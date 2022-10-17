Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at NightDeanLandSavannah, GA
3 ways TyBEE Happy in GeorgiaRachelle WrightTybee Island, GA
This Savannah, GA landmark was just named one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodSavannah, GA
The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architectureCJ CoombsSavannah, MO
Where has Bunny Ware been this week?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s that time of the week folks! Time to check out what fun adventures our Bunny Ware has been on recently. From the HUGS Masquerade Ball & Boo Bash, to the P.A.C.K Savannah Student Campaign, and we can’t forget the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival in Richmond Hill, Georgia! There are endless opportunities to attend amazing events in Savannah and the surrounding areas, and we love having Bunny to give us an inside sneak peak to them.
Share your favorite local Halloween homes with WSAV
We’re talking about homes that capture the Halloween spirit. Whether it’s stringy spider webs stretching across the trees or enough inflatables to float a small boat, we want to see the incredible spooky homes that make Halloween special!. Share your favorite local Halloween homes with WSAV. We’re talking...
Downtown Savannah residents express concerns about homelessness
On Tuesday night, dozens of residents came out for the monthly Downtown Neighborhood Association meeting, where city leaders responded to concerns about homelessness. It comes after officials cleared an encampment on President Street, under a bridge on the Truman Parkway, last Thursday. Downtown Savannah residents express concerns about …. On...
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week preview: Wayne County at Benedictine
This week, WSAV is excited to bring you to Benedictine as the Cadets play host to the Wayne County Yellow Jackets. Both of these teams have been clicking this season racking in a lot of wins. Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week preview: Wayne …. This week, WSAV is...
In Need of a Relaxing Spa Day?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Located in Rincon, Georgia, iHeart Dental provides a welcoming and comfortable environment for their patients with the goal of removing all fear-factors that come with going to the dentist. Not only does iHeart Dental provide dental services, they also have a top of the line med spa. Esthetician and Dental Assistant, Winny Barnes-Cournoyer, says that “there’s nothing more rewarding than when a service has been completed and someone’s mood has been completely changed as well as their appearance.” iHeart Dental’s med services are not just for physical appearance it is a full mind, body, and soul experience to make you feel refreshed and connected within your own life.
Quinton Simon's family seen at Tybee Island bar shortly after landfill search wrapped up
Quinton Simon’s mom was at a Tybee Island bar Tuesday night just hours after federal agents left a landfill looking for the body of her 20-month-old little boy. Quinton Simon’s family seen at Tybee Island bar shortly …. Quinton Simon’s mom was at a Tybee Island bar Tuesday...
Murdaugh Prosecution, Defense spar over evidence, alibi
Defense team says SC Attorney General's haven't turned over all evidence. AG's Office says defense is wrong. Murdaugh Prosecution, Defense spar over evidence, …. Defense team says SC Attorney General's haven't turned over all evidence. AG's Office says defense is wrong. US Marshals arrest Tattnall County homicide suspect. U.S. Marshals...
Jasper County corrections officer arrested for smuggling contraband
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has arrested a now-former corrections officer after an investigation uncovered that he was smuggling contraband into the detention center where he worked. According to police, Cody Weston Smith, 30, of Ridgeland, S.C. was arrested for Furnishing or...
