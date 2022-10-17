Read full article on original website
Maternity deserts across Illinois
Champaign IL WCCU — Dozens of counties in Illinois are labeled “Maternity Deserts ' meaning there are no maternal resources in the area. The March of Dimes organization is on a mission to bring awareness to the nationwide issue. The organization put out a report gathering information from 2019 through 2020 that states areas with no access affect up to 6.9 million women and almost 500,000 births across the U.S.
Emu Captured on Video Running Free Through Danville, Illinois
What does it say about our society that emus running free through Danville, Illinois really isn't that strange anymore? It's been reported that at least one of these goofy-looking birds is still on the loose thanks to a new video share. As soon as I saw UPI share the news...
First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois
The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials […]
One dead after crash in central Illinois
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the victim from the crash in Rantoul. Champaign County coroner Duane Northrup says Eleida Diaz-Rosales, 28, was pronounced dead at 8:15 a.m. on Friday. Northrup says Diaz-Rosales s died from blunt force chest injuries she received during the...
Fire danger remains high, field fire in Central Illinois
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Fire Protection District responded to a field fire Monday afternoon between the Ashmore and Oakland villages. “It may be chilly out, but the fire danger is still high with the dryness and the wind,” the district said on its Facebook page.
Emu still on the loose in Vermilion County
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill (WCIA) — An emu was spotted in a WCIA viewer’s backyard this weekend. The viewer called Vermilion County Animal Control, but the large bird was not caught. The emu is suspected to be one of the almost a dozen emus that got out of their Vermilion County pen. It took several days […]
Illinois Baseball and Softball open doors to new training facilities
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The University of Illinois Athletics opening the doors to their brand new baseball and softball facilities to their players after over a year in the making. The Rex and Alice A. Martin Softball Training Center is a 12,440-square-foot indoor training space that includes a 110...
New distribution center to be built in Princeton
PRINCETON – A new distribution center will bring new jobs to Bureau County. Ollie’s Bargain Discount will build a $68 million distribution center in Princeton north of I-80. The 600,000 square foot building will eventually employ over 250 people. Located in 25 states, Ollie’s is expanding on its 462 stores by moving west. Princeton’s distribution center is Ollie’s 4th center joining others in York, PA, Atlanta, GA and Lancaster, TX. Ollies is a retailer of closeout and excess inventory, with stores recently opened in Peoria and Rockford with a third store slated to open soon in Tinley Park.
Illinois Trooper hurt, workers killed in Scott’s Law crashes
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said that a state trooper was hurt and two construction workers were killed in separate Scott’s Law-related crashes. The crashes happened hundreds of miles away from each other, but within 40 minutes of time. The first crash happened in Effingham at 7:25 a.m. on the ramp leading from […]
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center
PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
12-year-old not first child shot in Champaign this year
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — On Wednesday night just after 10 o'clock, a 12-year-old boy was shot after a man opened fire at the car the child was in. As gun violence continues to be an issue in Champaign County, we looked into the number of gun-related incidents this year, and how many of them have affected children.
Man moves to Urbana, truck stolen within days
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Imagine moving to a new town, and within days, your car is stolen with your tools and clothing inside. That happened to one couple in Urbana on Sunday, near Oregon Street and Lincoln Avenue. Jeff Springer drove it in the morning, and by the afternoon, he said it was gone. Springer […]
Two construction workers killed in Illinois Scott’s Law crash
ILLINOIS (WTVO) — Two workers with a construction company were killed Tuesday morning when they were hit by a distracted driver while placing construction barrels on a highway. According to the Illinois State Police, around 8:03 a.m., the men were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer which had its yellow construction lights on. […]
UPDATE: Names released in fatal crash on U.S. 34
UPDATE: Illinois State Police released the names of the victims in the Fatal crash on U.S. Highway 34. Pearson J. Franklin, 20, of New London, Iowa, and Andrew Whitcomb, 35, of Burnside, Illinois, were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, which had its yellow construction lights activated, setting construction barrels for a work […]
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
This Geneseo Home Is A “Nightmare On Zillow Street” And Wait Until You See Why
A fixer-upper Geneseo home has some stories to tell. Up for sale on Zillow is a home at 413 N. College Ave. in Geneseo. It was featured in the 'Nightmare on Zillow Street' Facebook group, which looks at the worst houses you can buy on Zillow. The Geneseo home on...
Coroner identifies Route 105 crash victim
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was killed in a crash last week on Illinois Route 105. Coroner Michael Day said the man is Clayton T. Miller of Cerro Gordo. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Day said Miller was […]
Urbana school board considers Dual Language Program changes
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Currently, the Dual Language Program in the Urbana School District is implemented at three elementary schools including Leal, Dr. Preston Williams, and Yankee Ridge Elementary. The Dual Language Committee was formed back in December of 2021 to explore how the program could improve. The committee...
Pickers Star And Iowa Native Impaired Following Severe Stroke
Back in July, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe took to social media to ask fans to pray for Iowa native and his Pickers co-star Frank Fritz. Wolfe revealed that Fritz had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. He asked fans to send their prayers to Fritz. We are now learning details on just how severe Fritz's stroke was.
