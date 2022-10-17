Read full article on original website
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
Related
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metro Police, a fatal accident was reported on Monday in Las Vegas. Officials confirmed that one person was killed due to the motorcycle accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred north on Toiyabe Street approaching the intersection with Judson Avenue. A motorcyclist was driving north...
Official: One dead after accident at East Tropical Parkway and North Hollywood
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to an accident between a car and a pedestrian.
KTNV
Motorcyclist dies two days after collision in northeast Las Vegas valley, police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist has died from injuries sustained during a deadly collision with a car on Monday morning. At approximately 9:27 a.m., Las Vegas police responded to a collision that occurred at the intersection of North Toiyabe Street and Judson Avenue. Police say evidence at the...
KTNV
LVMPD: Bus stop demolished, 7 vehicles damaged in southwest valley crash after race
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that seven vehicles were involved in a crash that occurred near Ft. Apache and Flamingo Road Monday night. "I arrived on scene and located chaos," police said. The crash happened around 8:55 p.m., officers responded to the scene.
Fox5 KVVU
Driver arrested after street racing, crash in west Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a street racing crash that knocked out the power in one neighborhood and knocked over a bus stop. The crash happened on Monday at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Fort Apache Road. Just before 9 p.m., LVMPD said...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police says mail theft on the rise after multiple mailboxes broken into
SNWA discusses drinking water after boy dies from brain-eating amoeba likely contracted at Lake Mead. Should Clark County middle schools have crossing guards? Regional leaders explore option. Las Vegas officer killed in line of duty remembered by loved ones as humble, selfless. Jail officers ignored inmate call before he was...
KTNV
1 person killed, 1 in critical condition after car crashes into tree in northwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead and another in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas early Wednesday morning. First responders were dispatched to the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard just before 6:40 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. Police say...
Fox5 KVVU
Jail officers ignored inmate call before he was found dead in cell, Las Vegas police report says
SNWA discusses drinking water after boy dies from brain-eating amoeba likely contracted at Lake Mead. FOX5 goes inside Animal Foundation amid dog illness outbreak, staffing shortages. Recently, the Animal Foundation shelter has been center stage for dozens of dogs getting sick and extreme staffing shortages. When We Were Young Festival...
Las Vegas police: Woman rammed car during argument with 2-year-old unrestrained inside
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is accused of repeatedly “angrily” ramming her car during an argument while a 2-year-old child was unrestrained inside the vehicle, police said. Solentino Reyno, 27, is facing charges of child abuse or neglect and attempting to tamper with a vehicle with damage. Officers responded to a call on Tuesday, […]
Las Vegas police detective arrested after altercation with girlfriend
A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detective was booked into jail Thursday morning on felony charges related to an altercation with his girlfriend, the department announced on Friday.
Fox5 KVVU
Coroner IDs Vermont man killed after hit by multiple cars on Las Vegas freeway
FOX5 goes inside Animal Foundation amid dog illness outbreak, staffing shortages. Recently, the Animal Foundation shelter has been center stage for dozens of dogs getting sick and extreme staffing shortages. When We Were Young Festival appears ready to rock Las Vegas despite some skepticism. Updated: 11 hours ago. It is...
Shooting reported at state senator’s home in North Las Vegas, son arrested
A Nevada state senator's son was arrested on charges including attempted murder following a shooting at her North Las Vegas home on Thursday night, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed.
‘Restaurant Row’ takes shape in North Las Vegas
As a restaurant row started to take shape in North Las Vegas, those who live nearby shared what these changes mean to them as business owners offer excitement over opportunity.
LVMPD: Police investigating homicide on Christy Lane
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at the 1200 block of North Christy Lane.
Police: Gunman at large after killing man in parked car near Washington, Christy
An unidentified gunman is at large after a shooting on north Christy Lane and Washington Avenue on Thursday evening, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.
39-Year-Old Johnny Clay Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Monday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road/Windmill Lane at around 1 a.m. According to the Police, 39-year-old Johnny Clay was identified as the victim who suffered major...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police search for missing woman
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman, possibly in severe emotional distress. Candace Gibson was last seen on Wednesday, around noon, near Cheyenne Avenue and Michael Way, just east of Rancho Drive in the northwest valley.
One man dead following altercation near Maryland Parkway
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 2600 block of South Maryland Parkway, east of State Street, on Thursday.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect accused of killing cellmate was in jail for kicking Las Vegas police officer, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused of killing his cellmate at a Las Vegas-area jail was in custody for allegedly kicking an officer, according to an arrest report. Lee Johnson, 30, is accused of killing a fellow inmate at Clark County Detention Center on Oct. 18. Johnson was initially arrested Oct. 7 for battery on a protected person.
Fox5 KVVU
Woman killed in shooting near Jones, Harmon
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman was shot and killed Monday night in the west Las Vegas Valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue, near Jones Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Responding officers found a woman...
