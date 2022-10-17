ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
WKRC

Devon, Leah Still to serve as Bengals 'Rulers of the Jungle' this Sunday

CINCINNATI (WKRC/AP) - It's been seven years since Devon Still proudly proclaimed that his daughter, Leah, beat cancer. In 2014, Leah, then just 4 years old, was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma, a rare cancer that affects primarily infants and young children. She was given a 50/50 chance to survive. Leah needed a stem-cell transplant, and her blood vessels and liver would become infected from chemotherapy treatments.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Bengals QB Burrow named FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Joe Burrow has been awarded the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week. Burrow completed 28 of 37 attempts (75.7 percent) for 300 yards and three touchdowns for a 126 passer rating in the Cincinnati Bengals' win over the New Orleans Saints. Burrow also ran for a score.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Bengals-Falcons by the numbers and numerous notes/tidbits plus injury report

CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - Here is a look at Sunday's Bengals-Atlanta Falcons game with some key numbers, notes and tidbits and the official injury report for the game:. 2022 RECORDS: Bengals 3-3, Falcons 3-3. WHEN/WHERE: 1 p.m. in Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati. TV RADIO: FOX/WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530), WEBN-FM (102.7). OPENING LINE:...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Who Dey Ways are back at Gold Star

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When the Bengals win, Cincinnati wins! Head to Gold Star for a BOGO Way.*. Bengals season is here, and that means Who Dey Ways are back! The day after a Bengals victory during the regular season, you'll get a free* regular 3, 4, or 5-Way with the purchase of any regular 3, 4, or 5-Way. So get to Gold Star the day after the Bengals win and ask for "Who Dey Ways" (or give a roar).
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Pubs, bars to watch the FC Cincinnati playoff game

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - FC Cincinnati hopes to keep its historic playoff run alive Thursday night in Philadelphia. Fans in Cincinnati can watch at TQL Stadium and several pub partners around the city. At Rhinehaus OTR, co-owner Aaron Kohlhepp is ready for the bar to be packed again. "We’re expecting big...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy