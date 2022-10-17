Voice of the people: You'll see no change by voting in the same people

You'll see no change by voting in the same people

Keep voting them in. No term limits, no gas tax break as promised. Nothing on gun control that keep our families alive. No stopping my tax dollars from reaching the hands of people out of the United States. No punishment for the killers so the lawyers can keep stuffing their pockets for the vast amount of appeals.

Keep voting them in, and no matter the party, you'll see no change.

Terry Harding, Winter Haven

Kidnapping asylum seekers inhumane

Do my elected officials go to church? Because if your pastor is preaching about how Jesus sent 50 migrants in need to an island parking lot with no communication, no food all day, and with money meant to fix our Florida roads … how is this humanitarian? It’s not.

Gov. Ron DeSantis could have been humanitarian in so many ways, but he chose to kidnap asylum seekers instead. He kidnapped those people with Floridians' money. I wonder if Rep. Colleen Burton and Sen. Kelli Stargel understand what they all approved. Can they comprehend the cruelty to everyone involved?

We need to choose kindness. My representatives should choose a new church if they think what they did was OK - Jesus is crying. I hope they don’t call themselves Christians.

Rachel Wheaton, Lakeland

Government regulations not the answer to climate change

In response to The Ledger's Sept. 25 article "Human's navigate a 'Perilous Coarse' in the East Coast," by Handley Barndollar, few of us have the time or resources to understand climate change so we are forced to rely on others. Who are these “others” and how do we know who is providing accurate information? Some of the “others” want you to think that the earth is changing so rapidly that unless humans eliminate all sources of greenhouse gases immediately the world is doomed. Some “others” deny that climate change is real and that any observed changes are normal climate fluctuations.

I recommend looking at NASA and/or NOAA websites, but remember, even these science-based sites are political.

The climate is changing more rapidly than normal and carbon dioxide emissions from man’s actions are a significant contributing factor. Fossil (carbon based) fuels will naturally be phased out as they become harder (more expensive) to obtain. Alternate energy sources will be developed as they become economically viable.

Government regulations, mandates, artificial deadlines and subsidies are not the answer as they will guarantee economic turmoil and a lowered standard of living. We need to be rational, investigate all alternatives (cost vs. benefit) and understand the full consequences of our actions.

Edward McDonald, Auburndale

