Awendaw, SC

Crews extinguish dumpster fire on Highway 17

By Lindsay Miller
 4 days ago

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters were dispatched to a dumpster fire on Saturday afternoon in Awendaw.

According to the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, crews responded to a fire on Hunley Sullivan Road off Highway 17 at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, firefighters located fires in two commercial dumpsters.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Ld19_0icA6XBx00
    Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29sflE_0icA6XBx00
    Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

