Briefs: Crawford conservation district offers stormwater tips

Tips to keep local waterways clean

Stormwater can carry pollutants directly to our water sources through the storm drainage system. Unlike household wastewater, stormwater doesn’t go through a treatment plant first. Stormwater goes directly into the closest watercourse.

The Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District offers the following fall stormwater tips to help keep local watercourses clean and healthy:

Fall is the best season to fertilize your lawn, but use fertilizers and pesticides responsibly by only using as needed and always read and follow product instructions carefully.

Sweep up grass clippings from driveways, sidewalks and streets. Don’t forget to sweep along the curb.

Remove leaves from your gutters, ditches, driveways, sidewalks, streets and storm drains.

Clean up that pet waste. Pet waste contains nitrogen, phosphorus and harmful bacteria.

Do a fall tune-up on your car, lawnmower and other power equipment, looking for and fixing leaks.

Contact the Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District for more information or follow Crawford SWCD on Facebook.

Crawford Democrats to hold fundraiser

GALION — The Crawford County Democrat Central Committee will host a fundraiser at 6 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Galion Pizza Hut, 820 Harding Way West. Ohio Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Brunner and congressional candidate Craig Swartz will be among the speakers.

A $20 donation is suggested. Candidate yard signs will also be available. For more details, contact County Party Chair Wanda Sharrock at 419-689-3302.

Fall colors near their peak

COLUMBUS — Ohio is seeing dramatic changes with bursts of reds, yellows, and oranges in the treetops over the last week. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is seeing near peak colors in parts of the Buckeye State.

You can find the most eye-catching leaves throughout the season on ODNR’s fall color website, the official guide to the changing colors. The website includes weekly color updates, unique overnight accommodations at Ohio State Parks and fun events happening around the state.

ODNR encourages people to share fall color photos using #OhioFall22. Each week, ODNR will choose photos from those who use this hashtag to share on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Upcoming meeting:

● Crawford County Board of Elections, 10 a.m., Thursday, board office, 112 E. Mansfield St., Bucyrus.