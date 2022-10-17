Read full article on original website
Related
PlayStation Players to Get Exclusive Operator in Modern Warfare 2
PlayStation players can get their hands on an exclusive Operator in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Revealed during last month's Call of Duty: Next showcase, PlayStation players who pre-order any digital edition of the game via the PlayStation Store will receive the Oni Operator Pack. The pack will be made available to eligible players at launch.
Microsoft Claims Insomniac Wolverine Game Set for 2023 Release
Microsoft says Insomniac's Wolverine game will see release in 2023.
Is Silent Hill 2 Remake Coming to Xbox?
Konami has announced an array of Silent Hill projects, including a Silent Hill 2 remake.
Microsoft Calls Cloud Gaming 'Unproven' in Legal Filing
A new legal filing sees Microsoft reveal several unflattering details of its business.
Dragonflight Pre-Patch Date Revealed
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is getting a pre-patch that will role out in two stages ahead of the expansion's full release.
What Are the Playable Platforms for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed?
Here are all the playable platforms for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed.
New Final Fantasy XVI Trailer Released
Square Enix released a new trailer for Final Fantasy XVI that provides more details to the world and a release window
Modern Warfare II Leak Details Four Unlockable Weapon Mastery Camos
Notable leaker Metaphor has seemingly revealed what mastery camos players will be working towards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Call of Duty fans have long used weapon camouflages as visual cues to show off their mastery of certain guns. Every Call of Duty title typically has challenges attached to each of their available weapons that can unlock a new camo when completed. These challenges can range from performing a certain amount of headshots to eliminating players with no attachments equipped.
When Does Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Start?
Though Modern Warfare 2 hasn't quite released in full yet, players are still looking ahead to the start of Season 01. Here's what you need to know. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is about to enter its campaign early access period. Kicking off tomorrow, Oct. 20, players who pre-ordered the game gain access to the campaign a week before the full launch on Oct. 28. But, Modern Warfare 2's Season 01 won't be available on the launch date. Instead, it will launch a little bit later alongside Warzone 2.0, DMZ, and Battle Royale modes.
Modern Warfare 2 'Change Activision ID' Error Screen: How to Fix
A "change Activision ID" display name infinite loop issue has emerged in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, plaguing what was supposed to just be the early access launch for its Campaign. For those looking to remedy the issue as soon as possible, here's a breakdown of how to fix...
Sector's Edge Beta Start Date: When Does the Beta Start?
Sector's Edge's first public beta began Friday, Oct. 21.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0