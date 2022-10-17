Crews extinguish dumpster fire on Highway 17
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters were dispatched to a dumpster fire on Saturday afternoon in Awendaw.
According to the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, crews responded to a fire on Hunley Sullivan Road off Highway 17 at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Upon arrival, firefighters located fires in two commercial dumpsters.
