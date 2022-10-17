Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Israel kicks off live tests for its tokenized digital bonds
The Israeli Ministry of Finance, together with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), digital assets custody provider Fireblock and the United States software solutions developer VMware, will conduct the testing of a blockchain-backed platform for digital bonds trading. These bonds will be issued by the Ministry of Finance. The news...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin vs. Ethereum smart contracts — Interview with Muneeb Ali: Watch Market Talks
On this week’s episode of Market Talks, we welcome Muneeb Ali, co-founder of Stacks — a Bitcoin layer for smart contracts — and the CEO of Trust Machines, which is building the largest ecosystem of applications for Bitcoin and their underlying technologies. Ali has been working on...
CoinTelegraph
Report: Half of all DeFi exploits are cross-bridge hacks
According to a new report by crypto data aggregator Token Terminal, approximately 50% of exploits in decentralized finance, or DeFi, occur on cross-chain bridges. In two years' time, more than $2.5 billion has been stolen by hackers via exploiting vulnerabilities on cross-chain bridges. The amount is enormous in comparison to other security breaches, such as DeFi lending hacks ($718 million) and decentralized exchange exploits ($362 million) in that period.
CoinTelegraph
How long will the bear market last? Signs to watch for a crypto market reversal
The current crypto bear market has induced panic, fear and uncertainty in investors. The dire situation started when the global market capitalization of crypto dropped below the $2 trillion mark in January 2022. Since then, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has decreased by over 70% from its all-time high of $69,044.77, reached on Nov. 10, 2021. Similarly, the values of other major cryptocurrencies such as Ether (ETH), Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have decreased by around 90%.
CoinTelegraph
German crypto bank Nuri tells 500K users to withdraw funds ahead of shutdown
German crypto bank Nuri has told its 500,000 users to withdraw funds from their accounts as the firm prepares to shut down and liquidate the business, marking it as another victim of the 2022 bear market. Nuri first reported liquidity issues in August, after announcing that it had filed for...
CoinTelegraph
Twitter user saves cross-chain bridge from potential exploit
A cross-chain bridge between BitBTC and the Ethereum layer-2 network Optimism has been able to avoid a potentially costly exploit thanks to the work of an eagle-eyed Twitter user. The custom cross-chain bridge offers a ramp for users to send assets between Optimism’s network and BitAnt’s decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem,...
CoinTelegraph
Will ETH price crash to $750? Ethereum daily active addresses plunge to 4-month lows
Ethereum has witnessed a substantial drop in its daily active address (DAA) count over the last four months, raising fears about more downside for Ether (ETH) price in the coming weeks. Stagnant Ethereum price spooks investors. The number of Ether DAA dropped to 152,000 on Oct. 21, its lowest level...
CoinTelegraph
Are crypto winters the hottest time to hire? | Find out in our live AMA
The bear market has been tough on investors — but it's also been difficult for hard-working professionals who keep crypto businesses running. Some of the biggest names in the industry have announced layoffs in recent months — OpenSea, Crypto.com and Coinbase among them. In some cases, people who had accepted new roles saw job offers rescinded.
CoinTelegraph
New Fidelity report flags ‘stark contrast’ between Bitcoin and fiat currencies
Bitcoin’s (BTC) future may “stand in stark contrast to the rest of the world,” asset manager Fidelity Investments predicts. In a recent research piece, “The Rising Dollar and Bitcoin,” released Oct. 10, Fidelity Digital Assets, the firm’s crypto subsidiary, drew a line between Bitcoin and other currencies.
CoinTelegraph
Nifty News: Top 10 CryptoPunks wallet lays dormant, house sells on OpenSea and more
Nonfungible token (NFT) sleuths have dug up an old wallet from 2017 that minted 141 CryptoPunks for 0.02 ETH, which was around $7 at the time when the project launched. According to Twitter user Nansen Intern from the analytics platform, the wallet is now valued at 11,300 Ether (ETH), or around $14.7 million at current prices.
CoinTelegraph
‘The social benefits are huge’: Web3 gaming to shift digital ownership
There is no substitute for experience. Even when an experience can feel regrettable, like getting your brother’s Runescape account banned. Robbie Ferguson grew up as an avid gamer, accumulating thousands of hours playing his favorite games. One fateful day, he logged into Runescape and set in motion a series of events that would forever change his view on digital ownership and the world of Web3 gaming:
CoinTelegraph
Cardano price chart paints 'Burj Khalifa' with 7-month losing streak — More losses ahead?
Cardano (ADA) price is in the process of painting its seventh red monthly candle in a row as the token fell to its lowest level since February 2021. The trend saw ADA's price rising nearly 800% to $3.16 between February 2021 and September 2021, followed by a complete wipeout of those gains entering October 2022. Amusingly, the entire price action took the shape of the "Burj Khalifa," the world's tallest skyscraper in Dubai.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin faces tough daily resistance as BTC price matches UK pound volatility
Bitcoin (BTC) showed no signs of a breakout on Oct. 20 as tantalizing sideways action dragged on. Analyst: Bitcoin range "congested and critical" Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD firmly rangebound at around $19,000 overnight, moving only around $400 up or down. United States equities opened with...
CoinTelegraph
Rarible NFT marketplace adds Web3 aggregation with new version
Rarible, an Ethereum-based nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace, announced its platform upgrade to Rarible 2 on Oct. 20. The NFT marketplace says it is introducing new aggregation tools to showcase NFTs from across the Web3 space. This means users can browse and purchase Ethereum-based digital assets from Rarible, OpenSea, LooksRare, X2Y2 and Sudoswap.
CoinTelegraph
Aptos Foundation airdrops 20M tokens to its early testnet users
Layer-1 blockchain company Aptos Foundation announced on Oct 18 that it had rewarded its early network participants with free APT tokens. The foundation shared that it had allocated an estimated 20 million APT tokens, representing 2% of its initial total supply of 1 billion APT, to about 110,235 eligible participants. The airdropped tokens had an estimated value of about $200–$260 million USD based on the token's market price at the time the drop took place.
CoinTelegraph
Mobile bank N26 launches cryptocurrency trading with Bitpanda partnership
The $9 billion-valuated German fintech N26 launched crypto trading on its mobile app. Starting from Austria and rolling out to other countries in the upcoming months, N26 Crypto will let its customers buy and sell 200 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). The Berlin-based fintech announced on Oct. 20...
CoinTelegraph
New York-based forex broker Oanda launches crypto trading services in US
New York-based multi-asset trading services Oanda has launched a new cryptocurrency trading service in the United States. This latest addition, developed in partnership with regulated blockchain infrastructure provider Paxos Trust Company, is designed to give investors easy access to crypto alongside their existing forex portfolios in a secure environment. The...
CoinTelegraph
Low hash price, soaring energy costs spell tough Q3 for Bitcoin miners
Energy problems in North America and Europe and prevailing market conditions have spelled another bleak quarter for Bitcoin (BTC) mining operators on both continents. The latest Q3 mining report from Hashrate Index has highlighted several factors that have led to a significantly lower hash price and higher cost to produce 1 BTC.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin’s discount to hash rate highest since early 2020 — Mike McGlone
Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin’s (BTC) relative discount to its high hash rate in October — the largest since the first quarter of 2020 — could soon see Bitcoin return to “its propensity to outperform most assets.”. In an Oct. 19 Twitter...
CoinTelegraph
Institutions ‘moving very, very fast’ into crypto — Coinbase exec
Institutional adoption of digital assets is “moving very, very fast,” and much faster than the rate nascent industries ordinarily develop at, says Coinbase senior adviser John D’Agostino. In an Oct. 18 interview with SALT moderated by Anthony Scaramucci, D’Agostino said that new asset classes often take time...
Comments / 0