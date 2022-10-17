CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When the Bengals win, Cincinnati wins! Head to Gold Star for a BOGO Way.*. Bengals season is here, and that means Who Dey Ways are back! The day after a Bengals victory during the regular season, you'll get a free* regular 3, 4, or 5-Way with the purchase of any regular 3, 4, or 5-Way. So get to Gold Star the day after the Bengals win and ask for "Who Dey Ways" (or give a roar).

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO