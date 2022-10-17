Read full article on original website
Related
kpug1170.com
Inmates helping out with Whatcom County flood prep
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Whatcom County is preparing for flood season, with a little help from inmates. The Jail Alternatives Program sends low-risk offenders to fill and place sandbags along segments of various levees around Whatcom. The program lets offenders work off their jail time by volunteering to help...
kpug1170.com
Dogs rescued from squalor in Skagit County ready for adoption
BURLINGTON, Wash. – Over 130 dogs that were rescued from deplorable conditions at a property in Sedro-Woolley in September are now ready for adoption. The Humane Society of Skagit Valley had to close its doors to care for the dogs because they were in such bad shape. They were...
kpug1170.com
Tsunami sirens to wail in Whatcom County for Great ShakeOut Drill
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Great Washington ShakeOut Earthquake and Tsunami Drill takes place today, Thursday, October 20th, at 10:20 a.m. The state’s tsunami sirens will wail with the real sound of a tsunami warning. Whatcom County has sirens and signs directing people to escape routes in low-lying areas...
kpug1170.com
Unhealthy to hazardous air conditions in Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Air quality remains unhealthy in most of Whatcom County. The Northwest Clean Air Agency says air quality is currently “Hazardous” near Ferndale, on the Lummi Reservation and in Birch Bay because of wildfire smoke. Lummi Island residents are also warned of hazardous air...
Smoke returns to Whatcom County with unexpected intensity
Keep doors and windows closed; Wednesday forecast uncertain, officials said.
kpug1170.com
Local tribes getting federal money to fight crime, addiction
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Tribal safety programs in Whatcom County are getting a boost from the federal government. Both the Lummi Nation and Nooksack Tribe are among the recipients of the grant money, according to US Attorney for Western Washington Nick Brown. Over $500,000 will head to the Lummi...
kpug1170.com
State Patrol seeking information on fatal hit and run in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The State Patrol is asking for anyone with information about a fatal hit and run on I-5 in Bellingham to come forward. An unknown vehicle collided with a motorcycle on northbound I-5 near Lakeway Drive on October 6th at about 9 p.m. The vehicle left the...
kpug1170.com
Paragliding accident kills BC man in North Cascades
NORTH CASCADES, Wash. – A paragliding accident claimed the life of a British Columbia man near Mount Baker over the weekend. Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Church Mountain area on Sunday afternoon, October 16th, following the accident. A U.S. Border Patrol helicopter recovered the body...
kpug1170.com
Maple Falls man facing drive-by shooting charges
KENDALL, Wash. – A young Maple Falls man faces drive-by shooting and other charges following two incidents earlier this week. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office says a driver reported that a man he didn’t know fired a shot at him after they got into an altercation on South Pass Road on Monday, October 17th.
kpug1170.com
San Juan Island foxes threatened by “foxerazzi” tourism
SAN JUAN ISLAND, Wash. – Foxes on San Juan Island are being threatened by photo-tourists some are calling “foxerazzi.”. Some tour groups are offering all-inclusive travel packages to the island for several thousand dollars. KIRO News reports groups of photographers have been gathering outside fox dens during kitting...
Bolt Creek Fire crews reach critical turning point
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — After roughly a month of fighting the Bolt Creek Fire, crews could soon be departing the Cascades. Incident Commander Leonard Johnson says they’ve reached a critical point in the firefight, just in the nick of time. Once conditions are under control on the west...
Storms approaching Whatcom County carry several potential threats
Oil and other debris on the road that has not been washed off in a while will contribute to potentially slick conditions when wet by rain.
Whatcom wins in oysters and beer, two Bellingham restaurants reopen
Two gold medals were awarded to Bellingham breweries during a national festival.
kpug1170.com
Governor Inslee visiting Western Washington University
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Governor Inslee is set to make an appearance here in Bellingham at Western Washington University on Friday, October 21st, to address protecting abortion access across the state. The event is planned to take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Harrington Field where the Governor will...
Storm heading toward Whatcom could break dry spell with a vengeance
Meanwhile, an air quality alert for smoky skies was expended.
kpug1170.com
BPD seizes thousands of fentanyl pills in arrest
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Thousands of fentanyl pills were seized during a late-night arrest earlier this week. Bellingham Police say that just before midnight Wednesday, October 19th, an officer spotted a suspect that was wanted on felony warrants in a truck near Telegraph and Meridian Streets. The suspect attempted to...
Cause of fire that consumed cluster of RVs in Whatcom County investigated
The financial loss estimate was difficult because of the age of the RVs or trailers and the damage caused by the blaze.
q13fox.com
1 killed, 1 injured in Bellingham shooting
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Bellingham early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 2300 block of Valencia Street on Oct. 16 for reports of an assault involving a firearm. When officers arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound and began rendering first aid.
kpug1170.com
Burlington business owner dies in motorcycle crash
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – A Burlington business owner was killed when his motorcycle left the roadway while he was riding in Island County Friday night. The State Patrol reports 60-year-old Edward Taylor was northbound on State Route 525 at about 11 p.m. when he crashed into a ditch. He...
thenorthernlight.com
Border Patrol arrests 2 individuals who ran across border and their ride
U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested three individuals October 12 around 3:30 p.m. just west of the railroad crossing at Marine Drive in Blaine. Two of the individuals allegedly illegally crossed the U.S./Canada border, while the other attempted to pick them up. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Blaine sector spokesperson Jason...
Comments / 0