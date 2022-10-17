ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charvarius Ward makes plea to 49ers fans: Keep Chiefs supporters out of Sunday’s game

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Cornerback Charvarius Ward is in his first season with the San Francisco 49ers, but he hasn’t forgotten.

Ward, who played for Kansas City from 2018-21, certainly remembers how Chiefs fans can take over another team’s stadium during a road game. The Chiefs have played a trio of road games this season, and each time the team’s fans have been out in force.

TV viewers have heard the Arrowhead chant or “Home of the Chiefs” for the three games: at Glendale, Arizona, Indianapolis and Tampa, Florida.

Ward is hoping Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, can avoid the same fate this Sunday. That’s where the Chiefs will face the 49ers in a Week 7 contest.

In March, Ward signed a three-year deal worth up to $42 million with San Francisco, and ahead of Sunday’s game with his former team, Ward shared a message on Twitter.

“Please don’t allow no red & yellow jerseys in Levi’s Stadium next Week Faithful. Fill it up in Red & Gold,” wrote Ward, who left Sunday’s game at Atlanta because of a groin injury .

If he plays, don’t look for Ward in his No. 35 that he wore with the Chiefs. He’s changed his jersey number to 7.

