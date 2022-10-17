Crews extinguish dumpster fire on Highway 17

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters were dispatched to a dumpster fire on Saturday afternoon in Awendaw.

According to the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, crews responded to a fire on Hunley Sullivan Road off Highway 17 at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, firefighters located fires in two commercial dumpsters.

Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District

Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.