Damir Stone voted North Jersey Football Player of the Week for Week 7

After four days of voting, St. Mary athlete Damir Stone was selected as the North Jersey Football Player of the Week for Week 7.

The senior ran for 190 yards and two touchdowns, and also threw a touchdown pass, in the Gaels' 40-6 win over Manchester. He also made nine tackles, forced two fumbles and scored a touchdown on defense.

Here were the other nominees:

Logan Bush

Don Bosco running back

The junior ran for a game-high 187 yards and scored two touchdowns in the Ironmen's 28-14 win over Seton Hall Prep to complete an undefeated run through the Super Football Conference United Red division.

Nate Burleson Jr.

Ramapo wide receiver

The junior caught touchdown passes of 52 and 66 yards in the Raiders' 30-22 win over Old Tappan on Friday night. The upset knocked the Golden Knights from the top spot in the North Jersey Public Top 20 rankings .

Dominic Campanile

Bergen Catholic quarterback

The sophomore completed 11 of 17 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns, and also ran for 51 yards, in the Crusaders' 31-21 rivalry win over St. Joseph .

Jalen Powell

Becton RB/CB

The junior carried the ball 25 times for 187 yards and three touchdowns in the Wildcats' 28-7 win over Pompton Lakes. He also had five tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery on defense.

Cormac Smith

Hawthorne RB/LB

Smith carried the ball 32 times for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and also caught a touchdown pass, in the Bears' 48-31 win over Lodi. He also made four tackles on defense.

Van Weber

Rutherford quarterback

The senior completed 9 of 12 passes for 175 yards and four touchdowns, and also ran for a touchdown, in the Bulldogs' 35-7 win over Hasbrouck Heights in the NJIC semifinals .

Results

Note: If you can't see the poll, try refreshing the link or clearing the cache in your browser. If you are viewing the poll in the Twitter app, try viewing it in the Varsity Aces app or at NorthJersey.com.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Damir Stone voted North Jersey Football Player of the Week for Week 7