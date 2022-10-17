Read full article on original website
Related
977wmoi.com
Six Local Individuals to be Inducted into M-R Education Foundation Hall of Achievement
The Class of 2022 Monmouth-Roseville Education Foundation Hall of Achievement will be inducted this Saturday, October 22nd as part of Monmouth-Roseville’s Homecoming activities during a ceremony at the Warren County History Museum at 10 am, open to the public. The Hall of Achievement recognizes and honors individuals who have excelled since attending Monmouth or Roseville school districts, with this year’s class inducting six individuals, shares Chairman Don Daily:
977wmoi.com
Lead Contractor Supervisor and Worker Initial Training Begins Oct. 24
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) is offering a free Lead Contractor Supervisor and Worker Initial Training in Galesburg at City Hall, 55 W. Tompkins Street the week of October 24 to 27, 2022. This training enables contractors to become approved Illinois Lead Abatement Contractors, making them eligible to bid on federally funded projects. All contractors are welcome to register for this important training.
977wmoi.com
Mary Katherine Matson
Galesburg— Mary Katherine Matson, 83, of Galesburg, died on October 5, 2022, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was born on June 2, 1939, in Galesburg, daughter of the late Charles and Bernice Myers. Mary graduated from Galesburg High School in 1957. She married Charles W. Smith in 1961 and lived in Chicago where her daughter, Rachel, was born. She later divorced and returned to Galesburg, opening the Calico Cat Boutique in 1968. In 1970 she married Jay Matson and they began a joint entrepreneurial career. Mary is credited as the creative force behind the Calico Cat, Old Affairs Antiques, Lullaby Dad’s Thirst Parlor, Landmark Café & Creperie, Packinghouse Dining Company, Jumping Bean Restaurant, Uncle Billy’s Bakery, Kensington Restaurant & Ballroom, and Macomb Dining Company. She was an early advocate for tourism as an unheralded economic development ingredient and donated the land to house the Galesburg Railroad Museum’s Pullman Car at its founding. She partnered in fostering the redevelopment and restoration of Seminary Street as a historic commercial district in downtown Galesburg. She received statewide honors with a President’s Award for Lifetime Achievement by Landmarks Illinois, acknowledging her revitalization work in preserving historic properties and advancing downtown economic development with independently owned businesses.
977wmoi.com
Beloved Veterinarian Played Santa for Decades
Dr. Vird Odell Cudd had as many vocations as Forrest Gump, working as a circus performer, professor, veterinarian, would-be sheriff, philanthropist and elephant caretaker, but his favorite role by far was Santa Claus. When the colorful longtime Monmouth resident died in 1964 at the age of 88, “Doc” Cudd was...
977wmoi.com
3rd Annual Knox County Humane Society Doggie Car Ride This Saturday
The 3rd annual Doggie Car Ride, benefitting the Knox County Humane Society will be this Saturday, October 22nd, shares Director Erin Buckmaster:. “You will drive through, come in where you enter the shelter, you will drive around and you will get to see all the pets as you go around. We will have puppuccinos for the dogs. Then you will go around back and get a t-shirt and if you drive through on that day, you will get a $5 gas card to Casey’s too, on top of a t-shirt, and a photo by Rick Cross of you and your pet in the cars. Nobody really leaves the car at any time, but all dogs love car rides and it doesn’t have to be a dog. You can bring your cat, or your llama; you can bring whatever you want through.”
977wmoi.com
Monmouth College Stockdale Center Fire Deemed Undetermined
Investigation of the cause of the fire at the Stockdale Center on the Monmouth College campus has been deemed undetermined at this time. Monmouth Fire Captain Craig Cozadd explains the fire was contained in the basement of the building and presented with high heat and poor visibility:. “What it was,...
977wmoi.com
Warren County Board Approves Merge of Kelly and Spring Grove Townships
Under Illinois state law, each district within a county must have at least 1,000 in population posted. Following the latest census data, the Warren County Board has approved some redistricting changes to comply with the law, explains Board Chairman Mike Pearson:. “The census has come out and we had to...
977wmoi.com
Celebrating 30 Years
Monmouth College Hall of Achievement started by Whiteman family in 1992. Students from Monmouth – or those who have passed through the city during their time at Monmouth College – have gone on to do great things. Thirty years ago, the Whiteman brothers – Don, Ralph and Dick...
977wmoi.com
Brenda Lee Olson Workman
Brenda Lee Olson Workman, 60, of Davenport, Iowa, died at 12:35 p.m. Monday, October 17, 2022 at Seminary Manor, Galesburg, Illinois. Brenda was born on September 25, 1962 in Galesburg, the daughter of Lloyd Leroy and Grace Millie (Cadwell) Boughton. Brenda is survived by one daughter, Amy (Skyler) Cauthon of...
977wmoi.com
Ernest Holt Stone
Ernest Holt Stone, 88, of Galesburg, died at 12:44 p.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg. Ernie was born June 3, 1934 at home in Colchester, Illinois the son of Thomas Henry and Nina Dell (Holt) Stone. Ernie entered the US Army on September 5, 1956 and married Marlene Ann Williams on July 27, 1957 in Macomb, Illinois. He was honorably discharged on August 17, 1957.
977wmoi.com
Edward M. Stephan
Edward M. Stephan, 64, of Olathe, KS, formerly of Galesburg, died at his residence with his loving family by his side on Thursday, October 13, 2022 after a battle with cancer. Ed was born on February 19, 1958 in Galesburg, the son of Russell E. and Lillian B. (Farrell) Stephan. He graduated from Galesburg High School. Ed went on to have a 25-year career as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service, Galesburg, retiring in 2013.
977wmoi.com
Trial Of Sherrard Woman Charged With Aggravated Cruelty To Animals To Proceed
The trial of a Sherrard woman charged with aggravated cruelty to animals will proceed. Karen Plambeck appeared yesterday in front of a Mercer County judge, who decided there was enough evidence and probable cause to move forward with her trial. Plambeck was arrested in August after nearly 200 dogs were rescued from her home.
977wmoi.com
Is Your Home Prepared for the Winter Season?
As the seasons change and the weather turns colder, Monmouth Fire Captain Craig Cozadd says calls of service see an increase as homeowners turn to alterative heat sources and cold and flu season kicks in. Captain Cozadd offers tips to remember when heating your home during the months ahead:. “The...
977wmoi.com
Teen Boy Accused Of Stabbing Relative In Kewanee
A teenage boy is accused of stabbing a relative this past weekend in Kewanee. Police say officers found a man lying in the front yard of a home Saturday night in the 200 block of South Tremont Street. Investigators learned that the victim was stabbed multiple times by a 15-year-old relative during a fight. The victim was hospitalized and the teen was arrested at the scene. He was charged with battery, aggravated battery with great bodily harm, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
977wmoi.com
Similar to Their Final Regular Season Game Opponent, United Football Looking for Momentum-Boosting Win Heading Into Off-Season
Similar to their final regular season game opponent, the United Red Storm football team is looking for a possible momentum-boosting win heading into the off-season. The Red Storm and Abingdon-Avon Tornadoes will do battle on Friday night in a Lincoln Trail Conference match up at United High School on senior night for the Red Storm. Both teams were playoff qualifiers with senior-laden squads last year, but enter Friday night’s game at (1-7) this season. United head coach David Milroy says that not only are the two squads in similar situations, they both mirror each other schematically, as well.
Comments / 0