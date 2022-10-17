ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ledger

The U.S. and Ukraine: The long game wins

By Bruce Anderson
The Ledger
The Ledger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02KxLl_0icA6P8900

The events of the last few weeks in Ukraine have proven ugly for the Russian Federation and the venomous half-wit that runs the place.

The Russian army has been stymied at every turn and are now in retreat across both fronts. Mr. Putin has instituted a draft, the result of which is the flight over the border of better than a quarter of a million young men. The money is drying up, and so too are their options. In recent weeks, they have been reduced to terrorism, that favorite last-ditch tool of autocrats - shooting missiles at playgrounds and other civilian targets.

But Ukraine seems to have hit the leadership jackpot with Volodymyr Zenlenskyy. When the Russians surged over the border, Zelenskyy refused to be cowed. With the nation at his back, dressed in a flak jacket and headed to survey the front, he turned down an offer to get out while he could and demanded bullets instead.

The US and the democracies of Europe have long memories of Russian territorial ambitions. The cold war is not long gone and the enemy is much the same. Our strategy is one that directly recalls what George Frost Kennan’s “long telegram” advocated: Russian aggression must be met by containment and the threat would die by degrees. This became the guiding force for American policy for 50 years. Political Science research has demonstrated many times that democratic systems are slow to go to war and democratic systems must have the people behind them to make war. Tyrannies do not.

Russia is a tyranny.

In a recent interview with CNN, President Biden characterized Mr. Putin as a “rational actor” who “miscalculated.” But this is only half true. He is rational only within the cramped confines of a dictator working for a criminal oligarchy who controls the real levers of power. This belies “miscalculation.” Mn Mr. Putin’s little world there was no room to say “no.”

The malignant circle of ravenous sharks that first coopted Mr. Putin to front their mafia-style operation are growing more impatient and restive every day. Cabals like that one need to be fed, constantly - like the killer fish, if they are not moving forward constantly, they are starved of oxygen and slowly suffocate in their own evil toxins.

The confrontation taking place in Ukraine is momentous. It is democracies waging a conflict with dictatorship. And it is important. Russian behavior over the last 100 years has taught us that they would not stop with the Ukraine.

When this showdown started, it looked very much like a vastly mismatched battle between a small, under-supported state and an iron-willed Godzilla. But increasingly, with massive western support, the Ukraine war now looks like an economic, ideological and military struggle between the western democracies and a failing, collapsing dictatorship that closely resembles, in most important ways, its precursor the USSR. We beat them too, but we have to hang on.

As the Russians and their oil-producing allies tighten the net, Europe’s gas prices are going to go up. Heating fuel will be scarce this winter and the price of nearly everything else will rise. There will be a ripple effect and we will not escape it. Higher prices in Europe may mean austerity measures, which means less of a market for our own goods with economic repercussions here.

As Kennan advised in 1946, “[g]auged against Western World as a whole, [the Russians] are still by far the weaker force. Thus, their success will really depend on degree of cohesion, firmness and vigor which the Western World can muster. And this is the factor which it is within our power to influence.”

In Ukraine, the U.S. has to play the long game. Like a mugging, the short game is for the quick and fleeting successes of despots.

Democracies play for keeps.

R. Bruce Anderson is the Dr. Sarah D. and L. Kirk McKay Jr. Endowed Chair in American History, Government, and Civics at Florida Southern College and Miller Distinguished Professor of Political Science. He is also a columnist for The Ledger and political consultant and on-air commentator for WLKF Radio in Lakeland.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Former CIA director David Petraeus warns that the US and its allies would DESTROY Russia's troops in Ukraine and sink its Black Sea fleet if Putin uses nuclear weapons - and radiation could drift into NATO countries

A former CIA director warned that the US and NATO allies would destroy Russian forces if Russian President Vladimir Putin used nuclear weapons in his war with Ukraine. David Petraeus appeared on ABC's 'This Week' Sunday, where he said the nuclear threats by Putin need to be taken seriously, and that the ruler is 'desperate' as the 'battlefield reality he faces is irreversible.'
TheDailyBeast

‘Just a Shit Show’: Putin’s Troops Gearing Up for Ukraine Are Gunned Down on Russian Soil Instead

Russian defense officials have been forced to confirm yet another fiasco after several volunteer fighters were mowed down at a training facility in Belgorod on Saturday. The shooting, which reportedly took place at a military training ground in Soloti, left at least 11 troops who were preparing to join the war against Ukraine dead, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. At least 15 others were wounded.
msn.com

Ukrainian Air-Defenses Mauled A Russian Fighter Regiment, Shooting Down A Quarter Of Its Crews

The Ukrainian armed forces’ aggressive counterattacks in the south and east starting in late August have chewed up several of the Russian military’s most important formations. The elite 1st Guards Tanks Army and its supporting 144th Guards Motor Rifle Division, to name two. Also, the essential 3rd Army Corps—the Kremlin’s main reserve formation for the Ukraine war.
The Jewish Press

Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones

The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
DOPE Quick Reads

The 'Defense of Ukraine' Recently Called on Russia to Finally Raise Its White Flag After Finding an Abandoned T-90M Tank

Recently, Ukraine has produced photographs depicting the inside of the T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank. Mocking Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted photos of the abandoned tank. The caption states that the tank has been found "in perfect condition," and asks the owner to contact the UAarmy, identifying themselves "by a sign: a white flag."
The Atlantic

Russia Just Showed Why It’s Floundering in Ukraine

On Saturday, Ukraine showed why it is winning its war against Russia. On Monday, Russia showed why it is losing. Those two days revealed sharp contrasts between the two militaries. One is clever, well prepared, willing to undertake complex operations, and focused on maximally damaging its enemy’s ability to fight. The other is prone to bursts of rage and is open to committing any crime possible, but its actions are ultimately self-defeating.
Business Insider

The war in Ukraine may keep Russia's new Su-75 stealth fighter jet out of the air

The Su-75 "Checkmate" is Russia's attempt at building a fifth-generation fighter for export. But the war in Ukraine has isolated Moscow internationally and raised doubts about Russian hardware. Those issues may steer even Russia's traditional defense partners toward other fighter options. The Su-75 "Checkmate" is Russia's attempt at an export...
Discover Politics

The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC

Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
International Business Times

Over 2,000 Russian Soldiers Have Requested To Surrender To Ukraine Army

More than 2,000 Russian soldiers have contacted the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to request an opportunity to surrender amid Ukraine's successful counteroffensive operations, according to an intelligence official. Speaking on the Freedom TV Channel, Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine,...
Newsweek

Ukraine Claims Russia Pulling 70-Year-Old Defense Systems Out of Storage

Ukraine said on Monday that Russia had pulled 70-year-old anti-aircraft guns out of storage, mocking the country for seemingly having to resort to the old weapons in the ongoing war. "Meeting at the crossroads. While #UAarmy is mastering IRIS-T, NASAMS, Aspide, the terrorist state [Russia] is getting 70 year-old AZP-57...
The Jewish Press

Terrified of Putin, 13 NATO Countries Want Israel’s Arrow 3

Germany, Britain, Slovakia, Norway, Latvia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Belgium, Czechia, Finland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Romania, and Slovenia on Thursday signed a letter of intent indicating their plan to jointly purchase Israel’s Arrow3 defensive system, as well the US-made Patriot system, Reuters reported. The Arrow 3 interceptor is part of the...
The Ledger

The Ledger

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
904K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy