halloween spirit. Whether it’s stringy spider webs stretching across the trees or enough inflatables to float a small boat, we want to see the incredible spooky homes that make Halloween special!. Share your favorite local Halloween homes with WSAV. We’re talking...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV-TV

Downtown Savannah residents express concerns about homelessness

On Tuesday night, dozens of residents came out for the monthly Downtown Neighborhood Association meeting, where city leaders responded to concerns about homelessness. It comes after officials cleared an encampment on President Street, under a bridge on the Truman Parkway, last Thursday. Downtown Savannah residents express concerns about …. On...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

In Need of a Relaxing Spa Day?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Located in Rincon, Georgia, iHeart Dental provides a welcoming and comfortable environment for their patients with the goal of removing all fear-factors that come with going to the dentist. Not only does iHeart Dental provide dental services, they also have a top of the line med spa. Esthetician and Dental Assistant, Winny Barnes-Cournoyer, says that “there’s nothing more rewarding than when a service has been completed and someone’s mood has been completely changed as well as their appearance.” iHeart Dental’s med services are not just for physical appearance it is a full mind, body, and soul experience to make you feel refreshed and connected within your own life.
RINCON, GA
WSAV-TV

Murdaugh Prosecution, Defense spar over evidence, alibi

Defense team says SC Attorney General's haven't turned over all evidence. AG's Office says defense is wrong. Murdaugh Prosecution, Defense spar over evidence, …. Defense team says SC Attorney General's haven't turned over all evidence. AG's Office says defense is wrong. US Marshals arrest Tattnall County homicide suspect. U.S. Marshals...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Jasper County corrections officer arrested for smuggling contraband

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has arrested a now-former corrections officer after an investigation uncovered that he was smuggling contraband into the detention center where he worked. According to police, Cody Weston Smith, 30, of Ridgeland, S.C. was arrested for Furnishing or...
JASPER COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy