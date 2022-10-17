ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A cultural icon, Deion Sanders changes society by impacting life at HBCUs

By J.T. Keith, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
It takes ordinary people to affect the greater good and cause a movement that changes the world. Rosa Parks on Dec. 1, 1955, refused to give up her bus seat to a white man in Montgomery, Alabama, because of her race. Parks inspired a movement, and the world came to know Martin Luther King. He introduced the world to nonviolent protest as a way of solving conflict.

No person, who on May 25, 2020, watched all 8 minutes and 15 seconds of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin (a white man) kneeling on the neck of George Floyd (a black man) as he lay sprawled on the sidewalk gasping for air, pleading for help, as life ebbed out of his body, can be the same again. That moment made a difference in Deion Sanders, said Sunday on "60 Minutes."

“It was relevant,” Sanders told Jon Wertheim, "Because some folks sit back on Twitter with their fingers and talk about what they are going to do, and I wanted to go do it. I want to change lives. Change the perspective of HBCU football, make everyone step up to the plate and do what is right by these kids.”

Jackson State athletic director Ashley Robinson told "60 Minutes" that he heard rumors that Deion Sanders was interested in coaching and offered him a job. Not quite four months after Floyd’s death, on Sept. 21, 2020, Sanders became the Jackson State, football coach.

“I truly believe with all of my heart and soul,” Sanders said, “that God called me collect and I had to accept the charges.”

Sanders is one of the greatest athletes of this generation. He played in the NFL for 14 seasons and major league baseball for nine. Sanders was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during his first year of eligibility in 2011.

He worked as an analyst for CBS Sports, NFL Network, and Barstool Sports. While doing those jobs, he was head coach of Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas, leading them to three consecutive Texas Association of Private and Parochial School (TAPPS) titles (2017-2019).

Sanders came cheap by Power Five standards -- making $500,000 dollars a year, according to Wertheim. Once on campus, Sanders was shocked by the facilities at Jackson State. He remembers thinking, "How could a public high school in Texas look better than a college?" Sanders said to forget the football facilities, the whole high school looked better than JSU's facilities.

“Coach Prime was the biggest hire in football,” Robinson said. “I am talking about Power Five level, he is the biggest hire in all of college football. There is no other Deion Sanders. I don’t think there are enough zeros, he is worth a whole lot.”

Sanders said there was a lot to overcome when he came to Jackson State. With a football budget of $4 million, the team had to deal with upgrading the practice facilities. When it would rain, the team had to bus to a local high school to practice. Sanders reached out to Walmart, which built Jackson State a new practice facility. The football team also had a new locker room built.

Sanders said he took the job knowing it was going to cost him something -- a lot of sleep. And he loves every minute of it.

Southwestern Athletic Conference commissioner Charles McClelland told "60 Minutes" that the revenues for HBCU teams have increased since Sanders arrived at Jackson State. Companies such as Pepsi, American Airline and Procter & Gamble are new sponsors for Jackson State or the SWAC. It's known as the “Prime Effect."

“I did not expect Sanders to have this kind of impact on the conference,” McClelland said. “I often say this: I have been around stars before; this is the first time I have been around a superstar. I did not realize ... a superstar can enter any room and any boardroom, and Coach Prime is a businessperson. Coach Prime has opened up doors for the SWAC that we could not get into.”

When asked what would happen if he were approached by a Power Five school, Sanders said he would have to entertain the idea. He said he would have to look out for his assistant coaches, who are underpaid.

“Yes, I am going to have to entertain it, straight up," Sanders said to Wertheim. "I would be a fool not to.”

Undefeated Jackson State (6-0), ranked No. 7 in FCS, will face the Campbell Fighting Camels (4-2) at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday (1 p.m., ESPN+)

