Kanye West to buy social media platform Parler

By Kelly Hooper
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00tyje_0icA6A8U00
Kanye West poses for a photo. | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Photo

Kanye West is in the process of acquiring the conservative social platform Parler.

Parler’s parent company Parlement Technologies announced the move in a press release on Monday, saying it has entered into an agreement in principle to sell the social media app to West, who has legally changed his name to Ye.

“The proposed acquisition will assure Parler a future role in creating an uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome,” the company said in the press release.

West just earlier this month was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts for antisemitic posts. He has since created an account on Parler — which launched in September 2018 and is favored by many conservatives who take issue with moderation policies on mainstream apps such as Facebook and Twitter.



"In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," West said in the press release.

Parler has agreed to fully sell the app to West, but the parties have yet to enter into a definitive purchase agreement. They expect to close on the deal in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Conservatives have for years accused traditional social media apps of hindering free speech and censoring content, leading to the creation of newer apps such as Parler, which offer very minimal content moderation. Former President Donald Trump helped launch a similar platform — Truth Social — after he was kicked off of Twitter in January 2021 for violating rules against the further incitement of violence following the Jan. 6 riot, where a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has offered to purchase Twitter for about $44 billion , saying he plans to use the platform to promote free speech and would reinstate Trump’s account. Musk tweeted last week that he had spoken to West and “expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart.”

Parler CEO George Farmer said in a statement on Monday that the company welcomes West “in the fight for free speech.”

“As the social justice mob continues to put the crosshairs on people they disagree with, Parler’s open door and viewpoint--neutral take on social media offers an environment where everybody can speak freely,” Farmer said.

Rebecca Kern contributed to this report.

